Polk County, FL

WESH

Police arrest Florida man accused of shooting at family sleeping in car

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa police arrested a man accused of shooting at a homeless family while they slept in their car on Wednesday, sending a pregnant mother to the hospital. According to a release from the Tampa Police Department, detectives identified Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, as the owner...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile

POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
POLK CITY, FL
Bay News 9

Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Undocumented immigrants reportedly burglarized home

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL– — Two undocumented immigrants have been arrested after they were caught burglarizing a home that was under construction. The incident was reported on Oct. 5 according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a witness contacted them after noticing two people wandering...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
