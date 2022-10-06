ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Lighted sculpture exhibit at Vulpes Bastille illuminates East Crossroads

Lamplighters: An Exhibition of Lighted Sculpture at Vulpes Bastille displays the guiding lights of Kansas City’s art scene. The artist-run gallery and studio space is home to young creatives forging their careers in KC. Sparking inspiration from the poem by Robert Louis Stevenson, organizer Adam Puryear hopes to capture...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pop-punk vets the Bubble Boys return this weekend with a new album

Lawrence’s pop-punk band, the Bubble Boys, were omnipresent in the ’90s. With songs from their debut full-length, Bitter is Better, finding regular airplay on 105.9 the Lazer and the band opening shows for the likes of Descendents and Blink-182—the trio of guitarist/vocalist Brian Gee, bassist/vocalist Dan Cook, and drummer Chris Bulgren were a blast of energy.
LAWRENCE, KS
You Can Go to Hell and Back: Christina Santiago’s debut poetic memoir shares her experience with Bipolar Disorder

Christina Santiago has been to Hell and back. Now she wants to tell her story. Creativity has always been an essential part of Santiago’s life. She was involved in musical theatre growing up, eventually trading her dance shoes for a career in journalism. Though her early dreams of being a singer and dancer didn’t develop past youth, she found an accidental creative outlet in writing.
KANSAS CITY, MO

