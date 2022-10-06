ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macungie, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Voice

Pottstown Furniture Store Shutters After 50 Years In Business

A furniture store in Montgomery County is set to close its doors after 50 years in business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings on East High Street in Pottstown announced its going-out-of-business sale in a Thursday, Oct. 6 Facebook post. The decision to shutter comes after the 38,000-square-foot store's owners, Jerry...
POTTSTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Easton-based sandwich shop, Ciao!, opening doors at College Hill location Saturday

After a bit of a delay, Easton’s Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe will be greeting customers at its newest location this weekend. The popular sandwich shop is launching its third location with a grand opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 325 Cattell St. The original target date was Aug. 1, but their new spot is finally joining the original and the Downtown Allentown Market location that opened earlier in the summer.
EASTON, PA
aroundambler.com

Three restaurants have opened recently in Ambler

As AroundAmbler.com reported, Harry’s Taproom opened on Thursday at 1 West Butler Avenue in Ambler. But that is not the only recent opening. Mandarin Express has opened at 9 North Main Street. This is the former home of Mokja. The Chinese restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can find the menu here.
AMBLER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History

The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project.Image via Buckingham Friends School. Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
City
Macungie, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
PennLive.com

Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill

Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing its sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Renovated Contemporary in Pocono Pines

Martha Stewart and Theodore Roosevelt would both approve of move-in-ready “Camp Augusta.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Michael Dembinski, principal of Dembinski Realty Company, should consider giving up selling real estate and just go into interior design...
POCONO PINES, PA
PhillyBite

Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania

- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
POTTSTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

GOT QUESTIONS – THE LEHIGH VALLEY MEDIUM HAS ANSWERS

BETHLEHEM, Pa.— As the veil between the natural world and spirit world thins The Lehigh Valley Medium will bring answers from beyond to the SteelStacks campus on Halloween Eve. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Lehigh Valley Medium experience will be hosted in the Visitor Center presented by St.Luke’s University Health Network. Space for this one-of-a-kind event is limited. Tickets are available at steelstacks.org.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Louis J. Mascaro Automotive Museum preps for grand opening

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — The Louis J. Mascaro Automotive Museum in Birdsboro is gearing up for its long-anticipated opening on Sunday. "There's a lot of specialties in a lot of these cars that make them really unique," said Robert Venditti, museum curator and nephew of Louis Mascaro. Venditti said his...
BIRDSBORO, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Rowhome fire in Schuylkill County affects several families

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of firefighters were on the scene of a rowhome fire in Schuylkill County Friday night. Eyewitness News was on the scene of a fire on the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City. Officials tell Eyewitness News the fire was first reported around 7:52 p.m. and […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania

A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
LIMERICK, PA

