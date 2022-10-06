ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langhorne, PA

billypenn.com

The Philly-area televangelist who attempted to broadcast from a pirate ship

Before there was Joel Osteen, there was Oral Roberts. And before there was Oral Roberts, there was Carl McIntire, Pennsylvania’s own televangelist juggernaut. Though he was born in Michigan, the epicenter of McIntire’s religious empire was the Philadelphia area. He had ministries in Cape May, Collingswood, and Atlantic City, plus a conservative talk radio station based in Media that targeted everyone from labor unions and gay people to the Catholic Church and Richard Nixon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Michael G. Novak Sr.

Michael G. Novak Sr., of New Hope, Pa., died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Michael was the beloved husband of Gail Birdsall Novak. The couple shared 57 years of marriage, memories, family, friendship and love. Michael attended Stamford High School and earned his...
NEW HOPE, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration

This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion

In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.5 PST

Mercer County Drive Thru Document Shredding Event Saturday in Trenton, NJ

If you're anything like me, you have piles of papers laying around your home office waiting to be shredded. For some reason, it hasn't made it to your shredder yet, has it?. It takes forever to shred papers with my shredder. It only takes a few sheets at a time or it gets clogged. So, instead of keeping up with it I just pile the papers on the chair next to it. Then, I really can't keep up with it. Lol.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died

Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Girl, 17, Charged in Pottstown Double Shooting

A 17-year-old girl charged with murder, as well as the attempted murder of another teen, was taken into police custody late Friday after being sought for over a week, authorities said. Jahme Barnes, of Philadelphia, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a home on the 2300 block of North Lambert...
POTTSTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Shooting outside Bucks County bar kills two people Friday night

Two people are dead following a shooting late Friday night in front of a Southampton, Bucks County bar. Upper Southampton Police Detective James Schirmer confirmed that shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. with a crowd of people standing outside Steam Pub bar and grill. A third person was taken to the hospital with injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Brewery Collaborated With A Philly Microbrewery to Make Shirts Celebrating New Beer

The Bucks County brewery is releasing a new beer, with a customer shirt to celebrate. A Bucks County brewery recently collaborate with another beer spot to create t-shirts celebrating their most recent creation. Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, located at 909 Ray Avenue in Croydon, recently collaborated with Philadelphia microbrewery Dock...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

