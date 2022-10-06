ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

lvpnews.com

BREAKING NEWS Four top officials resign at Lowhill Twp meeting

The resignation of four top officials was reported at the Lowhill Township supervisors’ Oct. 6 meeting at the Fogelsville Fire Company. Board Chairman Richard Hughes said the first resignation was from Treasurer/Supervisor Robb Werley. He then read Werley’s resignation letter, which stated, “Due to unforeseen substantial increase of work...
FOGELSVILLE, PA
New Jersey Globe

Gloucester GOP chief scolds Democrats on backyard talk

In Gloucester County, Republicans think Democrats lack the moral authority to talk about backyards after one of their own, a politically connected county fire marshal, allegedly buried a first responder dog who died on his watch in his backyard. Jacci Vigilante, the GOP county chair, today criticized the brazen boldness...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks won't allow ballot curing prior to general election

READING, Pa. — A motion before the Berks County Election Board to allow ballot curing for the Nov. 8 general election failed for lack of a second. Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, the sole Democrat on the board, made a motion to allow curing of ballots if the county could utilize temporary staff to do the work.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lmsd.org

Sarah Stout to Become Principal of New Middle School

At the Monday, June 14, 2021, meeting of the Lower Merion Board of School Directors, Supt. Robert Copeland announced that Sarah Stout, current principal of Bala Cynwyd Middle School, will become the principal of the new middle school currently under construction in Villanova. The new middle school is set to open in September 2022.
BALA CYNWYD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stockertown police chief resigns amid disciplinary charges

STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County borough is without employees at its police department after turmoil involving the former chief. Police Chief Eric Schwab resigned last month as disciplinary charges were set to be announced against him, according to minutes from a special council meeting on Sept. 12. Council was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
ustwp.org

A Message from the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority

Recent postings on social media have stated that the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority (USMA) is offering customers a rebate on their water and sewer bills. This is not only incorrect but blatantly false! Here is what the USMA offers our customers:. For those customers that use their garden hose to...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Naming issues reveals political party leanings

The article ( Sept. 29) in the editorial section of the Bucks County Herald by the League of Women Voters titled “The three categories of eligible voters: Avs, SVs, and NVs” is an attempt to get all registered voters to the polls. This is an important message that...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations

Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Michael G. Novak Sr.

Michael G. Novak Sr., of New Hope, Pa., died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Michael was the beloved husband of Gail Birdsall Novak. The couple shared 57 years of marriage, memories, family, friendship and love. Michael attended Stamford High School and earned his...
NEW HOPE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE

