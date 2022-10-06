Letters to the Editor: Friendship Centers should be fully funded

Why are 'senior' funds going to other things?

Last month, a millage was approved for senior services. Now we find that funds for the friendship center have been decreased resulting in reduced staff and services cut. There is a waiting list for personal care, respite and light duty housekeeping, which means no new clients. The fuel budget is cut, which will affect bus use and Meals on Wheels.

Workers hours are cut, wages frozen and health coverage eliminated. Food budgets are affected resulting in more processed foods and less raw (less healthy) food. Local food providers will lose their business. These are lifelines for seniors that voters expected to continue.

So where did this money go? To pay for the library and Habitat for Humanity. These are not senior services. Money for the library has been on the ballot before and this should be the same for Habitat for Humanity. This decision was made by our county commissioners. Petoskey Public Library and Habitat for Humanity were new applicants for senior services. Who decides who can apply for this money? How can they apply if they are not a senior service specifically? Is this even legal?

People voted for a millage for senior services not expecting monies to be reduced. Seniors are hurting.

Judy S. WojcikPetoskey

Great fundraiser will help area first responders

The Readmond, Friendship Cross Village Fire & Rescue Association’s Squad and Board of Directors would like to thank the Smock family for hosting a very successful fundraiser to benefit the RFCV First Responders.

During the fundraiser on Sept. 7 at Legs Inn, 100 percent of the money raised during the event is donated to the RFCV Fire & Rescue Association to help fund costs of training and equipping the all-volunteer squad.

This was the most successful Legs In Fundraiser ever. Many thanks to the Smock family for their generosity!

Lynn DinningBoard of Directors, Chair RFCV Fire & Rescue Association

Friendship Centers should be fully funded

Forty years ago, Friendship Centers of Emmet County did all the hard work to get a senior millage for Emmet County. In 1976, Public Act 39 was enacted in Michigan for the purpose of allowing local units of government to enable its citizens to vote for a millage for the purpose of providing services to senior citizens age 60 and better.

As the Council on Aging providing essential services such as Meals on Wheels to Emmet County seniors, the FCEC board of directors and staff took on the arduous task of getting this millage in Emmet County so they would have the necessary funding to operate.

Friendship Centers of Emmet County should be fully funded. In the event there is leftover monies, the Board of Commissioners could allocate those dollars to other organizations. After all, there would not be a senior millage in Emmet County without the Friendship Centers.

Sue EngelPetoskey

Vote no Nov. 8 on Prop 2

Proposal 2 would amend the Michigan Constitution to:

Allow nine days of early voting. What would the cost of all these poll workers be for nine days? Where are you going to find the people to do this?

Continue to allow registered voters without a state ID to sign an affidavit attesting to their identity. This part of the current voter laws needs to be changed. Who are the handwriting experts at the various voting polls who check the signatures? Are they trained? Are they experts? A picture ID is required for almost everything in this day and age. You need one to board a plane, check into a hotel, rent a car, buy liquor or beer at more and more stores every week, see a doctor or a dentist, cash a check and the list goes on and on.

If the worry is that some people in 2022 are unable to get a state ID card, then the state should offer free voter ID cards to any citizen of this state that requests one. Then no one is disenfranchised. A word that the Dems love throw around.

Allow public sources and charities to fund elections. No, bad idea. Elections are run by local governments.

Allow voters to register once for absentee ballots for all future elections. Another bad idea. People move to different addresses and different states and some people die. Those people will still get a ballot at their former address if this proposal passes. And chances are some or many or all of those ballots will be sent in to be counted.

Everyone who wants to receive an absentee ballot should have to request it for every election. My wife and I have done this for years here with no problems.

I also think the state should pay the postage needed to send the requested ballot out and to send them back. And again no one is disenfranchised.

Prop 2 will make our elections less secure. The right to vote in this country is a sacred right that we have as citizens and registered voters of this state but it is also our duty as voters to prove who we are. Every illegal vote wipes out a legal vote. I don’t want my vote wiped out. Do you? Vote no on Prop 2.

Paul HawkinsRogers City