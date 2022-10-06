Read full article on original website
morningbrew.com
California (and other states) prepares for another stimulus check
If you see a Californian staring at their computer this weekend, they aren’t working on their screenplay for once. They are probably refreshing their accounts to see if their one-time inflation relief payment hit. The state started sending payments of up to $1,050 to 23 million residents yesterday. Not...
WFMZ-TV Online
Report: Pennsylvania population growth woes a risk to the economy
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s retired population grows in the future, its working-aged and school-aged populations that support them will shrink. Such are the projections in a new report from the Independent Fiscal Office, noting flat state population growth in the near term and a slight decline in the long term (-0.1% annually).
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Pennsylvania EBT Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services administers the state’s SNAP benefits, formerly known as the food stamp program. Eligible low-income households receive their monthly benefits on their Pennsylvania EBT ACCESS card. Keep reading to learn more. Find: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?. Important: This...
State leaders calling on residents to join Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State leaders are calling on people to join in on the Pick Up Pennsylvania fall campaign.This means cleaning up streams, rivers, and lakes in their communities.PennDOT spends nearly $14 million per year cleaning up litter along the state's roadways, money the agency said should be used to improve transportation.During last year's campaign, nearly 14,000 volunteers removed more than 700,000 pounds of trash.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reaches record high
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund reached just shy of $5 billion, a record high. The record high is partly due to the historic $2.6 billion deposit made in 2021. When Wolf took office as governor, the rainy day fund was at $231,800.
Low Income New Yorkers Can Get Heating Help, $60 Million Available
New York State will have $60 million available to help low-income residents with heating bills this winter. The federal government is providing the funds to assist certain New Yorkers with covering the rising costs of staying warm. Winter Is Expected To Be Bone-Chilling In New York As Energy Prices Increase...
Wolf awards over $280K to PA electrical apprentices
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (WKBN)- Pennyslvania’s governor has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to Electrical Worker Apprentice’s in his state. The new funding total is $287,895. Governor Wolf hopes to provide training to over 30 electrical industry apprentices for IBEW Local 743 in Pennsylvania with Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program. The program’s goal is to […]
Pennsylvania Senate Race: How the polls have trended for John Fetterman, Dr. Oz
(WHTM) – Few races in the nation have attracted as much attention and money as the Pennsylvania Senate Race. Polls show a tightening race between Republican celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman. Despite suffering a stroke in May and not publicly campaigning for several months, Fetterman has remained ahead in […]
pa.gov
Secretary of Community and Economic Development Kicks-Off Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week with Tours in Bedford, Highlights $113.2 Billion Industry
Bedford, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver launched Pennsylvania Manufacturing Week and highlighted the Wolf Administration’s support for the manufacturers that contribute to Pennsylvania’s ranking as the sixth largest economy in the United States. “Manufacturing has always been the...
Number of Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level rises from 4 to 7
Seven counties were at high as of Oct. 7. See the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community level map, case counts and more.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Awards $287,895 to Increase Electrical Worker Apprentices in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $287,895 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program for IBEW Local 743 to provide training for more than 30 electrical industry apprentices in Pennsylvania. “It’s vitally important to recruit and...
explorejeffersonpa.com
DEP Awards Clearfield County $219k to Reduce Water Pollution in Montgomery Creek
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) today awarded $3 million in grant funding to local governments and organizations to restore the health of local watersheds around the state by reducing water pollution. “Reducing current and future nonpoint source pollution is critical to restoring the health...
How we tracked workplace lawsuits involving Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law
A behind-the-scenes look at how Spotlight PA found Pennsylvania workers who were fired or demoted over medical marijuana. Our months-long investigation into employment protections for medical marijuana patients began with an email about a failed drug test. After a drug screening indicated he had used marijuana, Philadelphia Gas Works employee...
Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
yourdailylocal.com
State Police Warn Residents of Telephone Solicitation Scam
HARRISBURG — All residents of the Commonwealth should be aware that the Pennsylvania State Police do not solicit private citizens for payments by telephone. Department regulations strictly prohibit troopers from seeking monetary considerations of any kind. Recently, Pennsylvania residents have reported receiving telephone calls from an individual who identifies...
How much work has John Fetterman done as Pa. lieutenant governor? Calendar shows gaps
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s...
explore venango
Venango County Imprisons Its Residents at More Than Twice the Rate of the Rest of the State
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Venango County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than any other county in the Commonwealth. With a rate of 452 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Venango County’s imprisonment rate...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Boost Awareness of Manufacturing Careers in Bedford County and Surrounding Areas
Governor Tom Wolf announced $200,000 in new funding for the Bedford County Technical Center (BCTC), through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to help create awareness for students about rewarding local careers in the manufacturing industry. “Both students and local manufacturers will benefit from this wonderful awareness campaign,” said...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time payments worth up to $1,050 to be mailed out in four days
Tax rebates totaling up to $1,050 are just four days away from being mailed out to California residents.
WTOV 9
Pennsylvania teacher suspended for refusing preferred pronoun policy reinstated by district
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (TND) — A Pennsylvania school district has reportedly reinstated a teacher who was placed on leave for bucking a now-suspended policy requiring staff to recognize students' preferred pronouns. South Side School District (SSSD) high school biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was placed on administrative leave...
