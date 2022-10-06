ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

News4Jax.com

St. Johns County announces Ian debris collection program

St. Johns County has initiated the Hurricane Ian Debris Collection Program in response to the storm’s impacts. Residents are encouraged to move all storm debris to the curb as crews will collect debris from the public right-of-way. The county requests that residents follow the guidelines below to expedite debris...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

City hires contractor to assist in debris removal

Historic City News has been informed that on Friday, October 7, 2022, contractor DRC Emergency Services will be making rounds throughout St Augustine to collect debris from the storm, focusing on those areas that were hardest-hit. All debris must be segregated into three piles: yard debris, construction debris, and household...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

Ian recovery programs are available for residents

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced to local Historic City News reporters that there are already a number of programs available to Florida home and business owners in need of recovery assistance related to property damages and economic injuries sustained during Hurricane Ian. There is also a Crisis Cleanup...
FLORIDA STATE
Historic City News first appeared in March 2000 and now celebrates its 20th Anniversary of daily publication. We are your watchdog for an honest and open government in St Augustine and St Johns County, Florida. Our mission today is the same as it was 20-years ago; "Holding public figures accountable to the public." Citizen journalism, without candy-coating, is the foundation of an independent free press. Our audience is engaged, working in our community, and influential in both local business and politics. Leadership: Our editor-in-chief earned his undergraduate degree in Public Administration from Flagler College, with honors. He has been a Florida licensed private investigator for more than 20-years and served as State Editor at Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity in Washington, D.C.

