Quakertown, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Emmaus field hockey defends local and national rankings

Emmaus High School’s field hockey team was put to the test over the last week and passed with flying colors. The Green Hornets rallied for victories against Oak Knoll, 4-2, and Gwynedd Mercy, 3-2. Oak Knoll, which was ranked No. 2 in New Jersey by NJ.com entering its contest with Emmaus, was the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions runner-up in 2021. Gwynedd Mercy, which Emmaus upended in overtime, was the PIAA Class 2A runner-up last season.
EMMAUS, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Michael G. Novak Sr.

Michael G. Novak Sr., of New Hope, Pa., died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Michael was the beloved husband of Gail Birdsall Novak. The couple shared 57 years of marriage, memories, family, friendship and love. Michael attended Stamford High School and earned his...
NEW HOPE, PA
lmsd.org

Sarah Stout to Become Principal of New Middle School

At the Monday, June 14, 2021, meeting of the Lower Merion Board of School Directors, Supt. Robert Copeland announced that Sarah Stout, current principal of Bala Cynwyd Middle School, will become the principal of the new middle school currently under construction in Villanova. The new middle school is set to open in September 2022.
BALA CYNWYD, PA
wildkidswander.com

9 Ways to Enjoy Christmas Light Displays Near Philadelphia

We can all agree that the best part of the holiday season is the multitude of Christmas light displays in the area. There is nothing like bundling up and driving around your neighborhood to enjoy the many colors and scenes. Of course, there are several other ways to enjoy Christmas light displays near Philadelphia, including several in the city itself! The list below is updated for 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

12th annual Oktoberfest brings German traditions to Bethlehem

Oktoberfest brought a little bit of German tradition to the Lehigh Valley, featuring German-inspired food, breweries, live music, dachshund races and more. The free festival, presented by the Lehigh Valley International Airport, is now in its 12th year. It was held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the Steelstacks and will return on Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
BETHLEHEM, PA
timespub.com

Langhorne Borough regains ownership of Mayors Playground and athletic field

After more than 100 years Langhorne Borough has regained full ownership of the Mayors Playground located at the corner of SR#413, Pine Street and SR#213 Maple Avenue from the Neshaminy School District. Langhorne Borough has maintained property rights for decades to the Mayors Playground and athletic fields, a National Register Historic Site, formerly known as Meadow Land to Washington Village and the first planned residential development for free Blacks in America.
LANGHORNE, PA
Lancaster Farming

A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration

This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thevalleyledger.com

GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
BETHLEHEM, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died

Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Quakertown native Foster Barndt builds on Seabees legacy

Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 3rd Class Foster Barndt, a Quakertown native, is one of those sailors. Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed, “Seabees,” a play on the C...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA

