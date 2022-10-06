ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Mike Hart gets update from Jim Harbaugh that will make Michigan football fans relieved

Michigan football fans received a scare when running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the field. Hart, who reportedly suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over Indiana Saturday, was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Mike Hart that will leave fans relieved. Here’s the update, via Michigan football’s Twitter account.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts

The Denver Broncos’ slow start to the 2022 NFL season hit a new low with their 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett couldn’t do anything to get Denver’s offense going, and despite their defense’s best efforts, four field goals from the Colts ended up being enough […] The post The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Jack Jones
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels

Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Nbc Sports Boston#American Football#Foxborough
ClutchPoints

CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard injury updates could leave Cowboys in trouble for Week 5 vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys could face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 this Sunday without two of their main offensive weapons in CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard. Both players have been listed as questionable for the highly anticipated showdown. Lamb landed on the team’s injury report as he deals with a groin issue, while Pollard was reported to be suffering from an illness that forced him to miss Sunday’s practice.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Lions, Jared Goff will be pleased with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds updates for Patriots game

The Detroit Lions are having an absolutely bonkers season for all the wrong reasons. After struggling on offense last year, this season is shaping up to be their best offensive output in years. However, their defense has not looked right at all, struggling to stop every team that they’ve faced. As a result, they sit […] The post Lions, Jared Goff will be pleased with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds updates for Patriots game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bengals, Joe Burrow will breathe sigh of relief with Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst updates for Ravens showdown

The AFC North is a complete and utter mess four weeks into the season. The Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns are all tied at 2-2 four weeks into the season. Because of that, the Week 5 matchup between Cincy and Baltimore holds a lot of weight. Winning here would give either team a […] The post Bengals, Joe Burrow will breathe sigh of relief with Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst updates for Ravens showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

The plan for Brian Robinson in his return from shooting wounds vs. Titans

Brian Robinson’s Week 5 return from injury is incredible in many ways. The Washington Commanders rookie was shot twice in the leg during the preseason in an attempted robbery incident. Robinson thankfully did not suffer life-threatening injuries. However, his recovery from being shot delayed his much-awaited debut. Now, in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson will not be pleased with latest injury report ahead of clash with Bengals

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens may be without Rashod Bateman heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to head coach Jim Harbaugh, Bateman was listed as day-to-day earlier in the week. But the second-year pass catcher may not be ready to go for Sunday’s matchup. He is yet to practice […] The post Lamar Jackson will not be pleased with latest injury report ahead of clash with Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders gets shoved by Eddie Robinson Jr. after Jackson State win vs. Alabama State

Things got a bit testy between Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. after the Tigers picked up a 26-12 victory on Saturday. As the two men met at midfield, Sanders extended Robinson his hand and tried to give him a hug. While Robinson took Sanders’ hand, he denied […] The post Deion Sanders gets shoved by Eddie Robinson Jr. after Jackson State win vs. Alabama State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MONTGOMERY, AL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady drops hurtful truth bomb on NFL fans for ‘poor quality of football’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a brutal 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. The loss dropped Tampa to 2-2. That joined them with 14 other teams across the league sitting at .500. On Thursday, Brady was asked whether he believed there is even more parity now than during his earlier […] The post Tom Brady drops hurtful truth bomb on NFL fans for ‘poor quality of football’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be looking to push their record on the season to 4-1 in Week 5 when they take on the New York Giants. They won’t be playing in the friendly confines of Lambeau Field, though, as both teams will be heading out to London to play their Week […] The post ‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy