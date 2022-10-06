ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Marco Island, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Marco Island, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Hideaway Beach Tax District Board

Notice is hereby given that the Hideaway Beach Tax District Board will hold a public meeting at 1:30 p.m., Thu, Oct. 20, in the Community Meeting Room, 51 Bald Eagle Dr., Marco Island, Florida 34145. Prior to the meeting, the agenda will be available for viewing at www.cityofmarcoisland.com, and at the City Hall Reception Desk, 50 Bald Eagle Dr. To request a copy, contact the Reception Desk at (239) 389-5000 or MSheffield@CityofMarcoIsland.com.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend

A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al S Pals#The Salvation Army#The United Church#Bargain Basket
coastalbreezenews.com

Marco Island City Council Regular Council Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Marco Island City Council will hold a regular council meeting at 5:30 p.m., Mon., Oct. 17, in the Community Meeting Room, 51 Bald Eagle Dr., Marco Island, Florida 34145. Prior to the meeting, the agenda will be available for viewing at www.cityofmarcoisland.com and at the City Hall Reception Desk, 50 Bald Eagle Dr. To request a copy of the agenda, and/or back-up material, contact the Reception Desk at (239) 389-5000 or MSheffield@CityofMarcoIsland.com.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Robb Report

This ‘Floating’ Florida Manse Has a Dock Big Enough for an Armada of Day Boats

When your slice of island paradise in Naples, Fla., is just that—a narrow slice—the only thing to do is go wide. Which is what the owners of this 10,000-square-foot compound did to create their glassy modern masterpiece. By leveling an original home, sinking scores of heavy-duty pilings deep into tranquil Venetian Bay and topping with over 1,000 tons of concrete, they created this sleek, contemporary two-story retreat that appears to hover over the water.  The home itself is perched on a skinny one-acre lot at the southern tip of man-made Venetian Island, just off Naples’s tony Gulf Shore Drive. Designed by...
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Publix
WINKNEWS.com

Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery

Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, unless otherwise noted. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Coral Oaks Golf Course, 1800...
CAPE CORAL, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

LCEC Restoration Update

A week into restoration of power to SWFL after the most destructive hurricane in the area’s history, LCEC has restored power to 62 percent of its six-county customer base ready to receive power. Complete restoration is a monumental task, especially on the barrier islands of Sanibel and Pine Island. LCEC and its members have been supported by the following mutual aid and many more throughout the restoration process.
SANIBEL, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Hurricane Ian’s Impact on Sand Dollar Island

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:22 AM, a neighbor who lives off South Barfield sent me a text, “suddenly the weather looking very bad, water rising two-feet per hour with my dock now under water with winds gusting over 100 mph.”. As Floridians, we are aware of hurricanes...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces new disaster recovery center in North Naples

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that a new disaster recovery center has opened in North Naples to help Floridians in Collier County impacted by Hurricane Ian. The center is located in Veterans Community Park at 1895 Veterans Drive. This is the fourth disaster recovery center in Southwest Florida. These centers are...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Notice of Public Meeting Planning Board

Notice is hereby given that the Marco Island Planning Board will hold a public meeting at 9 a.m., Fri., Oct. 7, in the Community Meeting Room, 51 Bald Eagle Dr., Marco Island, Florida 34145. The meeting agenda is available for viewing at www.cityofmarcoisland.com, and at the City Hall Reception Desk, 50 Bald Eagle Dr. To request a copy, contact the Reception Desk at (239) 389-5000 or MSheffield@CityofMarcoIsland.com.
MARCO ISLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy