Michigan football fans received a scare when running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the field. Hart, who reportedly suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over Indiana Saturday, was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Mike Hart that will leave fans relieved. Here’s the update, via Michigan football’s Twitter account.
The Denver Broncos’ slow start to the 2022 NFL season hit a new low with their 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett couldn’t do anything to get Denver’s offense going, and despite their defense’s best efforts, four field goals from the Colts ended up being enough […] The post The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The San Francisco 49ers head to North Carolina for a showdown with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Panthers prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a significant 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on...
A marquee AFC North showdown is heading to Sunday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium as the Cincinnati Bengals come to town to do battle with the Baltimore Ravens. It is time to take an exclusive look at one of the biggest games of the weekend with our NFL odds series, where our Bengals-Ravens prediction and pick will be made.
Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft. “The...
It hasn’t been a great year so far for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. With high expectations for him after Tyreek Hill left for the Miami Dolphins, Hardman isn’t living up to them. But, the wideout insists a heel injury is holding him back and he’s...
Dallas Cowboys fans patiently awaiting a Dak Prescott return are going to have to wait a bit longer. After the quarterback sustained a right thumb injury in their very first game, a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s been on the sidelines since. The hope was that...
The Dallas Cowboys could face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 this Sunday without two of their main offensive weapons in CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard. Both players have been listed as questionable for the highly anticipated showdown. Lamb landed on the team’s injury report as he deals with a groin issue, while Pollard was reported to be suffering from an illness that forced him to miss Sunday’s practice.
The Detroit Lions are having an absolutely bonkers season for all the wrong reasons. After struggling on offense last year, this season is shaping up to be their best offensive output in years. However, their defense has not looked right at all, struggling to stop every team that they’ve faced. As a result, they sit […] The post Lions, Jared Goff will be pleased with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds updates for Patriots game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr is currently the hottest name in the NFL free agency market right now. The ex-Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is not signing a new deal yet due to the ACL tear he suffered in the Super Bowl. Despite that, though, many teams are looking to get his services, especially after his performance last year.
The Chicago Bears will be looking to bounce back from their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. Chicago has now received some good news on the David Montgomery front, with the 25-year-old running back looking set to return on Sunday against Minnesota.
The AFC North is a complete and utter mess four weeks into the season. The Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns are all tied at 2-2 four weeks into the season. Because of that, the Week 5 matchup between Cincy and Baltimore holds a lot of weight. Winning here would give either team a […] The post Bengals, Joe Burrow will breathe sigh of relief with Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst updates for Ravens showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Robinson’s Week 5 return from injury is incredible in many ways. The Washington Commanders rookie was shot twice in the leg during the preseason in an attempted robbery incident. Robinson thankfully did not suffer life-threatening injuries. However, his recovery from being shot delayed his much-awaited debut. Now, in...
The Miami Dolphins head into Week 5 with some concern about their key offensive players. Tua Tagovailoa has already been ruled out but now Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle appear on the injury report. Fortunately for Miami, their two star wide receivers should not miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens may be without Rashod Bateman heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to head coach Jim Harbaugh, Bateman was listed as day-to-day earlier in the week. But the second-year pass catcher may not be ready to go for Sunday’s matchup. He is yet to practice […] The post Lamar Jackson will not be pleased with latest injury report ahead of clash with Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Things got a bit testy between Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. after the Tigers picked up a 26-12 victory on Saturday. As the two men met at midfield, Sanders extended Robinson his hand and tried to give him a hug. While Robinson took Sanders’ hand, he denied […] The post Deion Sanders gets shoved by Eddie Robinson Jr. after Jackson State win vs. Alabama State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Getting you set for this week's Carolina Panthers game.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a brutal 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. The loss dropped Tampa to 2-2. That joined them with 14 other teams across the league sitting at .500. On Thursday, Brady was asked whether he believed there is even more parity now than during his earlier […] The post Tom Brady drops hurtful truth bomb on NFL fans for ‘poor quality of football’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be looking to push their record on the season to 4-1 in Week 5 when they take on the New York Giants. They won’t be playing in the friendly confines of Lambeau Field, though, as both teams will be heading out to London to play their Week […] The post ‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London appeared first on ClutchPoints.
