Bucks County, PA

Pennsylvania Business Report

Univest to open two new regional offices

Souderton-based Univest Financial Corp., financial solutions company operating primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region, recently purchased property for two new regional offices in Western Pennsylvania. The new locations will focus on meeting the lending and banking needs of local businesses and consumers. They are expected to open early in 2023. “We are thrilled to be making […] The post Univest to open two new regional offices appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PITTSBURGH, PA
VISTA.Today

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill

Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing its sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
POTTSTOWN, PA
ustwp.org

A Message from the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority

Recent postings on social media have stated that the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority (USMA) is offering customers a rebate on their water and sewer bills. This is not only incorrect but blatantly false! Here is what the USMA offers our customers:. For those customers that use their garden hose to...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
sauconsource.com

When is Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown and Other Local Communities?

With all of the disruption caused by the pandemic over the past few years, it can be easy to forget about events, let alone the details of when, where and why they are held. However, an event almost nobody can forget about is Trick-or-Treat, which this year will again be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township.
HELLERTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History

The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project.Image via Buckingham Friends School. Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz

A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Woman steals over $160,000 in federal COVID relief funds

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested after purposely submitting numerous fraudulent COVID relief forms to receive thousands of dollars, according to Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. The arrest comes after an almost year long investigation into 53-year-old Tina Yorgey's submitted COVID Emergency Rental Assistance and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
camdencounty.com

Fall Events and Festivals

Camden County is busy this fall with great town events and fall festivals. Check out this list below and plan out a wonderful fall season for you and your family. Saturday, October 8th (10 am – 4 pm) Clements Bridge Rd., Barrington, NJ 08007. Bellmawr. The Bellmawr Fall Festival.
CAMDEN, NJ

