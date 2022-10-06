ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Easton-based sandwich shop, Ciao!, opening doors at College Hill location Saturday

After a bit of a delay, Easton’s Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe will be greeting customers at its newest location this weekend. The popular sandwich shop is launching its third location with a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 325 Cattell St. The original target date was Aug. 1, but their new spot is finally joining the original and the Downtown Allentown Market location that opened earlier in the summer.
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
Northampton County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Delaware State
City
Easton, PA
Easton, PA
Lifestyle
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

The need for mead — New business opens in the Poconos

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Stonehaüs Meadery on Main Street in Stroudsburg offers a beverage that dates back to the Viking Age. Owner Steve Leibig says the idea started with honey. "I became a beekeeper back in 2012, and just the idea of selling my honey and the positive feedback that I was getting from locals that bought my honey made me wonder what else I could do with that great honey. So the first thing that came to mind was mead," Leibig said.
STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Cullen
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Renovated Contemporary in Pocono Pines

Martha Stewart and Theodore Roosevelt would both approve of move-in-ready “Camp Augusta.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Michael Dembinski, principal of Dembinski Realty Company, should consider giving up selling real estate and just go into interior design...
POCONO PINES, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History

The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project.Image via Buckingham Friends School. Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lafayettestudentnews.com

But why garlic?: How Easton’s Garlic Fest came to be

Vampires, beware! This weekend, downtown Easton hosted its 19th annual Garlic Fest, bringing stinky spirit to the city. Vendors and visitors alike braved the rainy weather on Saturday and Sunday to indulge in everything garlic, showing true and loyal admiration for the pungent plant. Even the garlic-averse of the world had a space at the festival. With jewelry stands, baked goods and live music, there was something for everyone this fall weekend regardless of their stance on garlic.
EASTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Walking Tours#Eerie Easton Walking Tour#The Sigal Museum#Hexenkopf Hill
sauconsource.com

Fountain Hill Church Holds ‘Community Days’ Event

St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Fountain Hill held its first Community Days event the weekend of Sept. 3 and there was fun for all ages to be had at the festival. Marlene Werkheiser, the church’s Pastoral Care Provider, said the church was forced to put in-person events on hold due to the pandemic, but is happy to be hosting them again.
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
sauconsource.com

When is Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown and Other Local Communities?

With all of the disruption caused by the pandemic over the past few years, it can be easy to forget about events, let alone the details of when, where and why they are held. However, an event almost nobody can forget about is Trick-or-Treat, which this year will again be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township.
HELLERTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Netflix
NorthcentralPA.com

Body discovered in abandoned hotel

Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
DANVILLE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

October 9, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Seeking volunteers with basic computer skills to assist Day Center Guests one-on-one with online applications for benefits, employment searches, housing searches, and locating local services at Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering. Shifts available 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Adults only. Contact Maria Shior, 484-602-5505, mshior@bes-inc.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Tz4voEAB. Community Bike Works needs...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Why should North Catasauqua have to wait for Pa. to act on dangerous dogs? | Turkeys & Trophies

Should a local police chief have to wait weeks, if not months, to protect members of the community from being attacked by animals? It seems as if the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s response to this question is a resounding “yes.” This is the agency responsible for classifying dogs as “dangerous” in an official designation that authorizes authorities to place severe restrictions on the dogs. North Catasauqua Police Chief Christopher Wolfer says he needs that designation to control a borough resident’s dogs that in two separate incidents last month attacked a woman, fatally attacked a pet cat and charged at multiple others. Borough police captured the dogs but returned them to the owner. They couldn’t do anything else because a hearing on the “dangerous” designation is pending. We believe in due process, but not at the expense of putting others in harm’s way. The Department of Agriculture ought to figure out a way to speed things up. The first incident led to the borough’s reverse 911 system to be enacted with a message for all residents to shelter-in-place until law enforcement was able to contain the loose dogs. That’s a scary call for residents, especially those with children, to receive. After the second incident, the chief took to social media to alert residents of the issue and warn of the possibility of subsequent incidents until this is resolved. That’s also scary. And it would be unnecessary if the state had better mechanisms in place when urgency is required.
CATASAUQUA, PA
94.5 PST

13 Stores That Would Level Up The Quaker Bridge Mall

It’s no secret that the people of Mercer County, NJ are dying for the Quaker Bridge Mall to get some new stores added to their list. Personally, I think the mall has a bunch of the staple stores that we would need and then some, but of course, I could dream a little and wish for some others I’d love to shop at.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy