Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
billypenn.com
The Philly-area televangelist who attempted to broadcast from a pirate ship
Before there was Joel Osteen, there was Oral Roberts. And before there was Oral Roberts, there was Carl McIntire, Pennsylvania’s own televangelist juggernaut. Though he was born in Michigan, the epicenter of McIntire’s religious empire was the Philadelphia area. He had ministries in Cape May, Collingswood, and Atlantic City, plus a conservative talk radio station based in Media that targeted everyone from labor unions and gay people to the Catholic Church and Richard Nixon.
Deputy Attorney General Channels Healing Into Cakes After Suffering Ministroke and Losing Parents
Practicing attorney Cassandra Burnett never imagined launching a business. After suffering the loss of her mom and dad, the 42-year-old Norristown, Pennsylvania, native found healing in baking and legacy building. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Burnett has been booked and busy. A mother’s memory lives on in Lizzie’s Love Cakes...
PhillyBite
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
buckscountyherald.com
Michael G. Novak Sr.
Michael G. Novak Sr., of New Hope, Pa., died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Michael was the beloved husband of Gail Birdsall Novak. The couple shared 57 years of marriage, memories, family, friendship and love. Michael attended Stamford High School and earned his...
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
Lancaster Farming
A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration
This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
Fairless Hills Implant Surgeon Helps Brings a Fresh Smile To a Man In Need
The chance-encounter led to a local man's teeth being fixed.Image via iStock. A fender bender in Philadelphia ended up being a blessing for a local man, who was directed to a Bucks County surgeon to fix his teeth. Alayna Gomez wrote about the fateful interaction for 6ABC Action News.
History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion
In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
Mercer County Drive Thru Document Shredding Event Saturday in Trenton, NJ
If you're anything like me, you have piles of papers laying around your home office waiting to be shredded. For some reason, it hasn't made it to your shredder yet, has it?. It takes forever to shred papers with my shredder. It only takes a few sheets at a time or it gets clogged. So, instead of keeping up with it I just pile the papers on the chair next to it. Then, I really can't keep up with it. Lol.
buckscountyherald.com
Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died
Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Girl, 17, Charged in Pottstown Double Shooting
A 17-year-old girl charged with murder, as well as the attempted murder of another teen, was taken into police custody late Friday after being sought for over a week, authorities said. Jahme Barnes, of Philadelphia, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a home on the 2300 block of North Lambert...
lvpnews.com
Spotlight: Billy Joel & the Roxy; Bob Daday producing tribute band concert
Billy Joel played the Roxy Theatre, Northampton, 49 years ago. Billy Joel released his song, “Allentown,” 40 years ago. A Billy Joel tribute band is commemorating the Roxy concert and the 40th anniversary of “Allentown.”. “We May Be Right: Billy Joel Tribute Band” performs 7:30 p.m. Oct....
phillyvoice.com
Shooting outside Bucks County bar kills two people Friday night
Two people are dead following a shooting late Friday night in front of a Southampton, Bucks County bar. Upper Southampton Police Detective James Schirmer confirmed that shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. with a crowd of people standing outside Steam Pub bar and grill. A third person was taken to the hospital with injuries.
This Bucks County Assisted Living Complex Is Almost Complete After Ongoing Updates
An assisted living complex in Bucks County is almost complete, the most recent place for residents to move into this year. Damon C. Williams wrote about the updates for the Bucks County Courier Times. The former site of the Mill Run retirement center, located in Bristol Borough, is being converted...
Levittown Couple Did Not Think They Would Ever Have Children, But Then Parenthood Chose Them
The Bucks County couple recently adopted to grow their family.Image via iStock. Levittown couple Sean and Richard Schaible did not think parenthood would ever be possible for them, writes Anndee Hochman for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
This Bucks County Brewery Collaborated With A Philly Microbrewery to Make Shirts Celebrating New Beer
The Bucks County brewery is releasing a new beer, with a customer shirt to celebrate. A Bucks County brewery recently collaborate with another beer spot to create t-shirts celebrating their most recent creation. Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, located at 909 Ray Avenue in Croydon, recently collaborated with Philadelphia microbrewery Dock...
Giordano: Philly PD Loses State Accreditation
Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by discussing a change of tune by the PLEAC in dealing with Philadelphia, telling that the leaders of the organization have reconsidered their vote to continue their accreditation of the Philly PD.
