Bucks County, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion

In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
Berks won't allow ballot curing prior to general election

READING, Pa. — A motion before the Berks County Election Board to allow ballot curing for the Nov. 8 general election failed for lack of a second. Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, the sole Democrat on the board, made a motion to allow curing of ballots if the county could utilize temporary staff to do the work.
Times News

Carbon voters face land decision

Next month Carbon County voters will decide if the county should borrow money to preserve farms and forests. A referendum on the ballot for the November general election asks voters whether the county should borrow up to $10 million over the next 20 years to fund open space preservation. Bond...
New Jersey Globe

Gloucester GOP chief scolds Democrats on backyard talk

In Gloucester County, Republicans think Democrats lack the moral authority to talk about backyards after one of their own, a politically connected county fire marshal, allegedly buried a first responder dog who died on his watch in his backyard. Jacci Vigilante, the GOP county chair, today criticized the brazen boldness...
lvpnews.com

BREAKING NEWS Four top officials resign at Lowhill Twp meeting

The resignation of four top officials was reported at the Lowhill Township supervisors’ Oct. 6 meeting at the Fogelsville Fire Company. Board Chairman Richard Hughes said the first resignation was from Treasurer/Supervisor Robb Werley. He then read Werley’s resignation letter, which stated, “Due to unforeseen substantial increase of work...
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
billypenn.com

The Philly-area televangelist who attempted to broadcast from a pirate ship

Before there was Joel Osteen, there was Oral Roberts. And before there was Oral Roberts, there was Carl McIntire, Pennsylvania’s own televangelist juggernaut. Though he was born in Michigan, the epicenter of McIntire’s religious empire was the Philadelphia area. He had ministries in Cape May, Collingswood, and Atlantic City, plus a conservative talk radio station based in Media that targeted everyone from labor unions and gay people to the Catholic Church and Richard Nixon.
CBS Philly

Larry Krasner files motion to stop subpoena issued by Pa. House committee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is fighting the latest effort from state lawmakers who are trying to impeach him. Krasner filed a motion Thursday to stop a subpoena issued by a Pennsylvania House committee.Members of the committee asked Krasner for information about an upcoming murder trial for a former police officer accused of shooting a Black man.The committee held hearings in Philadelphia last week, pointing to recent violent crime as a reason to impeach the district attorney.Krasner was overwhelmingly re-elected by Philadelphia for a second term last November.
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
ustwp.org

A Message from the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority

Recent postings on social media have stated that the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority (USMA) is offering customers a rebate on their water and sewer bills. This is not only incorrect but blatantly false! Here is what the USMA offers our customers:. For those customers that use their garden hose to...
