Michael G. Novak Sr.
Michael G. Novak Sr., of New Hope, Pa., died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Michael was the beloved husband of Gail Birdsall Novak. The couple shared 57 years of marriage, memories, family, friendship and love. Michael attended Stamford High School and earned his...
Road closures, detours in Doylestown planned for Travis Manion Run
There will be numerous road closures for the Travis Manion Run, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Doylestown, Central Bucks Regional Police Department said Thursday. Motorist should expect detours between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The entire length of Court Street will be closed; Main Street between Oakland Avenue and...
Man sent to state prison for drug dealing cases, including one while in Bucks jail
A 31-year-old man was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 6, to six to 20 years in state prison for three drug-dealing cases in 2021, including one committed in the Bucks County Correctional Facility that led to an inmate’s overdose, the Bucks County District Attorney’s office said. Brian Joseph O’Connell,...
