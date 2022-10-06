Read full article on original website
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Pottstown Furniture Store Shutters After 50 Years In Business
A furniture store in Montgomery County is set to close its doors after 50 years in business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings on East High Street in Pottstown announced its going-out-of-business sale in a Thursday, Oct. 6 Facebook post. The decision to shutter comes after the 38,000-square-foot store's owners, Jerry...
Popular Easton-based sandwich shop, Ciao!, opening doors at College Hill location Saturday
After a bit of a delay, Easton’s Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe will be greeting customers at its newest location this weekend. The popular sandwich shop is launching its third location with a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 325 Cattell St. The original target date was Aug. 1, but their new spot is finally joining the original and the Downtown Allentown Market location that opened earlier in the summer.
aroundambler.com
Three restaurants have opened recently in Ambler
As AroundAmbler.com reported, Harry’s Taproom opened on Thursday at 1 West Butler Avenue in Ambler. But that is not the only recent opening. Mandarin Express has opened at 9 North Main Street. This is the former home of Mokja. The Chinese restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can find the menu here.
This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History
The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project.Image via Buckingham Friends School. Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill
Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing its sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Renovated Contemporary in Pocono Pines
Martha Stewart and Theodore Roosevelt would both approve of move-in-ready “Camp Augusta.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Michael Dembinski, principal of Dembinski Realty Company, should consider giving up selling real estate and just go into interior design...
sauconsource.com
Daniel S. Dzienis, 38, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Daniel S. Dzienis (1984 – 2022) Daniel S. Dzienis, 38, of Bethlehem Township, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born in Bethlehem on March 1, 1984 to Stephen J. Dzienis Jr. and Jayne (Hricak) Dzienis, both of Bethlehem Township. Daniel was a 2006 graduate of Penn State University....
New PennDOT Driver’s License Center to open next to Boscov’s Outlet Center
Boscov’s has announced the addition of a new 17,000 square foot PennDOT Driver’s License Center at its Boscov’s Outlet Center. PennDOT will join the existing Boscov’s Outlet Center, located in the plaza near Panera Bread and Member’s 1st Credit Union. The modernized PennDOT concept will...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stoney Farmhouse with Seclusion in Chester Springs
A beautiful stone farmhouse set on a stunning 14.6 acres with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is available for sale in Chester Springs. Hard Scrabble Farm is located on a quiet gravel lane and is within walking distance of the charming village of Birchrunville. It is surrounded by 250 acres of conserved land.
This Bucks County Assisted Living Complex Is Almost Complete After Ongoing Updates
An assisted living complex in Bucks County is almost complete, the most recent place for residents to move into this year. Damon C. Williams wrote about the updates for the Bucks County Courier Times. The former site of the Mill Run retirement center, located in Bristol Borough, is being converted...
PhillyBite
Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania
- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
The Fall Greek Food Festival Is Here
Photo provided by Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. The Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Stroudsburg has begun its Fall Greek Festival. If you are not Greek already, you might be saying Opa by the end of this weekend.
thevalleyledger.com
GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
WFMZ-TV Online
Louis J. Mascaro Automotive Museum preps for grand opening
BIRDSBORO, Pa. — The Louis J. Mascaro Automotive Museum in Birdsboro is gearing up for its long-anticipated opening on Sunday. "There's a lot of specialties in a lot of these cars that make them really unique," said Robert Venditti, museum curator and nephew of Louis Mascaro. Venditti said his...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you love a good sub sandwich made with only the freshest ingredients, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, giving hungry residents one more option to satisfy their cravings. Read on to learn more.
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
PhillyBite
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
Rowhome fire in Schuylkill County affects several families
MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of firefighters were on the scene of a rowhome fire in Schuylkill County Friday night. Eyewitness News was on the scene of a fire on the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City. Officials tell Eyewitness News the fire was first reported around 7:52 p.m. and […]
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania
A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
