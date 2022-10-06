Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Fire Department Battalion Chief battles brain tumor, inspires fundraising for a cure
At the 17th annual Race for Hope, members of the Philadelphia Fire Department raised thousands to support one of their own who is battling a brain tumor.
Univest to open two new regional offices
Souderton-based Univest Financial Corp., financial solutions company operating primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region, recently purchased property for two new regional offices in Western Pennsylvania. The new locations will focus on meeting the lending and banking needs of local businesses and consumers. They are expected to open early in 2023. “We are thrilled to be making […] The post Univest to open two new regional offices appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Medical Report: Do you know about 988? Remember it. It’s already saving lives
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formerly the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, appears to be making a difference. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more.
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
This Bucks County Middle School Just Announced Their New Assistant Principal
The new assistant principal has a long history in the local education circuit. A local middle school just recently announced the most recent addition to their staff: a brand new assistant principal. Robert K. Shafer Middle School, part of the Bensalem Township School District, recneryly named Joseph Crane as their...
The One Question You Should Always Ask Yourself Before Resigning from Any Job
Have you been ready for a while now to call it quits at your current job? Before rushing into anything, make sure you are looking at all the angles. Guest columnist for the Philadelphia Business Journal Stan Silverman formulated one key question everyone should ask before resigning: “Should I work somewhere else, start my own business or retire?”
Fairless Hills Implant Surgeon Helps Brings a Fresh Smile To a Man In Need
The chance-encounter led to a local man's teeth being fixed.Image via iStock. A fender bender in Philadelphia ended up being a blessing for a local man, who was directed to a Bucks County surgeon to fix his teeth. Alayna Gomez wrote about the fateful interaction for 6ABC Action News.
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill
Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing its sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
ustwp.org
A Message from the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority
Recent postings on social media have stated that the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority (USMA) is offering customers a rebate on their water and sewer bills. This is not only incorrect but blatantly false! Here is what the USMA offers our customers:. For those customers that use their garden hose to...
sauconsource.com
Daniel S. Dzienis, 38, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Daniel S. Dzienis (1984 – 2022) Daniel S. Dzienis, 38, of Bethlehem Township, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born in Bethlehem on March 1, 1984 to Stephen J. Dzienis Jr. and Jayne (Hricak) Dzienis, both of Bethlehem Township. Daniel was a 2006 graduate of Penn State University....
This Bucks County Assisted Living Complex Is Almost Complete After Ongoing Updates
An assisted living complex in Bucks County is almost complete, the most recent place for residents to move into this year. Damon C. Williams wrote about the updates for the Bucks County Courier Times. The former site of the Mill Run retirement center, located in Bristol Borough, is being converted...
sauconsource.com
When is Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown and Other Local Communities?
With all of the disruption caused by the pandemic over the past few years, it can be easy to forget about events, let alone the details of when, where and why they are held. However, an event almost nobody can forget about is Trick-or-Treat, which this year will again be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township.
If Montgomery County Halloween Events Were Pieces of Candy, Area Trick-or-Treat Bags Would Overflow
Montgomery County is providing a bagful of Halloween events for the rest of the month. Haunted by the thoughts of missing out on Montgomery County’s bumper crop of Halloween celebrations? Fear not. The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board has assembled a Halloween event calendar with October events that are both monstrous and mild.
This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History
The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project.Image via Buckingham Friends School. Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.
pghcitypaper.com
"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz
A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Beautifully Updated Historic Farmhouse in New Hope
The unique, refurbished cabin sits in a picturesque part of Bucks County.Image via EveryHome.com. A wonderfully refurbished and expanded cabin in New Hope, originally built 300 years ago, has recently gone up for sale.
local21news.com
Woman steals over $160,000 in federal COVID relief funds
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested after purposely submitting numerous fraudulent COVID relief forms to receive thousands of dollars, according to Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. The arrest comes after an almost year long investigation into 53-year-old Tina Yorgey's submitted COVID Emergency Rental Assistance and...
camdencounty.com
Fall Events and Festivals
Camden County is busy this fall with great town events and fall festivals. Check out this list below and plan out a wonderful fall season for you and your family. Saturday, October 8th (10 am – 4 pm) Clements Bridge Rd., Barrington, NJ 08007. Bellmawr. The Bellmawr Fall Festival.
