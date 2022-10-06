Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Related
This Bucks County Assisted Living Complex Is Almost Complete After Ongoing Updates
An assisted living complex in Bucks County is almost complete, the most recent place for residents to move into this year. Damon C. Williams wrote about the updates for the Bucks County Courier Times. The former site of the Mill Run retirement center, located in Bristol Borough, is being converted...
morethanthecurve.com
Police searching for suspect in stabbing at the Wawa in Plymouth Meeting
The Plymouth Township Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing that took place at the Wawa at 1300 East Ridge Pike in Plymouth Meeting on Saturday, October 8th. The Upper Merion Police Department notified the Plymouth Township Police Department about the stabbing at 8:49 a.m. Police are...
Two men shot, killed at Bucks County pub identified: Authorities
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub leaves two people dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said. The shooting happened Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Steam Pub on the 600 block of 2nd Street Pike in Southampton.Several officers spent hours on scene investigating. At one point, police had a big section roped off with caution tape and a mobile crime lab unit setup as well. The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said the shooter called 911 Friday night and remained on scene.The two deceased men, 28 and 30 years old, were pronounced dead on scene, authorities say. The 30-year-old man has been identified by the Bucks County Coroner's Office as Steven A. Panebianco from Bensalem. The office also identified the 28-year-old man as Raymond A. Farrell IV from Philadelphia.A third man, 24, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.While the shooter is identified and cooperative, police ask anyone with information to contact the Upper Southampton Township Police Department at (215) 364-5000, ext. 115.No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.
Bristol looks to levy to refurbish cemetery
Voters in Bristol will decide on an additional levy to help maintain and operate cemeteries in the township.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Triple shooting outside Bucks County pub leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt
A triple shooting Friday night outside a Lower Bucks pub left two men dead and a third man injured, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said. The deadly gunfire was reported about 11:30 p.m. outside the bar and restaurant on the Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township. One...
sanatogapost.com
Crime Stoppers Post Reward in Collegeville Theft
COLLEGEVILLE PA – A reward is being offered by the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization for information on a suspect sought in the alleged theft from a Collegeville store of cosmetic makeup valued in the thousands of dollars, the group announced Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). The Upper Providence Township Police...
Two Dead In Upper Southampton Pub Parking Lot Shooting
Two people were killed a third hurt in a shooting outside of a Bucks County pub late Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said. Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said.
sanatogapost.com
Injury ‘Minor’ to Boyertown Woman in Accident
NORTH HEIDELBERG PA – An 18-year-old Boyertown woman sustained what Pennsylvania State Police stated was a “suspected minor injury” during a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Conrad Weiser Parkway and North Third Street, according to their report issued Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). However, he was not transported to a facility for medical treatment, they noted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mercury
Ballot drop boxes dominate public comment of Montgomery County Commissioners meeting
NORRISTOWN — Elected officials responded to election-related concerns Thursday as the topic dominated public comment for yet another Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting. “I am not going to go down the rabbit hole to address conspiracy theories, disinformation and outright falsehoods promoted by the big lie, but as...
Human remains identified as missing Cherry Hill, NJ man
CHERRY HILL — Human skeletal remains discovered in Wharton State Forest have been identified as those of a Cherry Hill man who was reported missing in June. A cause of death for Peter Meyers, 68, has yet to be determined. His body was found by a man hunting in a remote section of Wharton State Forest on Oct. 4, police said.
Tractor-trailer hauling heavy equipment slams into Ridley Twp. dentist's office
Chopper 6 was over the scene where most of a tractor-trailer was at rest inside the building.
6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Richland PD looking for suspects in Rite Aid theft
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. -- The Richland Township Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred on October 5, 2022 at the Rite Aid located on South West End Boulevard, Bucks County. The suspects stole over $3,000 worth of over the-counter medications and fled the store in an unknown direction.
New Jersey Globe
Gloucester GOP chief scolds Democrats on backyard talk
In Gloucester County, Republicans think Democrats lack the moral authority to talk about backyards after one of their own, a politically connected county fire marshal, allegedly buried a first responder dog who died on his watch in his backyard. Jacci Vigilante, the GOP county chair, today criticized the brazen boldness...
Larry Krasner files motion to stop subpoena issued by Pa. House committee
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is fighting the latest effort from state lawmakers who are trying to impeach him. Krasner filed a motion Thursday to stop a subpoena issued by a Pennsylvania House committee.Members of the committee asked Krasner for information about an upcoming murder trial for a former police officer accused of shooting a Black man.The committee held hearings in Philadelphia last week, pointing to recent violent crime as a reason to impeach the district attorney.Krasner was overwhelmingly re-elected by Philadelphia for a second term last November.
sanatogapost.com
Casino Patron Cited for Threatening A Fight
VALLEY FORGE PA – A 36-year-old Philadelphia man, who Pennsylvania State Police said threatened to fight Monday (Oct. 3, 2022) at 6:37 p.m. with an employee in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, was charged with harassment by “threatening physical contact.”. The Philadelphia man was a...
buckscountyherald.com
Road closures, detours in Doylestown planned for Travis Manion Run
There will be numerous road closures for the Travis Manion Run, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Doylestown, Central Bucks Regional Police Department said Thursday. Motorist should expect detours between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The entire length of Court Street will be closed; Main Street between Oakland Avenue and...
billypenn.com
Why Gun Owners of America keeps winning in Philadelphia, blocking local firearms regulation
After Philadelphia recreation employee Tiffany Fletcher was shot and killed at work last month, Mayor Jim Kenney banned guns at city pools and rec centers. Less than a week later, his rule was thrown out by a Philadelphia court. The judge who issued the decision seemed to do so begrudgingly....
WFMZ-TV Online
Stockertown police chief resigns amid disciplinary charges
STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County borough is without employees at its police department after turmoil involving the former chief. Police Chief Eric Schwab resigned last month as disciplinary charges were set to be announced against him, according to minutes from a special council meeting on Sept. 12. Council was...
ustwp.org
A Message from the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority
Recent postings on social media have stated that the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority (USMA) is offering customers a rebate on their water and sewer bills. This is not only incorrect but blatantly false! Here is what the USMA offers our customers:. For those customers that use their garden hose to...
Comments / 0