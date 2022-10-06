Read full article on original website
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny swimmers roll past Indianola for 124-54 victory in non-conference dual
The Ankeny girls’ swimming team got a much-needed win on Thursday. Coming off a grueling stretch of dual meets in the CIML Conference, the sixth-ranked Hawkettes dominated a non-conference matchup against Indianola at the Wellmark YMCA, winning every event en route to a 124-54 victory. Ankeny raised its overall...
who13.com
Football Friday Week 7
Football Friday week 7 provided some big wins for local teams. Lynnville-Sully, Dowling, Valley, Carlisle, Ankeny, Northwest, SE Polk all part of the show. John Sears, Mark Freund have it all covered.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘I’m super excited to play with her again’: Ankeny’s Miller to join Fulk at Indian Hills
Two of the standouts on the 2022 Ankeny softball team will be reunited at Indian Hills Community College in the fall of 2023. Outfielder Eva Fulk is currently on the Warriors’ roster after graduating from Ankeny last spring. She initially committed to join Northern Iowa’s women’s track and field program before deciding to play softball instead.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Fall to Northern Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team fell to Northern Iowa, 11-6, on Friday night at Pearl Field in a 9-inning exhibition. The Hawkeyes pitched by committee, with seven different pitchers making an appearance throughout the game. Northern Iowa was able to strike early, plating one...
kmaland.com
Brown's record setting night carries Clarinda to shootout victory over Des Moines Christian
(Clarinda) -- Behind the legs of Tadyn Brown and clutch defensive stops, the Clarinda Cardinals emerged victorious 58-43 over Des Moines Christian. It was a showcase of explosive plays, but Clarinda (4-3, 3-1) got the edge with five straight touchdown drives in the second and third quarters, and a late defensive stop sealed the deal for the Cardinals.
KCCI.com
Perry school district addresses canceled varsity football program, sharing what's to come
PERRY, Iowa — The Perry Community School District says the future for the district's football program looks bright, following this week's announcement that the varsity team's remaining schedule would be canceled due to player injuries. "We put the safety of our kids first," said Clark Wicks, the superintendent for...
KCCI.com
Covered bridge festival in Iowa community marks first event since deadly tornado
WINTERSET, Iowa — Organizers are hoping people turn out this weekend for the 53rd Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. It will be the first festival since a deadly tornado tore through Winterset in March. Even people visiting from Texas know the importance of this year's festival. "It's huge," said...
who13.com
Local store celebrates 85 years
Cheers to eighty-five years! The first and oldest natural food store in the state of Iowa is celebrating big! Campbell’s Nutrition Urbandale Store Manager Emma Lahodny shares what’s in store for the 85 year anniversary celebration. It’s Friday, October 7 & Saturday, October 8 from 10am to 5pm...
This Creepy Iowa Hike Leads You To An Abandoned School Bus
If you're really feeling the Halloween spirit, there's a hike in Iowa you might want to check out. Near Eldora, Iowa is the Wildcat Cave Trail. It's not a difficult hike, according to AllTrails. It's 2 miles in total. It takes you down a ravine to Wildcat Cave but you will see many cave networks along the way.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
kjan.com
Ames Repair Cafe first event of its kind in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Residents of Ames will be able to get electronics, small appliances, computers, bicycles, clothing, or other items that need some work, fixed for free this weekend. Mike Van Vertloo organized the Ames Repair Café where some 25 volunteers will lend their repair skills to the effort....
KCCI.com
Two Iowa fire departments are officially one
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two small Hamilton County fire departments are now officially one. The city of Randall closed its fire department and is moving its three remaining volunteers to the department in Jewell. The Randall city council voted to shut down its department in July. The first Jewell...
who13.com
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
kjan.com
ISP catches two drivers traveling 99 mph & more near Ankeny
(Polk County, Iowa) – A State Trooper clocked two drivers Friday morning traveling well over the posted speed limit. One went to jail. According to an Iowa State Patrol social media post, “Trooper Griggs was patrolling on I-35 at Corporate Woods Drive (Ankeny) today. He came across a driver going 121 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone. This driver went DIRECTLY to JAIL.
KCCI.com
Political analysts expect more mudslinging in the Axne-Nunn race after KCCI debate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Political analysts in Des Moines say the KCCI District 3 debate between Rep. Cindy Axne and challenger Zach Nunn was a heated one, and we should expect more mudslinging as we inch closer to Election Day. "This was a historically nasty debate," KCCI Political Analyst...
Des Moines PD Host North Side Car Check-Up
(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police will host an annual pre-winter car check-up event tomorrow (Saturday) at North High School. Residents can have exterior bulbs and worn wipers replaced. Technicians will also top off fluids, check and inflate tires, and make sure child car seats are fitted properly. The free event is from 9-Noon tomorrow.
kniakrls.com
Former Sheriff Gary Verwers Passes Away at 76
Former Marion County Sheriff Gary Lee Verwers passed away Tuesday, October 4 at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Verwers graduated from Knoxville High School with the Class of 1964. Verwers was the first school resource officer for the Knoxville Community School District. He later became a deputy, and then Chief Deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He later served as Sheriff, retiring in 2007. Verwers also served as a volunteer for Knoxville Fire & Rescue and the Knoxville Raceway Fire Crew. He was also a past president of the Marion County Fair Board.
Pen City Current
County residents need to brace for assessment hikes
Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
Des Moines' Gateway Park water runnel is being removed
The water runnel at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines will be permanently removed next year. What's happening: The iconic creek-like wading pool leaks, its chlorination system is broken and the concrete around it is deteriorating. It has been closed this year. It'll be replaced with decorative pavement and...
iheart.com
West Des Moines Valley West Mall will go to sheriff's foreclosure auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to Polk County Court documents, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A Polk County Judge...
