Read full article on original website
Related
papreplive.com
Delco Football Roundup: Secondary comes up big as Strath Haven rolls
RIDLEY TWP. — Strath Haven’s secondary faced its toughest test of the season Friday night. Ridley’s receiving corps, which is led by Paul Jackson, Kimir Stephenson and Khameen Powell, is one of the best in Delaware County. The Panthers defensive backs came ready to play. They intercepted...
Emmaus field hockey defends local and national rankings
Emmaus High School’s field hockey team was put to the test over the last week and passed with flying colors. The Green Hornets rallied for victories against Oak Knoll, 4-2, and Gwynedd Mercy, 3-2. Oak Knoll, which was ranked No. 2 in New Jersey by NJ.com entering its contest with Emmaus, was the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions runner-up in 2021. Gwynedd Mercy, which Emmaus upended in overtime, was the PIAA Class 2A runner-up last season.
Giordano: Philly PD Loses State Accreditation
Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by discussing a change of tune by the PLEAC in dealing with Philadelphia, telling that the leaders of the organization have reconsidered their vote to continue their accreditation of the Philly PD.
buckscountyherald.com
Michael G. Novak Sr.
Michael G. Novak Sr., of New Hope, Pa., died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Michael was the beloved husband of Gail Birdsall Novak. The couple shared 57 years of marriage, memories, family, friendship and love. Michael attended Stamford High School and earned his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lmsd.org
Sarah Stout to Become Principal of New Middle School
At the Monday, June 14, 2021, meeting of the Lower Merion Board of School Directors, Supt. Robert Copeland announced that Sarah Stout, current principal of Bala Cynwyd Middle School, will become the principal of the new middle school currently under construction in Villanova. The new middle school is set to open in September 2022.
New Pizza Shop in West Chester Carries a Bit of a Mystique. Here’s Why
Pizza West Chester, a new addition to the local dining scene, is the very embodiment of the business advice to “stay in your lane.” In its case, that “lane” is two varieties of delicious pizza. And nothing more. Michael Klein profiled this laser-focused shop for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Montgomery County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to MONTCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
wildkidswander.com
9 Ways to Enjoy Christmas Light Displays Near Philadelphia
We can all agree that the best part of the holiday season is the multitude of Christmas light displays in the area. There is nothing like bundling up and driving around your neighborhood to enjoy the many colors and scenes. Of course, there are several other ways to enjoy Christmas light displays near Philadelphia, including several in the city itself! The list below is updated for 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Bucks County Middle School Just Announced Their New Assistant Principal
The new assistant principal has a long history in the local education circuit. A local middle school just recently announced the most recent addition to their staff: a brand new assistant principal. Robert K. Shafer Middle School, part of the Bensalem Township School District, recneryly named Joseph Crane as their...
thebrownandwhite.com
12th annual Oktoberfest brings German traditions to Bethlehem
Oktoberfest brought a little bit of German tradition to the Lehigh Valley, featuring German-inspired food, breweries, live music, dachshund races and more. The free festival, presented by the Lehigh Valley International Airport, is now in its 12th year. It was held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the Steelstacks and will return on Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
timespub.com
Langhorne Borough regains ownership of Mayors Playground and athletic field
After more than 100 years Langhorne Borough has regained full ownership of the Mayors Playground located at the corner of SR#413, Pine Street and SR#213 Maple Avenue from the Neshaminy School District. Langhorne Borough has maintained property rights for decades to the Mayors Playground and athletic fields, a National Register Historic Site, formerly known as Meadow Land to Washington Village and the first planned residential development for free Blacks in America.
sauconsource.com
Daniel S. Dzienis, 38, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Daniel S. Dzienis (1984 – 2022) Daniel S. Dzienis, 38, of Bethlehem Township, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born in Bethlehem on March 1, 1984 to Stephen J. Dzienis Jr. and Jayne (Hricak) Dzienis, both of Bethlehem Township. Daniel was a 2006 graduate of Penn State University....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lancaster Farming
A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration
This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you love a good sub sandwich made with only the freshest ingredients, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, giving hungry residents one more option to satisfy their cravings. Read on to learn more.
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
These Bucks County Zip Codes Were Listed As Some of The Wealthiest in the Greater Philadelphia Region
These areas are some of the wealthiest in the Philly area.Image via iStock. Two Bucks County areas made a recent list of the wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia area, a testament to county’s prestige. Todd Romero wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
thevalleyledger.com
GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
buckscountyherald.com
Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died
Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
buckscountyherald.com
Quakertown native Foster Barndt builds on Seabees legacy
Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 3rd Class Foster Barndt, a Quakertown native, is one of those sailors. Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed, “Seabees,” a play on the C...
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
Comments / 0