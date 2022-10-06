ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

California (and other states) prepares for another stimulus check

If you see a Californian staring at their computer this weekend, they aren’t working on their screenplay for once. They are probably refreshing their accounts to see if their one-time inflation relief payment hit. The state started sending payments of up to $1,050 to 23 million residents yesterday. Not...
Report: Pennsylvania population growth woes a risk to the economy

(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s retired population grows in the future, its working-aged and school-aged populations that support them will shrink. Such are the projections in a new report from the Independent Fiscal Office, noting flat state population growth in the near term and a slight decline in the long term (-0.1% annually).
State leaders calling on residents to join Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State leaders are calling on people to join in on the Pick Up Pennsylvania fall campaign.This means cleaning up streams, rivers, and lakes in their communities.PennDOT spends nearly $14 million per year cleaning up litter along the state's roadways, money the agency said should be used to improve transportation.During last year's campaign, nearly 14,000 volunteers removed more than 700,000 pounds of trash.
Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reaches record high

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reached just shy of $5 billion, a record high. The record high is partly due to the historic $2.6 billion deposit made in 2021. When Wolf took office as governor, the rainy day fund was at $231,800.
Wolf awards over $280K to PA electrical apprentices

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (WKBN)- Pennyslvania’s governor has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to Electrical Worker Apprentice’s in his state. The new funding total is $287,895. Governor Wolf hopes to provide training to over 30 electrical industry apprentices for IBEW Local 743 in Pennsylvania with Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program. The program’s goal is to […]
Secretary of Community and Economic Development Kicks-Off Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week with Tours in Bedford, Highlights $113.2 Billion Industry

Bedford, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver launched Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week and highlighted the Wolf Administration’s support for the manufacturers that contribute to Pennsylvania’s ranking as the sixth largest economy in the United States. “Manufacturing has always been the...
Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
State Police Warn Residents of Telephone Solicitation Scam

HARRISBURG — All residents of the Commonwealth should be aware that the Pennsylvania State Police do not solicit private citizens for payments by telephone. Department regulations strictly prohibit troopers from seeking monetary considerations of any kind. Recently, Pennsylvania residents have reported receiving telephone calls from an individual who identifies...
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Boost Awareness of Manufacturing Careers in Bedford County and Surrounding Areas

Governor Tom Wolf announced $200,000 in new funding for the Bedford County Technical Center (BCTC), through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to help create awareness for students about rewarding local careers in the manufacturing industry. “Both students and local manufacturers will benefit from this wonderful awareness campaign,” said...
