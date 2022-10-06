Read full article on original website
Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
Sam Pittman addresses quarterback questions following loss at Mississippi State
The quarterback position was the hot topic of conversation around Arkansas leading up to Saturday's trip to Starkville (Miss.), and head coach Sam Pittman had plenty of questions to answer on the matter in the aftermath of a disappointing 40-17 loss to No. 23 Mississippi State. KJ Jefferson dressed out...
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Michigan vs. Indiana: Mark Cuban trolls Wolverines, buys GoBlue.com to use for Indiana NIL store
Indiana faces off with No. 4 Michigan in Bloomington today, and IU alum Mark Cuban wanted to do some trolling ahead of the matchup. Cuban joined Big Noon Kickoff and expressed his fandom for the Hoosiers, but also said he dove into a business venture. “You guys know I’m a...
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7
The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
Everything Matt Campbell said after one-point loss to Kansas State
Iowa State suffered its third straight loss Saturday night to open Big 12 play, as the Cyclones fell to Kansas State, 10-9 at home. ISU head coach Matt Campbell took some time with the media following the loss. On Jirehl injury situation/getting offense going. “First of all, with Jirehl, he...
Christopherson: Mickey Joseph pushing right buttons by just being Mickey
NEWARK, N.J. – I’m writing these words while close to Piscataway, which is fun to say. Close to the Big Apple, which is fun to visit but not to stay. Close to a rather large game for this Husker 2022 football season, if you may. Scoff at the...
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU
Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
What they were saying about Arkansas' 40-17 loss to Mississippi State
Arkansas put up plenty of yards, but that's about all that went right in Saturday's 40-17 loss at No. 23 Mississippi State in Starkville (Miss.). The Razorbacks got a respectable effort from third-team quarterback Malik Hornsby, who threw for 234 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions while also rushing for a team-high 114 yards. However, the Hogs went 0 for 3 on fourth down while the Bulldogs converted 3 of 5.
Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”
Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
Auburn football's slide started with Steven Leath
How did Auburn football team get to this place, where it is a 29 ½ - point underdog at Georgia? It all started with ill-fated president Steven Leath. Leath, who took over as Auburn’s president in 2017, almost immediately got crossways with basketball coach Bruce Pearl, not the Auburn person you want to be crossways with. Leath talked like he was ready to cut Pearl loose, but he soon came to the realization that doing that would be a really bad idea that would put his own job security in doubt. He settled for firing two lower-level support staffers for the flimsiest of reasons.
Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe assess QB's first start vs. Texas A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – For the first time since January of 2021, a player other than Bryce Young started a game at quarterback for Alabama. With last year’s Heisman winner still dealing with an injured shoulder, the Crimson Tide turned to Jalen Milroe against the Texas A&M Aggies. Milroe,...
LSU outplayed on home turf in 40-13 loss to No. 8 Tennessee
LSU’s first top 25 matchup of the Brian Kelly era was an abject failure in pretty much every sense. The Tigers were out executed and out coached at every level, falling to No. 8 Tennessee 40-13. The loss registers as one of the worst in Tiger Stadium statistically to...
Second-half meltdown sends Vanderbilt to blowout loss against Ole Miss
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Throughout its 24-game SEC losing streak, Vanderbilt has found plenty of ways to end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. On Saturday, that came via a blown halftime lead due to a defensive meltdown in the third quarter. No. 9 Ole Miss used a...
Jim Harbaugh press conference: Mike Hart, injury updates after Michigan beats Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media following his team’s 31-10 victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. He first offered a brief postgame update on RB coach Mike Hart, who suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ win. Harbaugh then spoke on the game itself.
