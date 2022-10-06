ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

Road closures, detours in Doylestown planned for Travis Manion Run

There will be numerous road closures for the Travis Manion Run, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Doylestown, Central Bucks Regional Police Department said Thursday. Motorist should expect detours between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The entire length of Court Street will be closed; Main Street between Oakland Avenue and...
DOYLESTOWN, PA

