Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
Related
Historic Bristol Day
The Bristol Cultural and Historical Foundation is sponsoring the 46th annual Historic Bristol Day on Saturday, Oct. 15 (no rain date), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features a variety of attractions, including house/garden tours and riverfront tea, car show, antique and classic boat display, sailboat regatta, Revolutionary War encampment, archaeological dig, crafters and vendors, entertainment, walking tours, food court, children’s activities and art show.
buckscountyherald.com
Artisan market returns to Washington Crossing Historic Park
Area residents looking for one-of-a-kind artisan gifts for themselves or others can check out McConkey’s Market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Washington Crossing Historic Park (Pa.). McConkey’s Market attracts thousands of attendees to its eclectic mix of vendors who sell artisan crafts, up-cycled items, handmade...
A Unique Paranormal Celebration Makes Its Way To Langhorne, A Perfect Halloween Activity
A spook-tacular circus act is making its way to Bucks County, a must-see for adults who love the Halloween season and the arts. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the upcoming show. The Paranormal Cirque, a scary, Halloween-themed circus act, will be performing at the Oxford Valley Mall in...
thebrownandwhite.com
12th annual Oktoberfest brings German traditions to Bethlehem
Oktoberfest brought a little bit of German tradition to the Lehigh Valley, featuring German-inspired food, breweries, live music, dachshund races and more. The free festival, presented by the Lehigh Valley International Airport, is now in its 12th year. It was held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at the Steelstacks and will return on Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Easton-based sandwich shop, Ciao!, opening doors at College Hill location Saturday
After a bit of a delay, Easton’s Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe will be greeting customers at its newest location this weekend. The popular sandwich shop is launching its third location with a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 325 Cattell St. The original target date was Aug. 1, but their new spot is finally joining the original and the Downtown Allentown Market location that opened earlier in the summer.
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
thevalleyledger.com
GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
This Bucks County Inn Is Known For Its Delicious Food and It’s Beautiful Waterfront Ambience
Of all the inns in Bucks County, one sticks out among the others because of its food, service, and amazing location on the waterfront. Frank Quattrone wrote about the inn for Bucks County Magazine. The Yardley Inn, founded in 1832 and located at 82 E. Afton Avenue, has been serving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History
The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project.Image via Buckingham Friends School. Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
Deana Martin is Grand Marshal of Philadelphia's Italian-American Heritage Parade
Singer and entertainer Deana Martin is the daughter of the legendary crooner and comedian Dean Martin.
aroundambler.com
Three restaurants have opened recently in Ambler
As AroundAmbler.com reported, Harry’s Taproom opened on Thursday at 1 West Butler Avenue in Ambler. But that is not the only recent opening. Mandarin Express has opened at 9 North Main Street. This is the former home of Mokja. The Chinese restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can find the menu here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wildkidswander.com
9 Ways to Enjoy Christmas Light Displays Near Philadelphia
We can all agree that the best part of the holiday season is the multitude of Christmas light displays in the area. There is nothing like bundling up and driving around your neighborhood to enjoy the many colors and scenes. Of course, there are several other ways to enjoy Christmas light displays near Philadelphia, including several in the city itself! The list below is updated for 2022.
buckscountyherald.com
Barn Bash benefits Bucks SPCA
The Bucks County SPCA held its Barn Bash for Animals fundraising event at Barley Sheaf Farm in Buckingham Township Sept. 25. Animal lovers from across Bucks County came together to raise funds in support of the BCSPCA’s mission to prevent animal suffering through rescue, rehoming, cruelty investigation and community outreach.
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
13 Stores That Would Level Up The Quaker Bridge Mall
It’s no secret that the people of Mercer County, NJ are dying for the Quaker Bridge Mall to get some new stores added to their list. Personally, I think the mall has a bunch of the staple stores that we would need and then some, but of course, I could dream a little and wish for some others I’d love to shop at.
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
lvpnews.com
Spotlight: Billy Joel & the Roxy; Bob Daday producing tribute band concert
Billy Joel played the Roxy Theatre, Northampton, 49 years ago. Billy Joel released his song, “Allentown,” 40 years ago. A Billy Joel tribute band is commemorating the Roxy concert and the 40th anniversary of “Allentown.”. “We May Be Right: Billy Joel Tribute Band” performs 7:30 p.m. Oct....
This New Jersey Artist Could Make Your Record Collection Worth A Fortune
I love everything about vinyl records. They are so much fun to collect and research, I love how rich they sound through my record player, and most of all the art on the records and their cases are phenomenal. If you're looking to get into collecting, there are a ton...
roi-nj.com
Whole Foods — and two McLoone’s restaurants — coming to Somerset County center
The Montgomery Township planning board approved plans to move forward with construction of Montgomery Promenade, a 292,700-square-foot center on Route 206, according to Atlanta-based developer SJC Ventures. SJC Ventures plans to break ground in January 2023 on the 54-acre site that has sat undeveloped for more than 15 years. The...
Comments / 0