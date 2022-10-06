Q. My mother is a non-resident property owner with a primary residence in Pennsylvania and a second property in New Jersey. For estate planning purposes, is it best that my mother transfer her property into all of her children’s names and remove her name from the deed or should she keep her name on the deed and add the children on with her? Which is the best approach considering possible capital gains, inheritance taxes and exit taxes?

