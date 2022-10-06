ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Sporting News

Russell Wilson trade, contract go from bad to worst for Broncos

The Broncos had already lost the Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks when they gave up way too much for the fading nine-time Pro Bowler before his Age 33 season. Five games into Wilson's time as Denver's starting quarterback, the results look much worse than the process of acquiring him.
Sporting News

Tom Brady calls out state of NFL: 'I think there's a lot of bad football'

Tom Brady has been around the NFL for a while now. That would be 23 years to be exact. And evidently, he's seen better football than the quality in his 23rd season. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady was asked about the parity in the league, and didn't seem to think too highly of the state of the NFL.
Sporting News

Lamar Jackson stats: How Ravens QB's numbers compare to 2019 MVP season

Two fourth-quarter collapses at home by the Ravens has perhaps been the biggest headline from the team to start the 2022 season. But don't let that over-shadow Lamar Jackson's season. The dynamic quarterback is off to yet another great start to the season, bouncing back from an injury-plagued 2021 to...
Sporting News

How has Tom Brady fared after losing two consecutive games? Impressive stat surfaces for Buccaneers quarterback after two losses

When Tom Brady and the Buccaneers host the Falcons on Sunday, the star quarterback will be looking to avoid his longest losing streak in two decades. Tampa Bay started the season 2-0, but after back-to-back losses to the Packers and Chiefs, Brady is staring at his first three-game losing streak since 2002 as a member of the Patriots, as ESPN's Jeff Darlington pointed out.
Sporting News

Patriots QB depth chart: Bailey Zappe, Garrett Gilbert are New England's top passers after Mac Jones injury

The Patriots will be without starting quarterback Mac Jones for another week. New England's official injury report Friday listed Jones (ankle) as doubtful for the team's Week 5 matchup with the Lions. Jones, who was hurt in Week 3 against the Ravens, logged three limited practices this week but the Pats are preparing to have their Pro Bowl quarterback sidelined again.
Sporting News

Is Tee Higgins playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Bengals-Ravens Sunday Night Football

Tee Higgins has been one of the most consistently solid wide receivers this year when he's been on the field, but once again his availability is threatened by injury heading into Week 5's Sunday Night Football showdown with the Ravens. Higgins is officially "questionable," and without knowing the latest updates, fantasy football owners can't finalize their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News

NFL Week 5 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL is preparing for another 12-game Sunday afternoon slate in Week 5. There are the usual three prime-time games and another London game that will stand alone on Sunday morning. Per usual, Fox and CBS are splitting their coverage of the Sunday afternoon games. Since there are an even...
Sporting News

Week 6 Overreactions: Tennessee-Alabama hype; Quinn Ewers wows; DTR stays hot

The Third Saturday in October means something more for the first time in years. There will be a lot of talk about the "last time" leading up to the matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 15. That kind of hype is always part of the run-up to a potential "Game of the Year."
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara, D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny affecting Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em calls

With Week 5 set to kick off on Thursday night, injury updates are more important than ever as fantasy football owners begin making start 'em, sit 'em decisions This week, in addition to Thursday night no-show Jonathan Taylor, we have a ton of notable veteran running backs (David Montgomery, Rashaad Penny, Alvin Kamara, D'Andre Swift) who are dealing with issues that could hold them out and force fantasy owners to hit the waiver wire to find a fill-in sleeper.
Sporting News

Colts vs. Broncos final score, highlights: Colts win offensive stalemate in overtime after brutal red zone struggles for Denver

The Indianapolis Colts netted what might be the ugliest win of the 2022 season to date, beating the Broncos 12-9 in another clinic of what not to do from the Denver offense. A myriad of mistakes led to this loss for the Broncos. Whether it was passing the ball on third down up 9-6 in the red zone and getting intercepted, going for it on fourth down while trailing in overtime after the offense was anemic all game, or general boneheaded mistakes, it's hard to recognize the Colts winning this game as much as the Broncos losing it.
Sporting News

Cowboys vs. Rams odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 5

The Cowboys will head west Sunday afternoon to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Rams at SoFi Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). The Cowboys are looking to win their fourth consecutive game with Cooper Rush under center as they try to keep pace with the 4-0 Eagles in the NFC East.
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kyle Pitts, Keenan Allen, more impacting Week 5 start 'em, sit 'em calls

As teams released their initial injury reports of the week on Wednesdays, a few notable pass catchers raised eyebrows with missed practices, prompting fantasy football owners to worry about their statuses as the week progresses. Heading into Week 5, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kyle Pitts, Keenan Allen, Michael Thomas, and Rashod Bateman are among the biggest names nursing injuries and will need to be monitored right up until kickoff on Sunday.
