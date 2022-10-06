ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Why should North Catasauqua have to wait for Pa. to act on dangerous dogs? | Turkeys & Trophies

Should a local police chief have to wait weeks, if not months, to protect members of the community from being attacked by animals? It seems as if the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s response to this question is a resounding “yes.” This is the agency responsible for classifying dogs as “dangerous” in an official designation that authorizes authorities to place severe restrictions on the dogs. North Catasauqua Police Chief Christopher Wolfer says he needs that designation to control a borough resident’s dogs that in two separate incidents last month attacked a woman, fatally attacked a pet cat and charged at multiple others. Borough police captured the dogs but returned them to the owner. They couldn’t do anything else because a hearing on the “dangerous” designation is pending. We believe in due process, but not at the expense of putting others in harm’s way. The Department of Agriculture ought to figure out a way to speed things up. The first incident led to the borough’s reverse 911 system to be enacted with a message for all residents to shelter-in-place until law enforcement was able to contain the loose dogs. That’s a scary call for residents, especially those with children, to receive. After the second incident, the chief took to social media to alert residents of the issue and warn of the possibility of subsequent incidents until this is resolved. That’s also scary. And it would be unnecessary if the state had better mechanisms in place when urgency is required.
