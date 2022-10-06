Read full article on original website
The Best SNL Musical Performances Ever
Nearly 50 years of great comedy and incredible musicians.
Fans Are Speculating That Gisele Bündchen’s Cover-Up Tattoo May Symbolize How She’s Truly Feeling Amid the Divorce Rumors
Whether or not the divorce rumors are true, it seems to be a very transformative time for Gisele Bündchen. From sage-ing her car to taking a lot of “me” time, it seems Bündchen is doing what she says and putting herself first. Between the rumors and actual goings-on behind the scenes, it seems like there is a lot on Bündchen’s shoulders. But the model is taking it with ease, changing up her life to fit her new one — including changing some permanent parts of her body.
Showtime’s ‘Let the Right One In’ TV Series Makes for a Sufficiently Smart Expansion
Like a vampire impervious to exposure, “Let the Right One In” is one of very few stories to not just survive multiple adaptations, but thrive with each new iteration. The book that started it all, John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel, became a bestseller before the author worked with Tomas Alfredson to create what Roger Ebert later called “the best modern vampire movie.” Then Matt Reeves came along with the inevitable American remake, and even 2010’s “Let Me In” earned rave reviews. Yes, some cited redundancies between the two horror films, but seeing an eerie tale of loneliness reach a wider...
TJ Miller accuses ‘insecure’ Ryan Reynolds of ‘weird’ behaviour on Deadpool set
Deadpool actor TJ Miller has said he will not work with Ryan Reynolds again following a “weird” on-set experience with the Hollywood star.The Silicon Valley star, who appeared alongside Reynolds in the first two Deadpool films, blamed a specific encounter for his decision, and claimed that the actor “hates” him.“Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again,” Miller said during an appearance on the Adam Corolla Show podcast, adding: “But I’ve said that about Michael Bay, and now we’re friends, and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is...
