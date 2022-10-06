ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge second half leads Wildcats JV team to 20-point win

The Wildcats started off the night with a kickoff return by Drake White for 15 yards. The first drive for the Cats started at their own 45, with Jaylen Thompson with a 14-yard gain on his initial carry. Cats stayed on the ground and Thompson picked up another first down before completing a swing pass to White who broke multiple tackles before finally going down at the three-yard line. Baxton Wall called his own number and scored on a quarterback keeper. Christobol Torres continued his stellar special teams play with another perfect extra point, giving a 7-0 Cats lead early in the first quarter.
The Greeneville Sun

Greene Devils Wallop Wildcats

OAK RIDGE — Earlier this week, Greeneville football coach Eddie Spradlen was concerned about his Greene Devils’ trip to Oak Ridge on Friday night. And with Oak Ridge being a traditional Class 5A power with several Division I prospects and a seemingly deceiving .500 record, Spradlen’s concerns appeared to be justified. Turns out, though, the hour and 45 minute trek was hardly worth the drive. ...
Delaware Gazette

Barons blank Rams on Senior Night

The Buckeye Valley girls soccer team started fast and never looked back, scoring six first-half goals on the way to an 8-0 MSL-Ohio win over visiting Whitehall-Yearling Thursday night in Delaware. It was the Barons’ Senior Night … and the seniors certainly didn’t disappoint as five found the back of...
