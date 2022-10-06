ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Two men shot, killed at Bucks County pub identified: Authorities

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub leaves two people dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said. The shooting happened Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Steam Pub on the 600 block of 2nd Street Pike in Southampton.Several officers spent hours on scene investigating. At one point, police had a big section roped off with caution tape and a mobile crime lab unit setup as well. The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said the shooter called 911 Friday night and remained on scene.The two deceased men, 28 and 30 years old, were pronounced dead on scene, authorities say. The 30-year-old man has been identified by the Bucks County Coroner's Office as Steven A. Panebianco from Bensalem. The office also identified the 28-year-old man as Raymond A. Farrell IV from Philadelphia.A third man, 24, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.While the shooter is identified and cooperative, police ask anyone with information to contact the Upper Southampton Township Police Department at (215) 364-5000, ext. 115.No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wrightstown, NJ
City
Buckingham Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Wrightstown, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, PA
Newtown, PA
Crime & Safety
sanatogapost.com

Crime Stoppers Post Reward in Collegeville Theft

COLLEGEVILLE PA – A reward is being offered by the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization for information on a suspect sought in the alleged theft from a Collegeville store of cosmetic makeup valued in the thousands of dollars, the group announced Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). The Upper Providence Township Police...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Injury ‘Minor’ to Boyertown Woman in Accident

NORTH HEIDELBERG PA – An 18-year-old Boyertown woman sustained what Pennsylvania State Police stated was a “suspected minor injury” during a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Conrad Weiser Parkway and North Third Street, according to their report issued Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). However, he was not transported to a facility for medical treatment, they noted.
BOYERTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newtown Township Police#Wrightstown Supervisor
New Jersey 101.5

Human remains identified as missing Cherry Hill, NJ man

CHERRY HILL — Human skeletal remains discovered in Wharton State Forest have been identified as those of a Cherry Hill man who was reported missing in June. A cause of death for Peter Meyers, 68, has yet to be determined. His body was found by a man hunting in a remote section of Wharton State Forest on Oct. 4, police said.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations

Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WFMZ-TV Online

Richland PD looking for suspects in Rite Aid theft

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. -- The Richland Township Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred on October 5, 2022 at the Rite Aid located on South West End Boulevard, Bucks County. The suspects stole over $3,000 worth of over the-counter medications and fled the store in an unknown direction.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
New Jersey Globe

Gloucester GOP chief scolds Democrats on backyard talk

In Gloucester County, Republicans think Democrats lack the moral authority to talk about backyards after one of their own, a politically connected county fire marshal, allegedly buried a first responder dog who died on his watch in his backyard. Jacci Vigilante, the GOP county chair, today criticized the brazen boldness...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Larry Krasner files motion to stop subpoena issued by Pa. House committee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is fighting the latest effort from state lawmakers who are trying to impeach him. Krasner filed a motion Thursday to stop a subpoena issued by a Pennsylvania House committee.Members of the committee asked Krasner for information about an upcoming murder trial for a former police officer accused of shooting a Black man.The committee held hearings in Philadelphia last week, pointing to recent violent crime as a reason to impeach the district attorney.Krasner was overwhelmingly re-elected by Philadelphia for a second term last November.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Casino Patron Cited for Threatening A Fight

VALLEY FORGE PA – A 36-year-old Philadelphia man, who Pennsylvania State Police said threatened to fight Monday (Oct. 3, 2022) at 6:37 p.m. with an employee in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, was charged with harassment by “threatening physical contact.”. The Philadelphia man was a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Road closures, detours in Doylestown planned for Travis Manion Run

There will be numerous road closures for the Travis Manion Run, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Doylestown, Central Bucks Regional Police Department said Thursday. Motorist should expect detours between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The entire length of Court Street will be closed; Main Street between Oakland Avenue and...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stockertown police chief resigns amid disciplinary charges

STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County borough is without employees at its police department after turmoil involving the former chief. Police Chief Eric Schwab resigned last month as disciplinary charges were set to be announced against him, according to minutes from a special council meeting on Sept. 12. Council was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
ustwp.org

A Message from the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority

Recent postings on social media have stated that the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority (USMA) is offering customers a rebate on their water and sewer bills. This is not only incorrect but blatantly false! Here is what the USMA offers our customers:. For those customers that use their garden hose to...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy