The Indianapolis Colts netted what might be the ugliest win of the 2022 season to date, beating the Broncos 12-9 in another clinic of what not to do from the Denver offense. A myriad of mistakes led to this loss for the Broncos. Whether it was passing the ball on third down up 9-6 in the red zone and getting intercepted, going for it on fourth down while trailing in overtime after the offense was anemic all game, or general boneheaded mistakes, it's hard to recognize the Colts winning this game as much as the Broncos losing it.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO