Doylestown, PA

DELCO.Today

Nemour Children’s Health Coming to Broomall

Broomall Commons is getting a new addition to its vast retail space. The property that Giant supermarket used to occupy will transform into a highly ranked children’s health facility, writes Al Urbanski for ChainStorage.com. Nemour Children’s Health signed a lease with real estate company Urban Edge Properties to take...
BROOMALL, PA
VISTA.Today

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
DELCO.Today

Springfield Restaurant Raises Awareness of Premature Birth

Steve and Jenna DeVito have dealt with insurmountable heartache as parents. They’ve lost two of their first children to premature birth. Now they’re channeling their grief into the community, with their new charity-oriented restaurant in Springfield. Dom & Mia’s honors the memory of their two lost children, Domenico James and Mia Isabella, writes Natalie Jason for 6 ABC.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
Daily Voice

Pottstown Furniture Store Shutters After 50 Years In Business

A furniture store in Montgomery County is set to close its doors after 50 years in business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings on East High Street in Pottstown announced its going-out-of-business sale in a Thursday, Oct. 6 Facebook post. The decision to shutter comes after the 38,000-square-foot store's owners, Jerry...
POTTSTOWN, PA
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
POTTSTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Michael G. Novak Sr.

Michael G. Novak Sr., of New Hope, Pa., died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Michael was the beloved husband of Gail Birdsall Novak. The couple shared 57 years of marriage, memories, family, friendship and love. Michael attended Stamford High School and earned his...
NEW HOPE, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Sale | 204 Kensey Road | Plymouth Meeting | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 204 Kensey Road in Plymouth Meeting. There is an open house on Sunday October 9th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Experience an incredible suburban luxury living in this exquisite Colonial home...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Burn Center Provides Peer-to-Peer Support for Survivors

The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center in Chester is part of a national peer-to-peer support network.Image via Crozer Health. Chester’s Crozer Health burn center is joining a national community to provide support to burn survivors. The Nathan Speare Regional Burn center is onboarding Phoenix SOAR, a program that connects survivors with trained volunteers, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
CHESTER, PA
philasun.com

Children’s Scholarship Fund offers 2023-2024 scholarships for students in K-8th grade

For the first time, the scholarships will support every student through 8th grade. Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia (CSFP) opened its 2023 – 2024 application season with several major changes that will benefit Philadelphia families. New this year, the program includes a minimum scholarship award which will increase the dollar amount provided to most families, updated maximum income guidelines to allow more families to qualify for scholarships, and no longer has a four-year limit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
thevalleyledger.com

GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Lancaster Farming

A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration

This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania

- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Broomall Man Remembered as the ‘Ironman of SEPTA’

Beloved SEPTA driver James J. McCloskey with his nephew, Joe Holden.Image via the McCloskey family. Retired SEPTA bus driver James J. McCloskey earned his sobriquet, the “Ironman of SEPTA,” after his last shift in 1994. His coworkers arranged a farewell event to celebrate the Broomall resident’s 45 years of uninterrupted service. Broadcast reporter Bill Baldini was covering the event when he came up with the moniker, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
BROOMALL, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Artisan market returns to Washington Crossing Historic Park

Area residents looking for one-of-a-kind artisan gifts for themselves or others can check out McConkey’s Market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Washington Crossing Historic Park (Pa.). McConkey’s Market attracts thousands of attendees to its eclectic mix of vendors who sell artisan crafts, up-cycled items, handmade...
WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA

