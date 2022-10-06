Read full article on original website
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery Mac
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
buckscountyherald.com
Michael G. Novak Sr.
Michael G. Novak Sr., of New Hope, Pa., died on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Michael was the beloved husband of Gail Birdsall Novak. The couple shared 57 years of marriage, memories, family, friendship and love. Michael attended Stamford High School and earned his...
A Unique Paranormal Celebration Makes Its Way To Langhorne, A Perfect Halloween Activity
A spook-tacular circus act is making its way to Bucks County, a must-see for adults who love the Halloween season and the arts. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the upcoming show. The Paranormal Cirque, a scary, Halloween-themed circus act, will be performing at the Oxford Valley Mall in...
thevalleyledger.com
GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
lvpnews.com
Spotlight: Billy Joel & the Roxy; Bob Daday producing tribute band concert
Billy Joel played the Roxy Theatre, Northampton, 49 years ago. Billy Joel released his song, “Allentown,” 40 years ago. A Billy Joel tribute band is commemorating the Roxy concert and the 40th anniversary of “Allentown.”. “We May Be Right: Billy Joel Tribute Band” performs 7:30 p.m. Oct....
This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History
The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project.Image via Buckingham Friends School. Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.
buckscountyherald.com
Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died
Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
Philadelphia couple explains how arrested pro-life activist Mark Houck saved their baby: 'Thank God'
A young couple in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, told a pro-life group that Mark Houck, who was arrested by the FBI under the FACE Act, persuaded them not to abort their baby.
sauconsource.com
Daniel S. Dzienis, 38, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Daniel S. Dzienis (1984 – 2022) Daniel S. Dzienis, 38, of Bethlehem Township, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born in Bethlehem on March 1, 1984 to Stephen J. Dzienis Jr. and Jayne (Hricak) Dzienis, both of Bethlehem Township. Daniel was a 2006 graduate of Penn State University....
fox29.com
Pa. ACLU files complaint against Central Bucks School Dist. over alleged bully, harassment of LGBTQ+ students
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa - The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania has filed a federal complaint against the Central Bucks School District detailing a toxic environment of bullying, harassment, and discrimination of LGBTQ plus students. "We talked to dozens of parents, students, staff members, former staff members and just learned...
When Are They Going To Tear Down The Sesame Place Water Tower Already??
It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case. The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park. I see it every day driving...
PhillyBite
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
thisislowermerion.com
Friends Central ‘Science Whiz’ Wins Second Nobel
K. Barry Sharpless was just awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for the second time. But more importantly, he graduated from Friends Central School, Wynnewood, in 1959. Perhaps it was premature to say this after Sharpless won his first Nobel Prize in 2001, but now that he’s bagged his second, it’s safe to say that the kid who described him in the yearbook as . . . science whiz … was probably on to the something.
aroundambler.com
Three restaurants have opened recently in Ambler
As AroundAmbler.com reported, Harry’s Taproom opened on Thursday at 1 West Butler Avenue in Ambler. But that is not the only recent opening. Mandarin Express has opened at 9 North Main Street. This is the former home of Mokja. The Chinese restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can find the menu here.
Lancaster Farming
A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration
This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
