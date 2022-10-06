Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon high school football Week 6 recap: Top stars, best games, biggest wins
The Oregon high school football season continued this weekend with Week 6 action around the state. Here’s a look at some of the best games, top stars and memorable performances. Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians and high school football fans. Don’t see ...
Huge second half leads Wildcats JV team to 20-point win
The Wildcats started off the night with a kickoff return by Drake White for 15 yards. The first drive for the Cats started at their own 45, with Jaylen Thompson with a 14-yard gain on his initial carry. Cats stayed on the ground and Thompson picked up another first down before completing a swing pass to White who broke multiple tackles before finally going down at the three-yard line. Baxton Wall called his own number and scored on a quarterback keeper. Christobol Torres continued his stellar special teams play with another perfect extra point, giving a 7-0 Cats lead early in the first quarter.
Washington County football Week 6: Hubs outlast Williamsport in 2OT; Leopards, Rebels and Warriors also win
North Hagerstown 13, Williamsport 12 (2OT) In front of their homecoming crowd at Callas Stadium on Friday night, the Hubs (3-3) outlasted the Wildcats (4-2) in double overtime after the game was tied 6-6 at the end of regulation. ...
Greene Devils Wallop Wildcats
OAK RIDGE — Earlier this week, Greeneville football coach Eddie Spradlen was concerned about his Greene Devils’ trip to Oak Ridge on Friday night. And with Oak Ridge being a traditional Class 5A power with several Division I prospects and a seemingly deceiving .500 record, Spradlen’s concerns appeared to be justified. Turns out, though, the hour and 45 minute trek was hardly worth the drive. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Delaware Gazette
Barons blank Rams on Senior Night
The Buckeye Valley girls soccer team started fast and never looked back, scoring six first-half goals on the way to an 8-0 MSL-Ohio win over visiting Whitehall-Yearling Thursday night in Delaware. It was the Barons’ Senior Night … and the seniors certainly didn’t disappoint as five found the back of...
Comments / 0