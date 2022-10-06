Read full article on original website
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
Nemour Children’s Health Coming to Broomall
Broomall Commons is getting a new addition to its vast retail space. The property that Giant supermarket used to occupy will transform into a highly ranked children’s health facility, writes Al Urbanski for ChainStorage.com. Nemour Children’s Health signed a lease with real estate company Urban Edge Properties to take...
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
Springfield Restaurant Raises Awareness of Premature Birth
Steve and Jenna DeVito have dealt with insurmountable heartache as parents. They’ve lost two of their first children to premature birth. Now they’re channeling their grief into the community, with their new charity-oriented restaurant in Springfield. Dom & Mia’s honors the memory of their two lost children, Domenico James and Mia Isabella, writes Natalie Jason for 6 ABC.
Pottstown Furniture Store Shutters After 50 Years In Business
A furniture store in Montgomery County is set to close its doors after 50 years in business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings on East High Street in Pottstown announced its going-out-of-business sale in a Thursday, Oct. 6 Facebook post. The decision to shutter comes after the 38,000-square-foot store's owners, Jerry...
If Montgomery County Halloween Events Were Pieces of Candy, Area Trick-or-Treat Bags Would Overflow
Montgomery County is providing a bagful of Halloween events for the rest of the month. Haunted by the thoughts of missing out on Montgomery County’s bumper crop of Halloween celebrations? Fear not. The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board has assembled a Halloween event calendar with October events that are both monstrous and mild.
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
buckscountyherald.com
Michael G. Novak Sr.
Michael G. Novak Sr., of New Hope, Pa., died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Michael was the beloved husband of Gail Birdsall Novak. The couple shared 57 years of marriage, memories, family, friendship and love. Michael attended Stamford High School and earned his...
morethanthecurve.com
For Sale | 204 Kensey Road | Plymouth Meeting | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 204 Kensey Road in Plymouth Meeting. There is an open house on Sunday October 9th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Experience an incredible suburban luxury living in this exquisite Colonial home...
Fairless Hills Implant Surgeon Helps Brings a Fresh Smile To a Man In Need
The chance-encounter led to a local man's teeth being fixed.Image via iStock. A fender bender in Philadelphia ended up being a blessing for a local man, who was directed to a Bucks County surgeon to fix his teeth. Alayna Gomez wrote about the fateful interaction for 6ABC Action News.
Chester Burn Center Provides Peer-to-Peer Support for Survivors
The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center in Chester is part of a national peer-to-peer support network.Image via Crozer Health. Chester’s Crozer Health burn center is joining a national community to provide support to burn survivors. The Nathan Speare Regional Burn center is onboarding Phoenix SOAR, a program that connects survivors with trained volunteers, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
Adam Joseph heads to Peddler's Village for a fall adventure
Meteorologist Adam Joseph heads to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pennsylvania for a fall adventure.
philasun.com
Children’s Scholarship Fund offers 2023-2024 scholarships for students in K-8th grade
For the first time, the scholarships will support every student through 8th grade. Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia (CSFP) opened its 2023 – 2024 application season with several major changes that will benefit Philadelphia families. New this year, the program includes a minimum scholarship award which will increase the dollar amount provided to most families, updated maximum income guidelines to allow more families to qualify for scholarships, and no longer has a four-year limit.
A Unique Paranormal Celebration Makes Its Way To Langhorne, A Perfect Halloween Activity
A spook-tacular circus act is making its way to Bucks County, a must-see for adults who love the Halloween season and the arts. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the upcoming show. The Paranormal Cirque, a scary, Halloween-themed circus act, will be performing at the Oxford Valley Mall in...
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stoney Farmhouse with Seclusion in Chester Springs
A beautiful stone farmhouse set on a stunning 14.6 acres with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is available for sale in Chester Springs. Hard Scrabble Farm is located on a quiet gravel lane and is within walking distance of the charming village of Birchrunville. It is surrounded by 250 acres of conserved land.
thevalleyledger.com
GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
Lancaster Farming
A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration
This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
PhillyBite
Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania
- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
Broomall Man Remembered as the ‘Ironman of SEPTA’
Beloved SEPTA driver James J. McCloskey with his nephew, Joe Holden.Image via the McCloskey family. Retired SEPTA bus driver James J. McCloskey earned his sobriquet, the “Ironman of SEPTA,” after his last shift in 1994. His coworkers arranged a farewell event to celebrate the Broomall resident’s 45 years of uninterrupted service. Broadcast reporter Bill Baldini was covering the event when he came up with the moniker, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
buckscountyherald.com
Artisan market returns to Washington Crossing Historic Park
Area residents looking for one-of-a-kind artisan gifts for themselves or others can check out McConkey’s Market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Washington Crossing Historic Park (Pa.). McConkey’s Market attracts thousands of attendees to its eclectic mix of vendors who sell artisan crafts, up-cycled items, handmade...
