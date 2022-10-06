ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

VISTA.Today

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Michael G. Novak Sr.

Michael G. Novak Sr., of New Hope, Pa., died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Michael was the beloved husband of Gail Birdsall Novak. The couple shared 57 years of marriage, memories, family, friendship and love. Michael attended Stamford High School and earned his...
NEW HOPE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
BETHLEHEM, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History

The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project.Image via Buckingham Friends School. Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died

Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thisislowermerion.com

Friends Central ‘Science Whiz’ Wins Second Nobel

K. Barry Sharpless was just awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for the second time. But more importantly, he graduated from Friends Central School, Wynnewood, in 1959. Perhaps it was premature to say this after Sharpless won his first Nobel Prize in 2001, but now that he’s bagged his second, it’s safe to say that the kid who described him in the yearbook as . . . science whiz … was probably on to the something.
WYNNEWOOD, PA
aroundambler.com

Three restaurants have opened recently in Ambler

As AroundAmbler.com reported, Harry’s Taproom opened on Thursday at 1 West Butler Avenue in Ambler. But that is not the only recent opening. Mandarin Express has opened at 9 North Main Street. This is the former home of Mokja. The Chinese restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can find the menu here.
AMBLER, PA
Lancaster Farming

A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration

This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

