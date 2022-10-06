Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
buckscountyherald.com
Road closures, detours in Doylestown planned for Travis Manion Run
There will be numerous road closures for the Travis Manion Run, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Doylestown, Central Bucks Regional Police Department said Thursday. Motorist should expect detours between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The entire length of Court Street will be closed; Main Street between Oakland Avenue and...
Monroe Township approves enforcement of state traffic laws in Renaissance at Monroe
MONROE – Monroe Township police officers will now be able to enforce state traffic laws in Renaissance at Monroe, an adult community, following the adoption of an ordinance amending township code. Council President Miriam Cohen, Council Vice President Terence Van Dzura, Ward 1 Councilwoman Elizabeth Schneider, Ward 2 Councilwoman...
Help available to Ocean County seniors applying for ANCHOR program
With information and applications arriving by U.S. mail or email, Ocean County officials want to make sure the county’s senior residents have help available in filling out the state ANCHOR program application should they need it. “Our Office of Senior Services can help seniors at any one of three...
southjerseyobserver.com
Brooklawn Traffic Advisory Oct. 7 & 10: Daytime Surveys & Drainage Repairs Near Near Route 130 Bridge Over Big Timber Creek
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) has two capital projects that are expected to begin construction in the next year or two that will replace the Route 130 Bridge over Big Timber Creek and replace the Route 47 Bridge over Big Timber Creek. Both projects include drainage improvements to help...
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
3 New Jersey companies are on the ‘Most Loved Workplace’ list
In the era of the “Great Resignation” and quiet quitting, Newsweek and Best Practices Institute compiled their “Most Loved Workplace” list, and three New Jersey companies made it into the top 100. According to the article, they set out to find:. Do workers truly love and...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Debate arises over vehicle permit plan in Pinelands forest
Three legislators object to a state plan to require people to pay for permits to drive in Wharton State Forest, damaged by off-road vehicles. The post Debate arises over vehicle permit plan in Pinelands forest appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CBS News
Finders of urn washed ashore in Ocean City want to find bereaved
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An urn washed ashore in Ocean City Friday afternoon. Now, the finders would like to reunite it with the family of the deceased person. Ryan Leonard's children found the urn in a pile of seagrass. It reads "In Loving Memory Mon," along with the name Paulette Eva Rose and the dates of birth and death.
Explore NJ: 45 hidden gem restaurants around South Jersey
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
Meatheadz in Lawrence, NJ Reveals Grand Re-Opening Date in New Location
It's finally happening. Meatheadz Cheesesteaks, on Business Route 1 in Lawrence Township, is about to be bigger and even better than they are now (is it possible for them to be any better?). In just a few weeks father and sons team, Rich, Joe and Jeff Weintraub will be opening...
Residents: School Buses Speeding
JACKSON – Several residents want to put the brakes on speeders that present a danger to children in their developments. They voiced their concerns during a recent Township Council meeting. “I’ve never seen conditions that were ever as bad as they are now. It isn’t the school buses from...
NBC New York
Thousands of E-ZPass Drivers Were Overcharged in New Jersey — See How Much is Owed
Drivers who went through a certain toll plaza in southern New Jersey may be owed money. A malfunction caused thousands of drivers on the Garden State Parkway who went through the Great Egg Harbor toll plaza in Atlantic County in September to be over-charged, the state confirmed on Tuesday. Officials...
ustwp.org
Free TV & Electronic Recycling by Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County ReStore
We are proud to help support our community by responsibly recycling TV’s, monitors, computers, printers, laptops, tablets and more! Schedule a drop off today. It’s safe and it’s FREE!. Schedule a drop off at Warminster Store: https://tinyurl.com/d544zcyt. Schedule a drop off at Langhorne Store: https://tinyurl.com/ym5sue26. After a...
Event Director: No plans to reschedule Cranberry Festival this year
BORDENTOWN – The two-day Cranberry Festival is one of the largest craft festivals in the state of New Jersey. However, the remnants of Hurricane Ian over the weekend dampened plans. Event Director Leon Stanley had to make the call with the advice of the Bordentown City Police Department to cancel both days after the National Weather Service called for 30 mile per hour winds and possible thunderstorms.
NJ Shore getting pounded this week by remnants of Ian (Exclusive video)
If you live at the shore, you know how horrible conditions this week have been. The rest of us have been getting the nasty rain and wind but down the shore the situation is awful. It's nothing like the devastation hurricane Ian caused in Florida and South Carolina, but the...
Massive Fire Races Through Pine Hill Apartment
Twenty-three people from nine families were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Camden County apartment overnight. The blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. at the Mansion Apartments in Pine Hill Friday, Oct. 7. First arriving firefighters found heavy fire conditions through the roof of the building, Camden...
Atlantic City Public Schools Closed Early Tuesday Due To Potential Threat
Atlantic City Board of Education and Atlantic City Council sources have confirmed that out of an abundance of caution, the Atlantic City elementary schools and Atlantic City High School closed early on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Earlier today, we received a copy of a post that described specific violence with...
Ocean City therapist who stole clients’ credit cards gave up her license but did she stop practicing?
An Ocean City therapist who admitted to using clients’ credit cards to pay for psychic readings has closed her practice and moved out of state, according to her attorney. But it’s unclear whether Ashley Crooks really has stopped seeing patients, despite relinquishing her license more than five months ago.
fox29.com
Video: Pigs roaming free, creating havoc a few weeks in Burlington County at last captured
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - Pigs running wild and wreaking havoc in South Jersey and police say the animals have been causing mayhem and getting a lot of attention for a few weeks. "He was driving down Kettlebrook in our development. He was trying to make a left on Halloway. He couldn’t make the left because there were eight wild pigs crossing the road," resident Lisa said.
