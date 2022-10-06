Read full article on original website
Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Philly, highlights key issues ahead of midterm election
A giant Black Voters Matter bus rolled into North Philadelphia Saturday as part of a We Won’t Black Down national bus tour. It was the centerpiece of a community health fair block party that shut down a portion of North Broad Street.
Fetterman to rally in key 'purple' Pennsylvania county for first time
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) announced Friday that he will hold a rally in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, the state's fourth-largest county and a key purple region that could ultimately determine the outcome of his Senate race against Dr. Mehmet Oz in November.
History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion
In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks won't allow ballot curing prior to general election
READING, Pa. — A motion before the Berks County Election Board to allow ballot curing for the Nov. 8 general election failed for lack of a second. Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, the sole Democrat on the board, made a motion to allow curing of ballots if the county could utilize temporary staff to do the work.
Times News
Carbon voters face land decision
Next month Carbon County voters will decide if the county should borrow money to preserve farms and forests. A referendum on the ballot for the November general election asks voters whether the county should borrow up to $10 million over the next 20 years to fund open space preservation. Bond...
Pennsylvania voters reveal what issues are most important before heading to the ballot box
PHILADELPHIA – The economy, abortion and health care are the most important voting issues heading into the midterm elections, Philadelphians told Fox News. "Definitely financial things … we're all struggling out here," one local, Danasia, told Fox News. "And also more equality for women." Lt. Gov. John Fetterman...
New Jersey Globe
Gloucester GOP chief scolds Democrats on backyard talk
In Gloucester County, Republicans think Democrats lack the moral authority to talk about backyards after one of their own, a politically connected county fire marshal, allegedly buried a first responder dog who died on his watch in his backyard. Jacci Vigilante, the GOP county chair, today criticized the brazen boldness...
AdWeek
Jim Gardner Replies to Being Used in Senate Campaign Ad for Doctor Oz: ‘I’m Not Okay With It’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Veteran Phildelphia anchor Jim Gardner is responding to being used in a political ad supporting Dr. Mehmet Oz in his run for the U.S. Senate.
ACLU files complaint against Central Bucks schools for 'hostile environment' for LGBTQ students
The Central Bucks School District is accused of discrimination against LGBTQ students. The ACLU complaint comes less than a week before the school board meets to discuss a proposed ban of pride flags and other symbols of support.
Too many Americans are pitched for battle over something as simple as pronouns | PennLive Editorial
Beaver County‘s South Side Area School District is grappling with an issue that represents another division in American society – how to deal with the demands of people who do not fit into the box many dub “normal.”. Pronouns have become one of the weapons in this...
lvpnews.com
BREAKING NEWS Four top officials resign at Lowhill Twp meeting
The resignation of four top officials was reported at the Lowhill Township supervisors’ Oct. 6 meeting at the Fogelsville Fire Company. Board Chairman Richard Hughes said the first resignation was from Treasurer/Supervisor Robb Werley. He then read Werley’s resignation letter, which stated, “Due to unforeseen substantial increase of work...
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Mercury
Ballot drop boxes dominate public comment of Montgomery County Commissioners meeting
NORRISTOWN — Elected officials responded to election-related concerns Thursday as the topic dominated public comment for yet another Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting. “I am not going to go down the rabbit hole to address conspiracy theories, disinformation and outright falsehoods promoted by the big lie, but as...
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
billypenn.com
The Philly-area televangelist who attempted to broadcast from a pirate ship
Before there was Joel Osteen, there was Oral Roberts. And before there was Oral Roberts, there was Carl McIntire, Pennsylvania’s own televangelist juggernaut. Though he was born in Michigan, the epicenter of McIntire’s religious empire was the Philadelphia area. He had ministries in Cape May, Collingswood, and Atlantic City, plus a conservative talk radio station based in Media that targeted everyone from labor unions and gay people to the Catholic Church and Richard Nixon.
Larry Krasner files motion to stop subpoena issued by Pa. House committee
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is fighting the latest effort from state lawmakers who are trying to impeach him. Krasner filed a motion Thursday to stop a subpoena issued by a Pennsylvania House committee.Members of the committee asked Krasner for information about an upcoming murder trial for a former police officer accused of shooting a Black man.The committee held hearings in Philadelphia last week, pointing to recent violent crime as a reason to impeach the district attorney.Krasner was overwhelmingly re-elected by Philadelphia for a second term last November.
Philadelphia couple explains how arrested pro-life activist Mark Houck saved their baby: 'Thank God'
A young couple in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, told a pro-life group that Mark Houck, who was arrested by the FBI under the FACE Act, persuaded them not to abort their baby.
Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
billypenn.com
Why Gun Owners of America keeps winning in Philadelphia, blocking local firearms regulation
After Philadelphia recreation employee Tiffany Fletcher was shot and killed at work last month, Mayor Jim Kenney banned guns at city pools and rec centers. Less than a week later, his rule was thrown out by a Philadelphia court. The judge who issued the decision seemed to do so begrudgingly....
ustwp.org
A Message from the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority
Recent postings on social media have stated that the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority (USMA) is offering customers a rebate on their water and sewer bills. This is not only incorrect but blatantly false! Here is what the USMA offers our customers:. For those customers that use their garden hose to...
