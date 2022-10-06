ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FOX Sports

Royals begin manager search as Picollo charts new course

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — New president of baseball operations J.J. Picollo wasted no time putting his thumb print on the Kansas City Royals, firing manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred just hours after the end of another dismal season. Now, the pressure is on Picollo to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil

Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off after collapsing on sideline

Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis reported Hart was taken to a local hospital. Hart was a standout running back at Michigan between 2004 and 2007, rushing for more than 5,000 yards in his four seasons with the team. He finished sixth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting. Following college, he was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 202 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 draft. He appeared in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the Colts, rushing for 264 yards on 71 carries in his NFL career.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts

After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
NFL
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies dispatch St. Louis to move on to NLDS matchup with Atlanta

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Aaron Nola pitched pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, Bryce Harper’s homer gave Philadelphia an early lead, and the Phillies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Saturday night to sweep their National League wild-card series. Nola struck out six and walked one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

FOCO Selling Dodgers Bobblehead To Commemorate New Franchise Wins Record

FOCO launched a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Friday morning to celebrate the franchise wins record being broken during the 2022 regular season. The design features a Dodger Dog and makes reference to the Dodgers’ 111 wins that was good for the best record in baseball. The bobblehead is limited to 122 units and will not be restocked once quantities sell out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cubs Season in Review: Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras never faltered in the first half. In nearly every facet of the game, he was elite, one of the last links to the 2016 World Series that now seems so much deeper in the past than just six years. 2016 was Contreras' rookie season so the World Series...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blue Jays blow 8-1 lead, drop heartbreaker to the Mariners to end the season

Baseball (and all sports, honestly) are filled with highs and lows. Just a week ago, the Blue Jays were celebrating a playoff berth in their clubhouse with nothing but good vibes. Now, their season is over, after suffering a 10-9 loss at the hands of the Seattle Mariners this afternoon. This was a game that the Blue Jays once led 8-1, but Seattle chipped away with one hit after another, tying the game in the 8th inning, and taking the lead in the 9th against Jordan Romano.
SEATTLE, WA

