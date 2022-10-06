SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We knew it was coming, but what a change around Mid-Michigan for our Friday!. Temperatures haven’t broken out of the 40s in spots this afternoon and those who have, haven’t seen temperatures break much over the 50 degree mark. Add in a breezy northerly wind at times, and it’s felt even cooler at times. Are we really in wind chill season?!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO