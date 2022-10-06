ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doylestown, PA
Society
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History

The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project.Image via Buckingham Friends School. Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
newtownpress.com

CALLING ALL MARINES

DEPTFORD – On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Semper Fidelis Detachment of the Marine Corps League, Gloucester County, will be celebrating the 247th birthday (Nov. 10) for the United States Marine Corps, with a Marine Corps Ball at Auletto’s Catering Almonesson. N.J. This year, the ball will be open...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pebble Hill Church#The Mankind Project
thevalleyledger.com

GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
buckscountyherald.com

Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died

Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
DOYLESTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy