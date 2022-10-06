For the first time, the scholarships will support every student through 8th grade. Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia (CSFP) opened its 2023 – 2024 application season with several major changes that will benefit Philadelphia families. New this year, the program includes a minimum scholarship award which will increase the dollar amount provided to most families, updated maximum income guidelines to allow more families to qualify for scholarships, and no longer has a four-year limit.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO