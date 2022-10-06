ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

406mtsports.com

Missoula Sentinel uses dominant second half to become 2022 Missoula city champs

MISSOULA – Montana State Bobcat recruits love running at MCPS Stadium. For the second consecutive day, a high school football player linked to Bozeman rushed for three touchdowns. On Thursday it was Helena Capital’s Tom Carter, who holds an offer from MSU, and on Friday night it was Missoula Sentinel running back and Bobcat commit Adam Jones.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 8)

BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Charlize Davis 4; Cienna Soens 2; Rae Smart 1; Nala Pence 1. Assists – Ava Petersen 2; Kylie Swanton 1; Ava Roe 1; Ramsay Biehl 1; Nala Pence 1. Saves – Tenley Leffler 7. LONE PEAK 2, LOCKWOOD 2. MISSOULA SENTINEL 7, KALISPELL...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

SPU fights off visiting Montana State Billings in women's volleyball

SEATTLE — Hannah Hair had 10 kills Saturday in leading Seattle Pacific to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball. The Falcons (8-9 overall, 6-3 conference) also received nine kills from Ashley Antoniak. MSUB (7-10 and 0-9) got nine...
SEATTLE, WA
406mtsports.com

Bitterroot Sports Roundup

In Class A, No. 1 Hamilton rolled to a 42-7 road victory over one-win Ronan in nonconference play to improve to 7-0 overall. Quarterback Tyson Bauder found Liam O'Connell for touchdown passes of 18, 45 and 22 yards in the second and third quarters. Taylor Searle returned the game's opening kickoff for a 95-yard TD, Andrew Frederick ran for a 5-yard score and Jesse Anson had a 3-yard rushing TD as Hamilton jumped up 21-0 in the first quarter. Ronan scored a late touchdown on a pass from Caleb Cheff to Robbi McCrae.
HAMILTON, MT
406mtsports.com

Great Falls wins weekend NA3HL series over Butte

The Butte Cobras and Great Falls Americans began their weekend series on Friday night at the Great Falls Ice Plex. Silas Hughes’ second goal of the game at 27 seconds of overtime lifted Great Falls to a 4-3 win over the Cobras. Russ Rasmussen put the Americans on the...
GREAT FALLS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men tie Western Oregon in men's soccer

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Visiting Montana State Billings rallied from an early deficit Saturday afternoon to forge a 2-2 tie with Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. Late goals by senior captains Bryan Maxwell (78th minute) and Pascal Pisarek (83rd minute) helped the Yellowjackets (2-6-2 overall,...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

No. 4 Billings West wins 'dogfight' against Billings Senior

BILLINGS — Billings West linebacker Chris Garcia said the fourth-ranked Golden Bears wanted a “dogfight” Friday night. They got one from their crosstown rivals. The Golden Bears fought against a Billings Senior tide much of the night before back-to-back long touchdown plays from quarterback Drew McDowell to receiver Drew Humphrey finally put West into the lead in an eventual 34-21 Eastern AA football victory in front of a full house at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Frenchtown blanks Butte Central on Senior Night

The Butte Central Maroons celebrated Senior Night at Bob Green Field as they hosted the Frenchtown Broncs. The Broncs scored 15 points in 57 seconds toward the end of the second quarter en route to a 36-0 Friday night in Butte. “I thought that our kids fought hard,” Butte Central...
FRENCHTOWN, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte Central to host Frenchtown in final home game

BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons (1-5, 0-3 Southwest) will celebrate Senior Night on Friday as they will host the Frenchtown Broncs (3-3, 2-3 Southwest). Kickoff from Montana Tech’s Bob Green Field will be at 7 p.m. The short-handed Maroons have been banged up the last four weeks...
FRENCHTOWN, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school volleyball boxscores (Oct. 6)

BILLINGS WEST: Aces – 6; Sydney Pierce 1; Alysa Keller 1; Addie Allen 1. Assists – 35; Addie Allen 29; Sadie Meier 3; Alysa Keller 1; Halle Haber 1. Digs – 37; Austin Long 9; Sadie Meier 8; Sydney Pierce 6; Kourtney Grossman 6; Addie Allen 4; Alysa Keller 2; Halle Haber 2. Kills – 40; Sydney Pierce 15; Kourtney Grossman 7; Sadie Meier 5; Alysa Keller 5; Halle Haber 4; Addie Allen 2; Austin Long 1. Blocks – 7; Sydney Pierce 2; Sadie Meier 2; Halle Haber 2.
BILLINGS, MT
montanasports.com

Wilson trifecta: Polson QB smashing state records with siblings by his side

POLSON — Coming into the 2022 season, the question of Jarrett Wilson breaking records wasn't a matter of if or how, but rather by how much. The Polson High School senior has been a human highlight reel for the Pirates over the last two years at quarterback, and coming into year three, he's picked up right where he left off as he's helped guide the Pirates to a 6-0 start after they made the Class A semifinal round a season ago.
POLSON, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men fall at Northwest Nazarene in soccer

NAMPA, Idaho — Host Northwest Nazarene out-shot visiting Montana State Billings 21-2 Thursday night en route to a 2-0 victory over the Yellowjackets in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. NNU's Jake Levine scored his fourth goal of the season in the 67th minute and Ethan Atterberry put the...
BILLINGS, MT

