Perry, IA

Happenings in and around Perry

By Staff Report
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

Nunn Train

9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 starting at Dallas County Courthouse, Adel.

The Zach Nunn Train campaign event will kick off with a rally at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 outside the Dallas County Courthouse in Adel. The program, featuring the latest campaign updates from Nunn, will also see state and local Dallas County GOP candidates attending. Those who would like to join the Nunn Train parade to the Dallas County Courthouse should line up at 8 a.m. at the Dallas County Fairgrounds on the north side of town. The Nunn Train will then travel across the 3rd District with stops in Corning, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Earlham and West Des Moines.

DCH 5K Walk/Run

9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in downtown Perry.

Pink ladies and classic car fans are invited to get ready for the Muscle Up or Sock Hop Around 5K Walk/Run benefitting the Dallas County Hospital Foundation. The run/walk will start and stop at Dallas County Hospital with several 70s stations at various points in town. Participants can then head downtown to check out the PerryDice Cruizers Car Show. The 5K event will also feature a costume contest for the best individual and group. October is National Mammography Month and attendees are encouraged to wear pink. Participants will also receive a pink head band. The cost is $20 for children and $25 for adults or $20 with a group of 4+. Find more information, including an online sign-up link, on the DCH 5K Walk/Run event Facebook page .

PerryDice Cruizers Car Show

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in downtown Perry.

Cruize in to Perry on Saturday, Oct. 8 to show off your car, truck, or bike and check out all the other entries from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 100 cars, trucks, bikes to register will receive a dash plaque. A $5 entry fee will be collected to help defray costs this year. All are welcome. For more information, contact Dean at 515-491-7228 or bigsberk@gmail.com.

High Trestle Hawk Watch

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at High Trestle Trail Bridge overlook.

Join several “hawkers” as they watch the river of raptors move south along the Des Moines River on Saturday, Oct. 8. They will be helping new and experienced birders identify the birds as they pass. Viewing will be on the west overlook on the Woodward side of the HTB. Parking is on the east side, off of QF in Boone County. A half-mile walk on level ground is required. No registration is required.

Bouton's Haunted Church

7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at 111 State St., Bouton.

The Bouton Fire Department will host a haunted church from 7-10 p.m. every Saturday night in October. Admission is $5 per person.

Perry Fine Arts presents Bus Boys

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at Perry Performing Arts Center.

The Perry Fine Arts Series will present Bus Boys at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 in the Perry Performing Arts Center. Perry Fine Arts concerts are free, donations accepted, and open to all. The Perry Performing Arts Center is handicapped accessible.

Mike Franken Meet and Greet

6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at La Poste.

Perry Area Democrats will be hosting a Meet and Greet for Admiral Mike Franken, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at La Poste. The public is invited to come listen to Franken as he discusses policy issues and how he would represent Iowa in the Senate.

Woodward-Granger High School Blood Drive

9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at Woodward-Granger High School Parking Lot.

Woodward-Granger High School will host a LifeServe Bloodmobile drive on Friday, Oct. 14 in the high school parking lot. Sign up for a slot online .

Woodward Social Center Luncheon

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at Woodward Social Center.

The Woodward Social Center's luncheon has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 17 due to the death of a lifelong Woodward resident. The menu includes beef burgers, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw and desserts. A free-will offering will be taken to support the Woodward Social Center.

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.

This article originally appeared on Perry Chief: Happenings in and around Perry

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

