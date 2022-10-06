Read full article on original website
WESH
Police arrest Florida man accused of shooting at family sleeping in car
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa police arrested a man accused of shooting at a homeless family while they slept in their car on Wednesday, sending a pregnant mother to the hospital. According to a release from the Tampa Police Department, detectives identified Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, as the owner...
Pasco student arrested for threatening school shooting, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Thursday and accused of threatening a shooting, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
3 arrested in connection with Polk County deputy’s line-of-duty death
Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Polk County Deputy Blane Lane, who tragically died as a result of friendly fire while serving an arrest warrant in unincorporated Polk City Tuesday morning.
St. Pete woman allegedly stole over $1,100 in liquor from Publix store, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple thefts in Pinellas County, according to arrest documents.
Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile
POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
Bay News 9
Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found
SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
850wftl.com
Undocumented immigrants reportedly burglarized home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL– — Two undocumented immigrants have been arrested after they were caught burglarizing a home that was under construction. The incident was reported on Oct. 5 according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a witness contacted them after noticing two people wandering...
Palm Harbor Man Killed In Crash On US-19
PALM HARBOR, Fla. – A 76-year-old Palm Harbor man has died in a crash that happened around 8:30 pm on Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was traveling northbound on US-19 and at the intersection of Beacon Groves Boulevard, he
Suspect In Spring Hill Publix Bomb Threat Arrested
SPRING HILL, Fla. – The man behind the Spring Hill Publix bomb threat is in custody, according to deputies. Investigators say on Thursday at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Publix, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill, regarding a
St. Petersburg Police Investigate “Disturbing” Threat In Northeast High School Bathroom
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a “disturbing” threat found in the bathroom of a local high school. According to police, at 11:38 a.m., school officials learned of a disturbing written threat on a bathroom wall at Northeast High School.
Polk task force investigating second officer-involved shooting, Judd says
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced a second officer-involved shooting incident Tuesday while discussing the death of a 21-year-old deputy who died in the line of duty earlier in the morning.
Have you seen her? Orange County deputies searching for missing, endangered woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are asking for the community’s help to find a missing and endangered woman. Deputies said Betty Suazo Avila, 24, who has autism, was last seen Thursday night around 11 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Her last known...
Body found in thick brush at St. Petersburg park
A body was found in thick brush at a St. Petersburg park on Thursday, police said.
Body of missing Zolfo Springs man recovered in Hardee County, authorities say
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Hardee County, nine bodies have now been recovered in that area, authorities say. One body recovered on Tuesday afternoon has now been identified as 35-year-old Craig Markgraff Jr., the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said. He was swept away in rushing floodwater Thursday morning from the storm.
Two Arrested In Attempted Abduction Of Tarpon Springs High School Student
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – Tarpon Springs police say a female high school student, fought off an attacker Wednesday morning while she walked to her bus stop. According to police, on Wednesday, at approximately 8:00 am, a female juvenile student from Tarpon Springs High School requested
Partial lanes of I-4 WB before SR-33 in Lakeland closed after car hauler catches fire
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two lanes of I-4 westbound before SR-33 are closed after a car hauler caught on fire in Lakeland, authorities say. At one point during the closure, all lanes were reportedly closed. Only one lane remains open, but cameras show there is still heavy traffic in the...
newyorkbeacon.com
3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen
*This is such a tragedy. A police chase involving three Florida teens ended with a fatal crash. It is reported that the teens — EACH who were NOT licensed to drive — had stolen an unlocked 2016 Maserati in St. Petersburg around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday (October 2).
Florida sheriff releases new video of teens speeding away in stolen Maserati before deadly crash
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office released new helicopter video of a deadly crash involving three teens who stole a Maserati before speeding from deputies at over 100 mph.
Woman crossing U.S. 19 in wheelchair hit, killed by Jeep, police say
Police say a woman was struck and killed by a Jeep on Wednesday while using her motorized wheelchair to cross U.S. Highway 19 in Tarpon Springs.
