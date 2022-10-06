ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Basketball
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Colorado State
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Basketball
College Station, TX
Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
College Station, TX
Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
247Sports

Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month

Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcelroy
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Jon Voight
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7

The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU

Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Espn College Football#American Football#Texas A M Aggies#Bryant Denny Stadium#Ac#Razorbacks#Espn#College Football Live
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' 40-17 loss to Mississippi State

Arkansas put up plenty of yards, but that's about all that went right in Saturday's 40-17 loss at No. 23 Mississippi State in Starkville (Miss.). The Razorbacks got a respectable effort from third-team quarterback Malik Hornsby, who threw for 234 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions while also rushing for a team-high 114 yards. However, the Hogs went 0 for 3 on fourth down while the Bulldogs converted 3 of 5.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”

Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Auburn football's slide started with Steven Leath

How did Auburn football team get to this place, where it is a 29 ½ - point underdog at Georgia? It all started with ill-fated president Steven Leath. Leath, who took over as Auburn’s president in 2017, almost immediately got crossways with basketball coach Bruce Pearl, not the Auburn person you want to be crossways with. Leath talked like he was ready to cut Pearl loose, but he soon came to the realization that doing that would be a really bad idea that would put his own job security in doubt. He settled for firing two lower-level support staffers for the flimsiest of reasons.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy