PITTSBURGH – PA Family Institute is calling for an investigation by the state Attorney General and other elected officials after an organ procurement organization was seen carelessly removing small bags from the Pittsburgh Planned Parenthood despite reports that the abortion facility does not collect fetal tissue. On October 5, a representative with the Center for Organ Recovery & Education was witnessed by members of 40 Days for Life leaving the abortion facility with a cooler filled with small bags. At least one bag fell to the ground as the representative was walking to his vehicle. Earlier this year, the University of Pittsburgh released an investigative report finding that Planned Parenthood was not involved in any collection of fetal tissue for research. The report was initiated by Pitt and the firm who conducted the report is suspect due to its conflict of interest as one of the main firm members is a Pitt alumnus. The PA Abortion Control Act states that the person obtaining informed consent may not “employ the possibility of the use of aborted fetal tissue or organs as an inducement to a pregnant woman to undergo abortion.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO