Before there was Joel Osteen, there was Oral Roberts. And before there was Oral Roberts, there was Carl McIntire, Pennsylvania’s own televangelist juggernaut. Though he was born in Michigan, the epicenter of McIntire’s religious empire was the Philadelphia area. He had ministries in Cape May, Collingswood, and Atlantic City, plus a conservative talk radio station based in Media that targeted everyone from labor unions and gay people to the Catholic Church and Richard Nixon.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO