Mosaics made using images of people with cancer enjoying life to be exhibited

Giant mosaics made using images of people who have experiences with cancer enjoying important milestones which could have been missed are to be showcased at an exhibit across October.Around 750 people who have had experiences with cancer submitted images of themselves attending memorable events, from weddings to graduations, to charity Worldwide Cancer Research, which used them to create a mosaic of a pioneering scientist.Dr Christine Dufes has been studying how prostate cancer responds to treatment and the 2m-by-2m image of her pays homage to the ability for research to prolong the life of cancer patients and allow them to be...
Beano comic strip changes colour for World Mental Health Day

Beano has turned its Dennis comic strip a different colour in support of World Mental Health day this month.The special edition strip sees Dennis dressed in yellow and black stripes instead of his usual red and black attire.The colour change is Beano’s move to show support for children’s charity YoungMinds, which is currently running a #HelloYellow campaign.The campaign encourages people to wear yellow to show their support for creating a brighter future for young people’s mental health.The new comic strip, which went on sale on Wednesday, centres on this year’s World Mental Health Day theme of “How You Feel Matters”.It...
