Tempe, AZ

statepress.com

Opinion: Greek Life perpetuates classism and misogyny

Greek Life remains an infamous yet elusive community that thousands of U.S. college students are part of, with sororities and fraternities being at the center of many conversations on campus. ASU is home to over 70 Greek-lettered organizations, ranging from business fraternities to well-known sororities like Alpha Phi and Chi Omega.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

'We were never discovered': Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities

As people gather at events across the U.S. to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, organizers want them to remember it’s not just a day of celebration, but also a reminder to everyone that Indigenous people are still here and thriving. “It’s to counter the colonial narrative that this land was discovered. We were never discovered,” said […] The post ‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
statepress.com

New construction projects break ground on ASU campuses

With more student enrollment comes more construction projects on and around the University's campuses, with ASU announcing two new residential halls, one in Tempe and one on the West campus, and two new academic buildings. In total, the University has more than 150 construction projects in the works. One of...
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

Iranian students join global protest, call on ASU for more support

Iranian students are calling on ASU for more action and support amid global protests against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Last Saturday, Arizona for a Free Iran hosted a rally at the Palm Walk Overpass to protest women's and human rights abuses in Iran committed by the Islamic Republic. The protest was one of many that took place all over the world.
TEMPE, AZ
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall

Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park is filled with fun!

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From German dancers to eating brats; riding rides, to playing any of the fun games. Arizona’s Family is showcasing the best of Four Peaks Oktoberfest in Tempe. Celebrate with three days of live music, brats, beer, and extra fun like dachshund races, keg tappings, karaoke, carnival rides, and much more.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Michael Carbajal wants to teach the next world boxing champion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Michael Carbajal is quite the local celebrity. He’s only just a 6-time world champion, U.S. Olympian medalist, and Hall of Fame boxer. So, of course, Hispanic Heritage Month in the Valley wouldn’t be complete without talking with Carbajal at his 9th St. Gym where he is training the next world champions. Arizona’s Family sent Gibby Para to check out this hidden gem near downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

DV students walk out to protest new school laws

Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
PHOENIX, AZ
legalreader.com

Can a Mother Keep Children Away from Their Father?

If a mother is preventing a father from seeing the child, the father should stay within the confines of the law. If you’ve separated from your former partner, you might be wondering whether they can successfully prevent you from seeing your children. This is one of the most common concerns for divorced or separated parents – especially for fathers. While it’s true that mothers tend to get slightly preferential treatment when it comes to custody, custody courts in Arizona are starting to take a more fair approach. One thing’s for sure: almost every parent has a right to see their child – at least to some degree.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Two Valley Entrepreneurs Are Minting Their Future with Cannabis and Crypto

Two Scottsdale residents — one with a weed-friendly club in downtown Phoenix and another with a pot-focused clothing line — are mixing cannabis with blockchain to grow their businesses. George Gebran, who owns and operates breakfast joint U.S. Egg with his family, is building a cannabis community within...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Best Haunted Houses and Halloween Displays in 2022

Mortals of the Valley, get ready for a good scare. The spooky season is in full swing and everyone is in the mood to celebrate, from residents putting up elaborate decorations on their homes to operators of local haunted houses — both DIY and professional — looking to serve up some frights.
PHOENIX, AZ

