Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Yardbarker
Watch: Oscar Gonzalez sends Guardians to ALDS with 15th inning HR, breaking scoreless tie
The Cleveland Guardians are on their way to the ALDS after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild card round, ending the series on a 15th inning walk off home run by Oscar Gonzalez, giving them a 1-0 win on Saturday. Gonzalez's home run ended what was an absolutely...
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
FOX Sports
Royals begin manager search as Picollo charts new course
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — New president of baseball operations J.J. Picollo wasted no time putting his thumb print on the Kansas City Royals, firing manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred just hours after the end of another dismal season. Now, the pressure is on Picollo to...
Yardbarker
Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil
Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
Yardbarker
Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off after collapsing on sideline
Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis reported Hart was taken to a local hospital. Hart was a standout running back at Michigan between 2004 and 2007, rushing for more than 5,000 yards in his four seasons with the team. He finished sixth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting. Following college, he was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 202 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 draft. He appeared in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the Colts, rushing for 264 yards on 71 carries in his NFL career.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live on Oct 8
On Oct 8 at 8:37 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN2, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV,...
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols show leadership in motion after Cardinals home run (Photo)
Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols were the first ones there to cheer on Juan Yepez after his go-ahead pinch-hit home run in his first playoff appearance. The MLB playoffs are home to magical moments and it didn’t take long for this year’s postseason to deliver something special. On...
St. Louis Cardinals get new life with extended Wild Card round
The win-or-go-home, one-game Wild Card rounds for the postseason are no more. A new format change in 2022 gives the St. Louis Cardinals new life after a scenario Friday that might have ended their season in previous years.
Yardbarker
Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts
After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
NFL・
What channel is the Phillies game on today? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Phillies vs. Cardinals NL Wild Card Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies, led by right fielder Bryce Harper, face the St. Louis Cardinals, led by third baseman Nolan Arenado, in a MLB Wild Card game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 (10/7/22) at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillies dispatch St. Louis to move on to NLDS matchup with Atlanta
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Aaron Nola pitched pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, Bryce Harper’s homer gave Philadelphia an early lead, and the Phillies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Saturday night to sweep their National League wild-card series. Nola struck out six and walked one...
dodgerblue.com
FOCO Selling Dodgers Bobblehead To Commemorate New Franchise Wins Record
FOCO launched a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Friday morning to celebrate the franchise wins record being broken during the 2022 regular season. The design features a Dodger Dog and makes reference to the Dodgers’ 111 wins that was good for the best record in baseball. The bobblehead is limited to 122 units and will not be restocked once quantities sell out.
Yardbarker
Cubs Season in Review: Willson Contreras
Willson Contreras never faltered in the first half. In nearly every facet of the game, he was elite, one of the last links to the 2016 World Series that now seems so much deeper in the past than just six years. 2016 was Contreras' rookie season so the World Series...
Yardbarker
Former coach Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one highly regarded NFL coach was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of...
Next Royals Manager Odds: Carlos Beltran opens as favorite
Carlos Beltran currently has the best odds to be the next manager of the Kansas City Royals, according to Sportsbetting.ag.
Yardbarker
Which team is better? Digging into the history and head-to-head between the Blue Jays and Mariners
It’s the clash that baseball fans have been waiting for since the late-70s. The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, cousins from Major League Baseball’s expansion in 1977, are meeting in the playoffs for the first time. This is just the fifth time that the Mariners have been...
Yardbarker
Blue Jays blow 8-1 lead, drop heartbreaker to the Mariners to end the season
Baseball (and all sports, honestly) are filled with highs and lows. Just a week ago, the Blue Jays were celebrating a playoff berth in their clubhouse with nothing but good vibes. Now, their season is over, after suffering a 10-9 loss at the hands of the Seattle Mariners this afternoon. This was a game that the Blue Jays once led 8-1, but Seattle chipped away with one hit after another, tying the game in the 8th inning, and taking the lead in the 9th against Jordan Romano.
Royals, White Sox, Marlins eyeing Pedro Grifol for manager?
Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is getting interest from multiple teams with managerial openings, according to a report from Enrique Rojas of ESPN, who lists the Royals, White Sox and Marlins as those who are interested in Grifol. Grifol, 53 next month, was drafted by the Twins and played in...
