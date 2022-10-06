Read full article on original website
KMJ
Police Search for Fatal Hit & Run Suspect in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Turlock. The Turlock Police Department is trying to identify the driver of a white Acura TL that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. The car is said to have damage on the...
KMJ
11-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing Out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A boy has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the 11-year-old, Alias Lugo, is 4’ 11” tall and 150 pounds. According to authorities, Lugo was last seen on Monday the 10th around 3:30 p.m. walking from his home on North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont Avenue.
KMJ
Arrest in Connection to Oct. 1st Motorcycle Club Murder in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a man suspected in the deadly shooting at a motorcycle club in Fresno earlier this month. Police responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club at 2019 W McKinley Ave. near Hwy 99 around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1st. for the report of a shooting.
KMJ
Student Dies A Week After He Was Hit By A Car Near Hoover High
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A teenager that was hit by a car last week near Hoover High School has died. 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. of Fresno passed away in the hospital according to the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office. Police say Rashad was running across the street around 6:00...
KMJ
New Street Improvements May Cause Delays In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — New street improvements in Fresno may cause some delays in the area of Clinton Avenue between Marty and Valentine. The closure started on October 10 and is set to last for the next three weeks. Some of the new improvements added will be new asphalt,...
KMJ
Valley Pediatrician Makes $2.5M Donation to Community Health Systems for Pediatric Wing
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Dr. New Sang of Sang Pediatrics is making a multi-million donation to Community Health Systems. The announcement was made at a ceremony on Monday, October 10th in the Rose Garden at Community Regional Medical Center. Dr. Sang is a local physician who works at Community...
