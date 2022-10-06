The Wildcats started off the night with a kickoff return by Drake White for 15 yards. The first drive for the Cats started at their own 45, with Jaylen Thompson with a 14-yard gain on his initial carry. Cats stayed on the ground and Thompson picked up another first down before completing a swing pass to White who broke multiple tackles before finally going down at the three-yard line. Baxton Wall called his own number and scored on a quarterback keeper. Christobol Torres continued his stellar special teams play with another perfect extra point, giving a 7-0 Cats lead early in the first quarter.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO