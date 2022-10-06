Read full article on original website
Missoula Sentinel uses dominant second half to become 2022 Missoula city champs
MISSOULA – Montana State Bobcat recruits love running at MCPS Stadium. For the second consecutive day, a high school football player linked to Bozeman rushed for three touchdowns. On Thursday it was Helena Capital’s Tom Carter, who holds an offer from MSU, and on Friday night it was Missoula Sentinel running back and Bobcat commit Adam Jones.
Helena Capital overwhelms Missoula Hellgate with firepower, up-tempo action
MISSOULA – Helena Capital running back Tom Carter took a handoff, burst to the outside, and was off to the races for an 80-yard touchdown. The 200-meter dash Montana state champion put on the afterburners, leaving everyone in his rearview. But when he turned around, there was yellow laundry...
Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 8)
BILLINGS SKYVIEW: Goals – Charlize Davis 4; Cienna Soens 2; Rae Smart 1; Nala Pence 1. Assists – Ava Petersen 2; Kylie Swanton 1; Ava Roe 1; Ramsay Biehl 1; Nala Pence 1. Saves – Tenley Leffler 7. LONE PEAK 2, LOCKWOOD 2. MISSOULA SENTINEL 7, KALISPELL...
SPU fights off visiting Montana State Billings in women's volleyball
SEATTLE — Hannah Hair had 10 kills Saturday in leading Seattle Pacific to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball. The Falcons (8-9 overall, 6-3 conference) also received nine kills from Ashley Antoniak. MSUB (7-10 and 0-9) got nine...
Bitterroot Sports Roundup
In Class A, No. 1 Hamilton rolled to a 42-7 road victory over one-win Ronan in nonconference play to improve to 7-0 overall. Quarterback Tyson Bauder found Liam O'Connell for touchdown passes of 18, 45 and 22 yards in the second and third quarters. Taylor Searle returned the game's opening kickoff for a 95-yard TD, Andrew Frederick ran for a 5-yard score and Jesse Anson had a 3-yard rushing TD as Hamilton jumped up 21-0 in the first quarter. Ronan scored a late touchdown on a pass from Caleb Cheff to Robbi McCrae.
Hardin girls, Missoula Sentinel boys run fastest at Capital City 7 of 7 Invitational
HELENA — Karis Brightwings-Pease was the only female runner to break the 19-minute barrier Thursday at the Capital City 7 of 7 Invitational, winning the No. 1 girls race by nearly 30 seconds with a time of 18 minutes, 52.55 seconds. By far the fastest female runner on a...
Billings West boys leapfrog Billings Senior; girls teams play to a draw
BILLINGS — No matter how the Eastern AA boys soccer standings pan out over the next week, Billings Senior coach Jace Beck and Billings West coach Luke Ashmore can say this: It’s been a fun ride. Going into Saturday, four teams were within four points of first place...
Great Falls wins weekend NA3HL series over Butte
The Butte Cobras and Great Falls Americans began their weekend series on Friday night at the Great Falls Ice Plex. Silas Hughes’ second goal of the game at 27 seconds of overtime lifted Great Falls to a 4-3 win over the Cobras. Russ Rasmussen put the Americans on the...
After early struggles, Bozeman hits stride against Great Falls CMR for fifth straight win
GREAT FALLS – Bozeman football coach Levi Wesche admitted he was more than a little worried after his Hawks fell behind Great Falls CMR 8-0 after one quarter of their Eastern AA game at Memorial Stadium on Friday night. “I was very concerned because we were playing sloppy football...
Montana State Billings men tie Western Oregon in men's soccer
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Visiting Montana State Billings rallied from an early deficit Saturday afternoon to forge a 2-2 tie with Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. Late goals by senior captains Bryan Maxwell (78th minute) and Pascal Pisarek (83rd minute) helped the Yellowjackets (2-6-2 overall,...
