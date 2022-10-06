Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Nearly 5,300 child care providers in Michigan awarded $253M in grants
LANSING, MI (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 5,200 child care programs in Michigan have received part of $253 million in grants. According to the governor’s office, the funding is provided through the third round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant. The funds will keep programs open for business and serving Michigan families, the governor’s office said.
WNEM
Michigan gets federal money for high-speed internet access program
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Michigan will receive $250.6 million to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund. “We all worked together to get the American Rescue Plan across the finish line...
WNEM
Boil water advisory issued for portions of Flint Twp., Mundy Twp.
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials have issued a precautionary boil water advisory for portions of Flint Township and Mundy Township following a water main break on Friday. The break occurred in a 30-inch line near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection. The Genesee County Drain Commission said crews are working to repair the issue, and that they will continue through the weekend.
WNEM
Frost & freeze tonight, pleasant weekend ahead
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We knew it was coming, but what a change around Mid-Michigan for our Friday!. Temperatures haven’t broken out of the 40s in spots this afternoon and those who have, haven’t seen temperatures break much over the 50 degree mark. Add in a breezy northerly wind at times, and it’s felt even cooler at times. Are we really in wind chill season?!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
Man arrested for allegedly stealing boat, trailers
TITTABAWASSEE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Tittabawassee Township man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a boat and two trailers from a storage business. The Tittabawassee Township Police Department says the thief broke into storage units at SDR Storage on Midland Road, where he stole a boat and two trailers, between October 2020 and April 2021.
WNEM
Cool Saturday with sunshine during the afternoon; a tad warmer with more clouds Sunday.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are off to a bit of a cloudy start across Mid-Michigan with quite chilly temperatures. We are doing the slow climb out of the low 30s today, in fact, MBS reached 32 degrees this morning making it the coldest temperature reading since April 29th. Temperatures...
WNEM
Chilly air moves in for Friday, pleasant weekend ahead
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a beautiful stretch so far this week, changes have arrived in Mid-Michigan, with showers arriving in parts of the area late this morning and early afternoon. Now those showers are moving into other parts of the area ahead of evening plans for tonight. These showers...
Comments / 0