MLB
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
MLB
Stearns looks back on Brewers' disappointing finish
MILWAUKEE -- As the National League Division Series kicked off in Atlanta on Tuesday, David Stearns was at American Family Field to take questions from the media after the Brewers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Milwaukee's president of baseball operations pointed to three big reasons for...
MLB
Strongest arms to watch in the postseason
The Division Series are sure to feature big home runs from superstar sluggers, big strikeouts from aces, big catches from Gold Glovers and big stolen bases from elite speedsters. But some players can also change a game with their arm, and with Statcast, we can see how like never before.
MLB
Who's closing? Dodgers' questions ahead of NLDS
LOS ANGELES -- For a team that won 111 games, the Dodgers seemingly have just as many questions about their ability to win a World Series heading into the 2022 postseason. But do the Dodgers, who won the second-most games in the 146-year history of the National League, really have that much to worry about this October? We’ll find out soon enough with the Dodgers set to begin postseason play on Tuesday against the rival Padres in the NL Division Series with Game 1 set for 6:37 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
The turning point in Twins' 2022 campaign
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins stunned the baseball world by signing Carlos Correa. They led the American League Central for the vast majority of the season. They were among the most aggressive teams in baseball at the Trade Deadline.
MLB
Stars aligning for red-hot Phils after stealing Game 1
ATLANTA -- The Phillies played Garrett Stubbs’ “Phils Win” playlist after Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park, just like they always do when they win. The song “Cold Heart” filled the clubhouse as players shuffled about. A couple players sat in front...
MLB
How will Guardians pitch to Aaron Judge?
NEW YORK -- The two swings look like they could’ve come at any chapter during Aaron Judge’s record-setting season. Turns out, his two-homer game against the Guardians was the opening statement. Twice, Judge worked ahead in the count vs. Cleveland pitching, then he sent two fastballs on the...
MLB
Reason to rise: Judge motivated by sting of '21
NEW YORK -- Twelve months later, the silence still stands out in Aaron Judge’s memory, his season just having ended in enemy territory. The Yankees had just lost the American League Wild Card Game to the Red Sox at Fenway Park; while scanning the downtrodden faces around him in the cramped visiting clubhouse, a few choice words came to mind.
MLB
After breakout season, Gentry headlines Royals' AFL contingent
In the fall of 2020, the Royals approached Tyler Gentry with a plan. The organization had just selected the outfielder in the third round out of Alabama but had yet to work with him in person due to the pandemic-canceled Minor League season, so they used their instructional league for just that purpose -- to instruct.
MLB
'I love this place': Bohm's remarkable '22 turnaround
ATLANTA -- Alec Bohm didn’t hit the ground after he took a 100.8 mph fastball off his left shoulder on Friday. In fact, he looked at his dugout and gave three emphatic claps. Phillies fans have been witness to some of the highest highs and lowest lows during Bohm’s...
MLB
Francona-Boone connection spans 8 decades, 3 generations
The White Sox were in need of an infielder and had a promising young outfielder who no longer fit their plans. The Tigers were in need of an outfielder and had an aging All-Star infielder who no longer fit in their plans. And so, on June 15, 1958, the two...
MLB
Mariners know importance of quick start in ALDS
HOUSTON -- In the American League Wild Card Series, the Mariners looked right at home in front of 48,000 passionate fans as they pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in postseason history to stun the Blue Jays in their own building. Now, Seattle’s postseason path gets far more challenging...
MLB
LIVE: Phillies-Braves Game 2 underway on FOX
ATLANTA -- The Braves’ spirited ninth-inning rally on Tuesday afternoon might’ve scored a moral victory, if such things exist amid the pressure of a best-of-five playoff series. The Phillies scored the real victory. Philly broke out to a big lead and then held on to win Game 1...
MLB
Both aces in Dodgers' eyes, Urías gets G1, Kershaw to follow
LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced on Monday that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres on Tuesday. Clayton Kershaw will then go in Game 2 on Wednesday. In four starts against the Padres this season, Urías was 3-0...
MLB
How Cubs plan to build on second-half momentum
CHICAGO -- For the first time since the last rebuild that Jed Hoyer helped oversee on the North Side of Chicago, the Cubs have missed the playoffs for multiple seasons in a row. That reality stung as the team's president of baseball operations watched the Wild Card Series games this past weekend.
MLB
Rest or rust? Braves, Phils weigh in after Game 1
ATLANTA -- The well-traveled Phillies and the well-rested Braves met on a sunny Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park, and they provided the first answers to a question that will require much more than just one game, or one October. In MLB’s new postseason format, is there a downside to a...
MLB
These unsung heroes may surprise in Division Series
Every October, it seems some player comes out of nowhere to make a major impact. In the Wild Card round it was San Diego’s Trent Grisham. Last year, it was Atlanta’s Eddie Rosario. Who will it be in the Division Series? We asked our eight beat reporters for...
MLB
Cool Hand Suárez ready to deal in NLDS opener
ATLANTA -- Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez watched teammates Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola dominate the Cardinals last weekend in the NL Wild Card Series. Lessons can be learned, he said. “Something that I learn from them all the time is how they attack hitters,” Suárez said Monday through the...
MLB
Darvish aims to reset NLDS going opposite Kershaw
LOS ANGELES -- After yet another disheartening loss to the rival Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday night, the Padres have to find a way to bounce back in a hurry with Game 2 set for Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. • NLDS Game 2:...
MLB
Injured Robertson (calf) not on Phillies' NLDS roster
ATLANTA -- David Robertson leapt in the air Saturday as he celebrated Bryce Harper’s home run in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series in St. Louis. It cost him a spot on the NL Division Series roster. Robertson strained his right calf as he jumped in...
