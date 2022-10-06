Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Related
Marconews.com
'We didn't let anything stop us': Nonprofit feeds thousands after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane victims in the poorest communities of Collier County are getting home cooked meals each evening as the non-profit Feed Thy Neighbor more than triples their output after the storm. Wednesday evening founder Tony Mansolillo and his volunteers stood on Rosemary Drive in Bonita Springs giving out almost 500 meals....
Sister fights Hurricane Ian's rising floodwaters to save disabled brothers
All Darcy Bishop can think of while she tries to salvage decades of waterlogged memories destroyed after Hurricane Ian sent nearly 7 feet of storm surge through her front door is Santa Claus.
LCEC short of original Saturday restoration target
On Monday, statements from the cooperative estimated 95% customer restoration by Saturday, October 8. Sunday morning update show 91% of all customers are now restored in the service area.
After Ian: Updates for Sat/Sun, Oct. 8-9
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coastalbreezenews.com
Hideaway Beach Tax District Board
Notice is hereby given that the Hideaway Beach Tax District Board will hold a public meeting at 1:30 p.m., Thu, Oct. 20, in the Community Meeting Room, 51 Bald Eagle Dr., Marco Island, Florida 34145. Prior to the meeting, the agenda will be available for viewing at www.cityofmarcoisland.com, and at the City Hall Reception Desk, 50 Bald Eagle Dr. To request a copy, contact the Reception Desk at (239) 389-5000 or MSheffield@CityofMarcoIsland.com.
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
After Ian: Updates for Thursday, Oct. 6
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
WINKNEWS.com
Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend
A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coastalbreezenews.com
Marco Island City Council Regular Council Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the Marco Island City Council will hold a regular council meeting at 5:30 p.m., Mon., Oct. 17, in the Community Meeting Room, 51 Bald Eagle Dr., Marco Island, Florida 34145. Prior to the meeting, the agenda will be available for viewing at www.cityofmarcoisland.com and at the City Hall Reception Desk, 50 Bald Eagle Dr. To request a copy of the agenda, and/or back-up material, contact the Reception Desk at (239) 389-5000 or MSheffield@CityofMarcoIsland.com.
ABC Action News
Cape Coral restaurant provides hot BBQ for Hurricane Ian victims still without power
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — While flooding has receded in many areas of Southwest Florida, there are still so many neighborhoods without power. In Cape Coral, donations of water, bread and peanut butter are showing up, but it’s the hot meals with good protein that people are lining up for.
This ‘Floating’ Florida Manse Has a Dock Big Enough for an Armada of Day Boats
When your slice of island paradise in Naples, Fla., is just that—a narrow slice—the only thing to do is go wide. Which is what the owners of this 10,000-square-foot compound did to create their glassy modern masterpiece. By leveling an original home, sinking scores of heavy-duty pilings deep into tranquil Venetian Bay and topping with over 1,000 tons of concrete, they created this sleek, contemporary two-story retreat that appears to hover over the water. The home itself is perched on a skinny one-acre lot at the southern tip of man-made Venetian Island, just off Naples’s tony Gulf Shore Drive. Designed by...
ABC Action News
Residents on barrier islands face insurance challenges as wait continues for access to their homes
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — As search and rescue efforts continue on Fort Myers Beach, residents are still not allowed back on the island. Many have said they have no idea if their homes are still standing and it's making it extremely difficult to file insurance claims. “All of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery
Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, unless otherwise noted. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Coral Oaks Golf Course, 1800...
As flood waters recede, a list of lessons learned emerges
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian will forever be remembered by Floridians for a number of different things: the immense destruction wrought on Fort Myers Beach, the historic flooding that tore through Central Florida., communities left to clean up and rebuild. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. As...
coastalbreezenews.com
LCEC Restoration Update
A week into restoration of power to SWFL after the most destructive hurricane in the area’s history, LCEC has restored power to 62 percent of its six-county customer base ready to receive power. Complete restoration is a monumental task, especially on the barrier islands of Sanibel and Pine Island. LCEC and its members have been supported by the following mutual aid and many more throughout the restoration process.
wibqam.com
‘Big shrimping family’ in Florida left homeless by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – Ricky Moran, a shrimper who worked and slept on the boat he captained out of Fort Myers Beach, lost both a secure livelihood and a safe place to live when Hurricane Ian roared into southwest Florida and smashed the trawler he calls home.
coastalbreezenews.com
Hurricane Ian’s Impact on Sand Dollar Island
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:22 AM, a neighbor who lives off South Barfield sent me a text, “suddenly the weather looking very bad, water rising two-feet per hour with my dock now under water with winds gusting over 100 mph.”. As Floridians, we are aware of hurricanes...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces new disaster recovery center in North Naples
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that a new disaster recovery center has opened in North Naples to help Floridians in Collier County impacted by Hurricane Ian. The center is located in Veterans Community Park at 1895 Veterans Drive. This is the fourth disaster recovery center in Southwest Florida. These centers are...
coastalbreezenews.com
Notice of Public Meeting Planning Board
Notice is hereby given that the Marco Island Planning Board will hold a public meeting at 9 a.m., Fri., Oct. 7, in the Community Meeting Room, 51 Bald Eagle Dr., Marco Island, Florida 34145. The meeting agenda is available for viewing at www.cityofmarcoisland.com, and at the City Hall Reception Desk, 50 Bald Eagle Dr. To request a copy, contact the Reception Desk at (239) 389-5000 or MSheffield@CityofMarcoIsland.com.
Comments / 0