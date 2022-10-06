Sweater weather has officially arrived here in New York City. Since I've lived in New York for almost four years now, you would think that I have a large collection of jackets and sweaters, but I actually don't. I usually get more excited about summer and spring fashion and have neglected my fall/winter wardrobe, but this fall, that is coming to an end. I have been shopping like crazy for this new season, looking for great sweaters and coats to wear all fall and winter. Since it's finally October, the fall spirit is very much alive and well, and I've fully embraced the coming of the new season. While I do love summer, fall will always have a special place in my heart. My birthday is in October so I'm a little bit biased, but I also love Halloween, I'm planning a few getaways, and my calendar is filling up with fun activities with friends and family.

