FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery Mac
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
philasun.com
Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks issues statement on high school football team mock slave auction
The recent video shared depicting a mock slave auction of black football teammates is extremely disturbing and unacceptable. Football teams have always had long standing traditions and “team building” activities for their teammates. Recently a California high school football team has canceled the rest of its season after...
Montgomery County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to MONTCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Just a lot of great memories there': Community reacts after building wall collapses in south Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A building wall in South Bethlehem came crashing down Thursday night, crushing a car. Property owners say no one was hurt at the former nightclub, Casa Blanca, on the corner of Evans and State streets. The property is owned by a family business called Ruggonz LLC. Owners...
This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History
The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project.Image via Buckingham Friends School. Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.
newtownpress.com
CALLING ALL MARINES
DEPTFORD – On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Semper Fidelis Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Gloucester County, will be celebrating the 247th birthday (Nov. 10) for the United States Marine Corps, with a Marine Corps Ball at Auletto’s Catering Almonesson. N.J. This year, the ball will be open...
Fairless Hills Implant Surgeon Helps Brings a Fresh Smile To a Man In Need
The chance-encounter led to a local man's teeth being fixed.Image via iStock. A fender bender in Philadelphia ended up being a blessing for a local man, who was directed to a Bucks County surgeon to fix his teeth. Alayna Gomez wrote about the fateful interaction for 6ABC Action News.
‘Our own league of nations’: Razed Bethlehem neighborhood gets historical marker (PHOTOS)
A true melting pot of 20th century America was remembered Saturday, as the South Bethlehem Historical Society unveiled a marker commemorating the former Northampton Heights neighborhood. The Heights along Southside Bethlehem’s East Fourth Street was incorporated as a borough in 1901, then consolidated with West Bethlehem and South Bethlehem in...
thevalleyledger.com
GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
Philadelphia couple explains how arrested pro-life activist Mark Houck saved their baby: 'Thank God'
A young couple in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, told a pro-life group that Mark Houck, who was arrested by the FBI under the FACE Act, persuaded them not to abort their baby.
Too many Americans are pitched for battle over something as simple as pronouns | PennLive Editorial
Beaver County‘s South Side Area School District is grappling with an issue that represents another division in American society – how to deal with the demands of people who do not fit into the box many dub “normal.”. Pronouns have become one of the weapons in this...
Levittown Couple Did Not Think They Would Ever Have Children, But Then Parenthood Chose Them
The Bucks County couple recently adopted to grow their family.Image via iStock. Levittown couple Sean and Richard Schaible did not think parenthood would ever be possible for them, writes Anndee Hochman for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
phillyvoice.com
The Green Resource Center, a PHS effort to reduce food insecurity in Montgomery County, to open to the public
The Green Resource Center in Norristown, an environmental education and food production space established in 2021 by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society to combat food insecurity in Montgomery County, will open to the public for the first time on Monday. The center, which spans three acres at Norristown Farm Park, includes...
This Bucks County Assisted Living Complex Is Almost Complete After Ongoing Updates
An assisted living complex in Bucks County is almost complete, the most recent place for residents to move into this year. Damon C. Williams wrote about the updates for the Bucks County Courier Times. The former site of the Mill Run retirement center, located in Bristol Borough, is being converted...
This Bucks County Middle School Just Announced Their New Assistant Principal
The new assistant principal has a long history in the local education circuit. A local middle school just recently announced the most recent addition to their staff: a brand new assistant principal. Robert K. Shafer Middle School, part of the Bensalem Township School District, recneryly named Joseph Crane as their...
If Montgomery County Halloween Events Were Pieces of Candy, Area Trick-or-Treat Bags Would Overflow
Montgomery County is providing a bagful of Halloween events for the rest of the month. Haunted by the thoughts of missing out on Montgomery County’s bumper crop of Halloween celebrations? Fear not. The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board has assembled a Halloween event calendar with October events that are both monstrous and mild.
A Unique Paranormal Celebration Makes Its Way To Langhorne, A Perfect Halloween Activity
A spook-tacular circus act is making its way to Bucks County, a must-see for adults who love the Halloween season and the arts. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the upcoming show. The Paranormal Cirque, a scary, Halloween-themed circus act, will be performing at the Oxford Valley Mall in...
buckscountyherald.com
Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died
Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
Doylestown Native, Rock Legend Worked On Music For Upcoming Children’s Movie Featuring Beloved Character
The Doylestown rocker has used his talents for an upcoming kids movie. A big name in the alternative rock scene, who resides in Bucks County, recently announced his work on an upcoming children’s movie. Anthony Green, a rock legend with deep roots in Doylestown, just announced that he recently...
