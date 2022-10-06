Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
statepress.com
Opinion: Greek Life perpetuates classism and misogyny
Greek Life remains an infamous yet elusive community that thousands of U.S. college students are part of, with sororities and fraternities being at the center of many conversations on campus. ASU is home to over 70 Greek-lettered organizations, ranging from business fraternities to well-known sororities like Alpha Phi and Chi Omega.
‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities
As people gather at events across the U.S. to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day, organizers want them to remember it’s not just a day of celebration, but also a reminder to everyone that Indigenous people are still here and thriving. “It’s to counter the colonial narrative that this land was discovered. We were never discovered,” said […] The post ‘We were never discovered’: Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the history and successes of their communities appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
A professor was shot and killed at UArizona. An expert explains why these situations keep happening
TEMPE, Ariz. — The shooting that ended a University of Arizona professor's life has students in Arizona concerned about their safety on campus. You don't have to go too far to figure out just how open University campuses are in the state. Arizona State University's massive Tempe campus has...
statepress.com
New construction projects break ground on ASU campuses
With more student enrollment comes more construction projects on and around the University's campuses, with ASU announcing two new residential halls, one in Tempe and one on the West campus, and two new academic buildings. In total, the University has more than 150 construction projects in the works. One of...
12news.com
15-year-old student set to be youngest graduate of ASU nursing program
ASU student Elliana Tenenbaum is a rising star at the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation. Here's her story.
Allan Lindsay's mission is simple: Feed whoever needs a meal, free of charge
PHOENIX — Allan Lindsay loves to cook. His passion for the culinary arts started when the Army veteran was stationed in Las Vegas in the early 2000s. He purchased a nice set of pots and pans and figured he should learn how to use them. “I started watching the...
statepress.com
Iranian students join global protest, call on ASU for more support
Iranian students are calling on ASU for more action and support amid global protests against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Last Saturday, Arizona for a Free Iran hosted a rally at the Palm Walk Overpass to protest women's and human rights abuses in Iran committed by the Islamic Republic. The protest was one of many that took place all over the world.
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall
Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
AZFamily
Parent of former student at Queen Creek school calls for changes after teen’s death
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A parent of a former student at Canyon State Academy in Queen Creek, meant to help at-risk youth by providing a place to live, learn and get counseling, describes the environment as a boot camp for juvenile offenders. “It’s definitely a stigma you have...
AZFamily
Oktoberfest at Tempe Beach Park is filled with fun!
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From German dancers to eating brats; riding rides, to playing any of the fun games. Arizona’s Family is showcasing the best of Four Peaks Oktoberfest in Tempe. Celebrate with three days of live music, brats, beer, and extra fun like dachshund races, keg tappings, karaoke, carnival rides, and much more.
AZFamily
Michael Carbajal wants to teach the next world boxing champion
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Michael Carbajal is quite the local celebrity. He’s only just a 6-time world champion, U.S. Olympian medalist, and Hall of Fame boxer. So, of course, Hispanic Heritage Month in the Valley wouldn’t be complete without talking with Carbajal at his 9th St. Gym where he is training the next world champions. Arizona’s Family sent Gibby Para to check out this hidden gem near downtown Phoenix.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
DV students walk out to protest new school laws
Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
Long-awaited Phoenix-area Rage Against the Machine shows canceled
PHOENIX – Bad news for Rage Against the Machine fans who had been patiently awaiting the beloved band’s return to the Valley. The rap-metal titans scrapped what was left of their comeback tour after singer Zack de la Rocha ripped up his Achilles tendon in the second show of their reunion.
legalreader.com
Can a Mother Keep Children Away from Their Father?
If a mother is preventing a father from seeing the child, the father should stay within the confines of the law. If you’ve separated from your former partner, you might be wondering whether they can successfully prevent you from seeing your children. This is one of the most common concerns for divorced or separated parents – especially for fathers. While it’s true that mothers tend to get slightly preferential treatment when it comes to custody, custody courts in Arizona are starting to take a more fair approach. One thing’s for sure: almost every parent has a right to see their child – at least to some degree.
Phoenix New Times
Two Valley Entrepreneurs Are Minting Their Future with Cannabis and Crypto
Two Scottsdale residents — one with a weed-friendly club in downtown Phoenix and another with a pot-focused clothing line — are mixing cannabis with blockchain to grow their businesses. George Gebran, who owns and operates breakfast joint U.S. Egg with his family, is building a cannabis community within...
Barbie Malibu Tour Is Making Stops In Arizona Soon
The truck will carry retro-themed Barbie apparel and accessories.
This Is Arizona's Most Notorious Serial Killer
True crime documentaries are all the rage right now.
AZFamily
Queen Creek boarding school described as "boot camp" by former parents
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women. Linda and Tiffany say they called and emailed Ideal Image for weeks asking for their $3,500 loan to be waived since they received no services. 80 people displaced after fire destroys north Phoenix apartment. Updated:...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Best Haunted Houses and Halloween Displays in 2022
Mortals of the Valley, get ready for a good scare. The spooky season is in full swing and everyone is in the mood to celebrate, from residents putting up elaborate decorations on their homes to operators of local haunted houses — both DIY and professional — looking to serve up some frights.