Rocky football picks off Eastern Oregon five times, extends win streak to four games
BILLINGS — When Rocky Mountain College linebacker Jayden Fletcher returned an interception back for a touchdown against Eastern Oregon on Saturday, it was a defining moment in his college career. But for the Battlin’ Bears’ defense as a whole, one that’s quickly evolving into one of the NAIA’s top...
No. 4 Billings West wins 'dogfight' against Billings Senior
BILLINGS — Billings West linebacker Chris Garcia said the fourth-ranked Golden Bears wanted a “dogfight” Friday night. They got one from their crosstown rivals. The Golden Bears fought against a Billings Senior tide much of the night before back-to-back long touchdown plays from quarterback Drew McDowell to receiver Drew Humphrey finally put West into the lead in an eventual 34-21 Eastern AA football victory in front of a full house at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
Billings Central football keeps looking for its balance in romp over Sidney
BILLINGS — When you're a team with as high of aspirations in the Class A state championship race as Billings Central football is, there's a want, or perhaps a need, to prepare for every scenario. And for the No. 3-ranked team in the state in its game against Sidney...
Frenchtown blanks Butte Central on Senior Night
The Butte Central Maroons celebrated Senior Night at Bob Green Field as they hosted the Frenchtown Broncs. The Broncs scored 15 points in 57 seconds toward the end of the second quarter en route to a 36-0 Friday night in Butte. “I thought that our kids fought hard,” Butte Central...
Great Falls Bison ride Ryder English's 5 TDs to win over Billings Skyview
BILLINGS — The end zones at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium may as well have Ryder English’s name stenciled in them because the sophomore running back and defensive back spent a lot of time in them Thursday night. English scored five touchdowns — four rushing and another...
Butte Central to host Frenchtown in final home game
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons (1-5, 0-3 Southwest) will celebrate Senior Night on Friday as they will host the Frenchtown Broncs (3-3, 2-3 Southwest). Kickoff from Montana Tech’s Bob Green Field will be at 7 p.m. The short-handed Maroons have been banged up the last four weeks...
St. Ignatius standout Andrew Rush racing his way to cross country prominence
PABLO — Salmon and rice pre-meet meals, Mike Tyson hype videos and a kind heart. These are just a few of the things that make St. Ignatius standout cross country runner Andrew Rush one of the best in the state. Ahead of the Mission Shadow Duels Invitational from Silver...
Scoreboard: High school volleyball boxscores (Oct. 6)
BILLINGS WEST: Aces – 6; Sydney Pierce 1; Alysa Keller 1; Addie Allen 1. Assists – 35; Addie Allen 29; Sadie Meier 3; Alysa Keller 1; Halle Haber 1. Digs – 37; Austin Long 9; Sadie Meier 8; Sydney Pierce 6; Kourtney Grossman 6; Addie Allen 4; Alysa Keller 2; Halle Haber 2. Kills – 40; Sydney Pierce 15; Kourtney Grossman 7; Sadie Meier 5; Alysa Keller 5; Halle Haber 4; Addie Allen 2; Austin Long 1. Blocks – 7; Sydney Pierce 2; Sadie Meier 2; Halle Haber 2.
Wilson trifecta: Polson QB smashing state records with siblings by his side
POLSON — Coming into the 2022 season, the question of Jarrett Wilson breaking records wasn't a matter of if or how, but rather by how much. The Polson High School senior has been a human highlight reel for the Pirates over the last two years at quarterback, and coming into year three, he's picked up right where he left off as he's helped guide the Pirates to a 6-0 start after they made the Class A semifinal round a season ago.
Montana State Billings men fall at Northwest Nazarene in soccer
NAMPA, Idaho — Host Northwest Nazarene out-shot visiting Montana State Billings 21-2 Thursday night en route to a 2-0 victory over the Yellowjackets in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. NNU's Jake Levine scored his fourth goal of the season in the 67th minute and Ethan Atterberry put the...
