Read full article on original website
Related
‘Our own league of nations’: Razed Bethlehem neighborhood gets historical marker (PHOTOS)
A true melting pot of 20th century America was remembered Saturday, as the South Bethlehem Historical Society unveiled a marker commemorating the former Northampton Heights neighborhood. The Heights along Southside Bethlehem’s East Fourth Street was incorporated as a borough in 1901, then consolidated with West Bethlehem and South Bethlehem in...
Popular Easton-based sandwich shop, Ciao!, opening doors at College Hill location Saturday
After a bit of a delay, Easton’s Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe will be greeting customers at its newest location this weekend. The popular sandwich shop is launching its third location with a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 325 Cattell St. The original target date was Aug. 1, but their new spot is finally joining the original and the Downtown Allentown Market location that opened earlier in the summer.
thevalleyledger.com
GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Just a lot of great memories there': Community reacts after building wall collapses in south Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A building wall in South Bethlehem came crashing down Thursday night, crushing a car. Property owners say no one was hurt at the former nightclub, Casa Blanca, on the corner of Evans and State streets. The property is owned by a family business called Ruggonz LLC. Owners...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Fall Greek Food Festival Is Here
Photo provided by Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. The Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Stroudsburg has begun its Fall Greek Festival. If you are not Greek already, you might be saying Opa by the end of this weekend.
Pork Roll Palooza sizzles up some fall fun in Phillipsburg (PHOTOS)
Now under new management, Pork Roll Palooza brought out crowds of fans of authentic New Jersey cuisine for some fall fun Saturday in Phillipsburg. It was the fifth annual celebration of a snack known alternatively as Taylor Ham or pork roll, but the first officially managed by Norwescap — in partnership with the Phillipsburg Downtown Association.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.
The need for mead — New business opens in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Stonehaüs Meadery on Main Street in Stroudsburg offers a beverage that dates back to the Viking Age. Owner Steve Leibig says the idea started with honey. "I became a beekeeper back in 2012, and just the idea of selling my honey and the positive feedback that I was getting from locals that bought my honey made me wonder what else I could do with that great honey. So the first thing that came to mind was mead," Leibig said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Renovated Contemporary in Pocono Pines
Martha Stewart and Theodore Roosevelt would both approve of move-in-ready “Camp Augusta.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Michael Dembinski, principal of Dembinski Realty Company, should consider giving up selling real estate and just go into interior design...
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History
The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project.Image via Buckingham Friends School. Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.
lafayettestudentnews.com
But why garlic?: How Easton’s Garlic Fest came to be
Vampires, beware! This weekend, downtown Easton hosted its 19th annual Garlic Fest, bringing stinky spirit to the city. Vendors and visitors alike braved the rainy weather on Saturday and Sunday to indulge in everything garlic, showing true and loyal admiration for the pungent plant. Even the garlic-averse of the world had a space at the festival. With jewelry stands, baked goods and live music, there was something for everyone this fall weekend regardless of their stance on garlic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Unique Paranormal Celebration Makes Its Way To Langhorne, A Perfect Halloween Activity
A spook-tacular circus act is making its way to Bucks County, a must-see for adults who love the Halloween season and the arts. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the upcoming show. The Paranormal Cirque, a scary, Halloween-themed circus act, will be performing at the Oxford Valley Mall in...
This Bucks County Inn Is Known For Its Delicious Food and It’s Beautiful Waterfront Ambience
Of all the inns in Bucks County, one sticks out among the others because of its food, service, and amazing location on the waterfront. Frank Quattrone wrote about the inn for Bucks County Magazine. The Yardley Inn, founded in 1832 and located at 82 E. Afton Avenue, has been serving...
sauconsource.com
Fountain Hill Church Holds ‘Community Days’ Event
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Fountain Hill held its first Community Days event the weekend of Sept. 3 and there was fun for all ages to be had at the festival. Marlene Werkheiser, the church’s Pastoral Care Provider, said the church was forced to put in-person events on hold due to the pandemic, but is happy to be hosting them again.
sauconsource.com
When is Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown and Other Local Communities?
With all of the disruption caused by the pandemic over the past few years, it can be easy to forget about events, let alone the details of when, where and why they are held. However, an event almost nobody can forget about is Trick-or-Treat, which this year will again be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body discovered in abandoned hotel
Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
thevalleyledger.com
October 9, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Seeking volunteers with basic computer skills to assist Day Center Guests one-on-one with online applications for benefits, employment searches, housing searches, and locating local services at Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering. Shifts available 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Adults only. Contact Maria Shior, 484-602-5505, mshior@bes-inc.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Tz4voEAB. Community Bike Works needs...
Why should North Catasauqua have to wait for Pa. to act on dangerous dogs? | Turkeys & Trophies
Should a local police chief have to wait weeks, if not months, to protect members of the community from being attacked by animals? It seems as if the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s response to this question is a resounding “yes.” This is the agency responsible for classifying dogs as “dangerous” in an official designation that authorizes authorities to place severe restrictions on the dogs. North Catasauqua Police Chief Christopher Wolfer says he needs that designation to control a borough resident’s dogs that in two separate incidents last month attacked a woman, fatally attacked a pet cat and charged at multiple others. Borough police captured the dogs but returned them to the owner. They couldn’t do anything else because a hearing on the “dangerous” designation is pending. We believe in due process, but not at the expense of putting others in harm’s way. The Department of Agriculture ought to figure out a way to speed things up. The first incident led to the borough’s reverse 911 system to be enacted with a message for all residents to shelter-in-place until law enforcement was able to contain the loose dogs. That’s a scary call for residents, especially those with children, to receive. After the second incident, the chief took to social media to alert residents of the issue and warn of the possibility of subsequent incidents until this is resolved. That’s also scary. And it would be unnecessary if the state had better mechanisms in place when urgency is required.
13 Stores That Would Level Up The Quaker Bridge Mall
It’s no secret that the people of Mercer County, NJ are dying for the Quaker Bridge Mall to get some new stores added to their list. Personally, I think the mall has a bunch of the staple stores that we would need and then some, but of course, I could dream a little and wish for some others I’d love to shop at.
Comments / 0