Why should North Catasauqua have to wait for Pa. to act on dangerous dogs? | Turkeys & Trophies
Should a local police chief have to wait weeks, if not months, to protect members of the community from being attacked by animals? It seems as if the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s response to this question is a resounding “yes.” This is the agency responsible for classifying dogs as “dangerous” in an official designation that authorizes authorities to place severe restrictions on the dogs. North Catasauqua Police Chief Christopher Wolfer says he needs that designation to control a borough resident’s dogs that in two separate incidents last month attacked a woman, fatally attacked a pet cat and charged at multiple others. Borough police captured the dogs but returned them to the owner. They couldn’t do anything else because a hearing on the “dangerous” designation is pending. We believe in due process, but not at the expense of putting others in harm’s way. The Department of Agriculture ought to figure out a way to speed things up. The first incident led to the borough’s reverse 911 system to be enacted with a message for all residents to shelter-in-place until law enforcement was able to contain the loose dogs. That’s a scary call for residents, especially those with children, to receive. After the second incident, the chief took to social media to alert residents of the issue and warn of the possibility of subsequent incidents until this is resolved. That’s also scary. And it would be unnecessary if the state had better mechanisms in place when urgency is required.
If Montgomery County Halloween Events Were Pieces of Candy, Area Trick-or-Treat Bags Would Overflow
Montgomery County is providing a bagful of Halloween events for the rest of the month. Haunted by the thoughts of missing out on Montgomery County’s bumper crop of Halloween celebrations? Fear not. The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board has assembled a Halloween event calendar with October events that are both monstrous and mild.
Story of Angel: Dog found 'clinging to life' in North Philly home now on road to recovery
Dog Rescued: "Angel was covered in live fleas and flea dirt. She was hypothermic, dehydrated, anemic, and had an increased respiratory rate and effort. The clock was ticking, and there was no time to waste," the PSCPA said.
Fairless Hills Implant Surgeon Helps Brings a Fresh Smile To a Man In Need
The chance-encounter led to a local man's teeth being fixed.Image via iStock. A fender bender in Philadelphia ended up being a blessing for a local man, who was directed to a Bucks County surgeon to fix his teeth. Alayna Gomez wrote about the fateful interaction for 6ABC Action News.
PhillyBite
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
thevalleyledger.com
GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
sauconsource.com
When is Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown and Other Local Communities?
With all of the disruption caused by the pandemic over the past few years, it can be easy to forget about events, let alone the details of when, where and why they are held. However, an event almost nobody can forget about is Trick-or-Treat, which this year will again be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township.
buckscountyherald.com
Free Fall thrills in Quakertown
The 13th annual Free Fall event was held Sept. 24 and 25 in Quakertown. Free Fall Action Sports serves the Quakertown Community by offering regular park-side support, yearly events and competitions, and the opportunity for students to experience the benefits of being a part of a team.
pethelpful.com
Video of Pets Affected by Hurricane Ian Being Brought to Safety in New Jersey Warms Our Hearts
Despite the loss, pain, and fear Hurricane Ian has left in its wake, some kindhearted people are going out of their way to help those who have been displaced. That includes the animals! In an effort to create room in Florida shelters for cats and dogs who need to get off the streets, @greatergoodcharities partnered with several New Jersey and Pennsylvania rescues to bring animals there.
aroundambler.com
Three restaurants have opened recently in Ambler
As AroundAmbler.com reported, Harry’s Taproom opened on Thursday at 1 West Butler Avenue in Ambler. But that is not the only recent opening. Mandarin Express has opened at 9 North Main Street. This is the former home of Mokja. The Chinese restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can find the menu here.
Bristol looks to levy to refurbish cemetery
Voters in Bristol will decide on an additional levy to help maintain and operate cemeteries in the township.
Brides Magazine: Luxurious Bucks County Resort Is One of Pennsylvania’s Best Honeymoon Spots
One of the romantically ritzy suites, perfect for launching a honeymoon, at River House at Odette's.Image via River House at Odette's. The May 2021 issue of Brides highlights the four-season appeal of Pennsylvania for a newlywed getaway.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Beautifully Updated Historic Farmhouse in New Hope
The unique, refurbished cabin sits in a picturesque part of Bucks County.Image via EveryHome.com. A wonderfully refurbished and expanded cabin in New Hope, originally built 300 years ago, has recently gone up for sale.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Dead in Bucks Co. Shopping Center Shooting
A Bucks County shopping center shooting Friday night left two dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting, which police believe stemmed from an altercation, took place outside the Steam Pub & Restaurant in Southampton. Investigators told NBC10 the people involved are in custody and, based on the number...
Triple shooting outside Bucks County pub leaves 2 dead, 1 hurt
A triple shooting Friday night outside a Lower Bucks pub left two men dead and a third man injured, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said. The deadly gunfire was reported about 11:30 p.m. outside the bar and restaurant on the Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton Township. One...
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
Pottstown Furniture Store Shutters After 50 Years In Business
A furniture store in Montgomery County is set to close its doors after 50 years in business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings on East High Street in Pottstown announced its going-out-of-business sale in a Thursday, Oct. 6 Facebook post. The decision to shutter comes after the 38,000-square-foot store's owners, Jerry...
sauconsource.com
Daniel S. Dzienis, 38, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Daniel S. Dzienis (1984 – 2022) Daniel S. Dzienis, 38, of Bethlehem Township, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born in Bethlehem on March 1, 1984 to Stephen J. Dzienis Jr. and Jayne (Hricak) Dzienis, both of Bethlehem Township. Daniel was a 2006 graduate of Penn State University....
thedigestonline.com
This 25-Acre NJ Dog Sanctuary Offers Senior Canines Comfortable Retirement
Right now, in America, over 69 million households have one or more dogs sleeping quietly on their sofas. Each year Americans spend $124 billion on just our canine friends. You would think we lived in a country devoted to our dogs. But if you have ever owned a pet, you know the rollercoaster ride it can be from exuberant puppyhood with endless sleepless nights and teething on our most favorite things to the slow crawl of senior hood-when sleeping becomes the focal point of the day for our beloved companions. In the early days of dog ownership, we don’t often think about the life span of our beloved friends; but if you have ever loved and lost a dog, you know that the final chapter is always a tender time for pet owners and pet alike.
