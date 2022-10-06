Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos
The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
Al Michaels, Broncos TV station apologetic to viewers over 'Thursday Night Football' trainwreck: 'It burns the retinas'
Viewers of Thursday night's game between the Broncos and Colts weren't treated to quality football, and the broadcasters weren't going to try and fluff it up and make it sound like it was anything but a bad game. When the dust settled in Empower Field at Mile High in Denver,...
Tom Brady calls out state of NFL: 'I think there's a lot of bad football'
Tom Brady has been around the NFL for a while now. That would be 23 years to be exact. And evidently, he's seen better football than the quality in his 23rd season. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady was asked about the parity in the league, and didn't seem to think too highly of the state of the NFL.
What channel is Bengals vs. Ravens on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 5
It'll be no laughing matter for the Ravens on Sunday night. In 2021, the AFC champion Bengals put up 40 or more points three times; two times did that happen against their AFC North rivals in the Ravens, winning 41-21 and 41-17 in a pair of laughers. So far in...
Lamar Jackson stats: How Ravens QB's numbers compare to 2019 MVP season
Two fourth-quarter collapses at home by the Ravens has perhaps been the biggest headline from the team to start the 2022 season. But don't let that over-shadow Lamar Jackson's season. The dynamic quarterback is off to yet another great start to the season, bouncing back from an injury-plagued 2021 to...
How has Tom Brady fared after losing two consecutive games? Impressive stat surfaces for Buccaneers quarterback after two losses
When Tom Brady and the Buccaneers host the Falcons on Sunday, the star quarterback will be looking to avoid his longest losing streak in two decades. Tampa Bay started the season 2-0, but after back-to-back losses to the Packers and Chiefs, Brady is staring at his first three-game losing streak since 2002 as a member of the Patriots, as ESPN's Jeff Darlington pointed out.
NFL schedule Week 5: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
After a prime-time game between the Colts and Broncos on Thursday night, Week 5 of the NFL season continues with a full slate of games and is the last time that all 32 teams will be in action until Week 15. Sunday's schedule begins with a pair of 3-1 teams...
Patriots QB depth chart: Bailey Zappe, Garrett Gilbert are New England's top passers after Mac Jones injury
The Patriots will be without starting quarterback Mac Jones for another week. New England's official injury report Friday listed Jones (ankle) as doubtful for the team's Week 5 matchup with the Lions. Jones, who was hurt in Week 3 against the Ravens, logged three limited practices this week but the Pats are preparing to have their Pro Bowl quarterback sidelined again.
What channel is Bears vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 5 game
Two NFC North rivals collide as the Bears travel to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings in Week 5. The Bears have had a strange season so far, finding themselves at 2-2 after a loss to the Giants last Sunday. They have seemed incapable of passing the ball on offense...
Is Tee Higgins playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Bengals-Ravens Sunday Night Football
Tee Higgins has been one of the most consistently solid wide receivers this year when he's been on the field, but once again his availability is threatened by injury heading into Week 5's Sunday Night Football showdown with the Ravens. Higgins is officially "questionable," and without knowing the latest updates, fantasy football owners can't finalize their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL Week 5 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
The NFL is preparing for another 12-game Sunday afternoon slate in Week 5. There are the usual three prime-time games and another London game that will stand alone on Sunday morning. Per usual, Fox and CBS are splitting their coverage of the Sunday afternoon games. Since there are an even...
Frustrated Broncos fans flocked to exits before end of OT in 'Thursday Night Football' loss to Colts
Broncos Country... let's ride home early to beat the traffic. This week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" was an absolute slog, as both the Broncos and Colts struggled to put points on the board. The AFC West vs. South battle had everything except touchdowns — four interceptions, six fumbles, seven field goals and 12 punts.
Week 6 Overreactions: Tennessee-Alabama hype; Quinn Ewers wows; DTR stays hot
The Third Saturday in October means something more for the first time in years. There will be a lot of talk about the "last time" leading up to the matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 15. That kind of hype is always part of the run-up to a potential "Game of the Year."
College Football Playoff picture for Week 7: Changes are on deck
There was not an upset in the top 10 in Week 6, and that means the College Football Playoff picture will not change much. Change, however, is coming soon. Week 7 will feature two – perhaps three – top-10 showdowns. Alabama visits Tennessee in the latest installment of...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara, D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny affecting Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em calls
With Week 5 set to kick off on Thursday night, injury updates are more important than ever as fantasy football owners begin making start 'em, sit 'em decisions This week, in addition to Thursday night no-show Jonathan Taylor, we have a ton of notable veteran running backs (David Montgomery, Rashaad Penny, Alvin Kamara, D'Andre Swift) who are dealing with issues that could hold them out and force fantasy owners to hit the waiver wire to find a fill-in sleeper.
Colts vs. Broncos final score, highlights: Colts win offensive stalemate in overtime after brutal red zone struggles for Denver
The Indianapolis Colts netted what might be the ugliest win of the 2022 season to date, beating the Broncos 12-9 in another clinic of what not to do from the Denver offense. A myriad of mistakes led to this loss for the Broncos. Whether it was passing the ball on third down up 9-6 in the red zone and getting intercepted, going for it on fourth down while trailing in overtime after the offense was anemic all game, or general boneheaded mistakes, it's hard to recognize the Colts winning this game as much as the Broncos losing it.
Cowboys vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5
The Cowboys will head west Sunday afternoon to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams at SoFi Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). The Cowboys are looking to win their fourth consecutive game with Cooper Rush under center as they try to keep pace with the 4-0 Eagles in the NFC East.
Josh McDaniels' coaching history: Timeline of stints, record as head coach with Broncos, Colts & Raiders
Josh McDaniels was supposed to become the head coach of the Colts during the 2018 NFL offseason. When that didn't happen, it seemed likely that he would remain with the Patriots until Bill Belichick retired. After all, what NFL team would hire a coach who spurned another after a month-plus...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kyle Pitts, Keenan Allen, more impacting Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em calls
As teams released their initial injury reports of the week on Wednesdays, a few notable pass catchers raised eyebrows with missed practices, prompting fantasy football owners to worry about their statuses as the week progresses. Heading into Week 5, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kyle Pitts, Keenan Allen, Michael Thomas, and Rashod Bateman are among the biggest names nursing injuries and will need to be monitored right up until kickoff on Sunday.
Top of Phillies' lineup has room to improve heading into NLDS matchup with Braves
ST. LOUIS — The Philadelphia celebration a decade in the making was only a few minutes old, and the champagne and beer were still flying through in the Phillies' clubhouse as Kyle Schwarber grabbed Rhys Hoskins and wrapped him up in a bear hug. With the music blaring, Schwarber,...
