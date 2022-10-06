K. Barry Sharpless was just awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for the second time. But more importantly, he graduated from Friends Central School, Wynnewood, in 1959. Perhaps it was premature to say this after Sharpless won his first Nobel Prize in 2001, but now that he’s bagged his second, it’s safe to say that the kid who described him in the yearbook as . . . science whiz … was probably on to the something.

WYNNEWOOD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO