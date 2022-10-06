ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 for the $353M jackpot

By Chris Sims, Indianapolis Star
What's in your wallet? Could it be a winning Powerball ticket?

The numbers have dropped for the Wednesday, Oct. 5 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $353 million, with a cash option of $185.6 million.

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing are 26, 30, 33, 37, 62, and the Powerball is 6. The Power Play was 2X.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How to play Powerball

Here's how to play Powerball:

Powerball's last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

  • $632.6 million — Jan. 5; California, Wisconsin.
  • $185.3 million — Feb. 14; Connecticut.
  • $473.1 million — April 27; Arizona.
  • $366.7 million — June 29; Vermont.
  • $206.9 million — Aug. 3; Pennsylvania.

Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

  1. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  2. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  3. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  4. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  5. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  6. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.
  7. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin.
  8. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida.
  9. $587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012; Arizona, Missouri.
  10. $564.1 million — Feb. 11, 2015; North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

  1. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
  4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan.
  5. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  6. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  7. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  8. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  9. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.
  10. $656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

