Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
butlerradio.com
UPMC Planning Addition To Cancer Center
A local medical provider is planning to build an addition at a busy facility. At their meeting earlier this week, the Butler Township Planning Commission recommended approval to a plan introduced by representatives of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. The company would like to construct a 2,000 square foot addition...
cranberryeagle.com
Newpol officially sworn in to Cranberry supervisor role
CRANBERRY — Surrounded by “great, great people,” Karen Newpol was officially sworn in to fill the vacant position on the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors. Newpol, a longtime Cranberry Township volunteer and leader, was greeted by a chorus of cheers and applause at the Thursday night meeting. The township vacancy board chose her in September to fill the seat left open by the passing of former supervisor Richard “Dick” Hadley in August.
UPMC doctor shares thoughts on rainbow fentanyl during Halloween season
PITTSBURGH — During the Halloween season, you see candy everywhere. Doctors at UPMC are worried children may come across and mistake a potentially life-threatening drug like rainbow fentanyl, for a sweet treat. “[It’s] brightly-colored fentanyl products in an array of colors and it’s in a variety of shapes, too,”...
Crowds gather in downtown Pittsburg for Women’s Wave march
PITTSBURGH — Crowds gathered in downtown Pittsburgh to advocate for women’s rights. The march was part of a larger movement across the nation. Women’s Wave marches are taking place throughout various places in the county. Marches were held in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, just to name a few.
wdac.com
Organ Procurement Collection At PA Planned Parenthood Demands Investigation
PITTSBURGH – PA Family Institute is calling for an investigation by the state Attorney General and other elected officials after an organ procurement organization was seen carelessly removing small bags from the Pittsburgh Planned Parenthood despite reports that the abortion facility does not collect fetal tissue. On October 5, a representative with the Center for Organ Recovery & Education was witnessed by members of 40 Days for Life leaving the abortion facility with a cooler filled with small bags. At least one bag fell to the ground as the representative was walking to his vehicle. Earlier this year, the University of Pittsburgh released an investigative report finding that Planned Parenthood was not involved in any collection of fetal tissue for research. The report was initiated by Pitt and the firm who conducted the report is suspect due to its conflict of interest as one of the main firm members is a Pitt alumnus. The PA Abortion Control Act states that the person obtaining informed consent may not “employ the possibility of the use of aborted fetal tissue or organs as an inducement to a pregnant woman to undergo abortion.”
wtae.com
Mario Lemieux Foundation donates $5 million for new cancer research institute in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The Mario Lemieux Foundation is teaming up with the UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation to bring a new cancer research institute to Pittsburgh. Named for Lemieux, the pediatric cancer research institute will be established at Children's Hospital. This is made possible by a $5 million gift from the Lemieux Foundation. UPMC and the Children's Hospital Foundation matched that donation.
cranberryeagle.com
North Hills School District discontinues chief logo
On Thursday night, the North Hills School District board voted to keep the name Indians, but to discontinue use of the Indian chief logo. Board members voted 7-2 on the resolution, which states that the district in Allegheny County will now work with a graphic artist to establish new district logos and images, along with guidelines for acceptable graphic identification. The resolution also stated that items currently within the district using the existing Indian chief logo will be replaced under the normal replacement cycle.
cranberryeagle.com
Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use
Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
rmusentrymedia.com
BREAKING: Robert Morris receives historic gift to Rename The School of Business
During the inauguration of President Dr. Michelle Patrick on Friday, Robert Morris University announced a historic gift thus renaming its School of Business. Patrick spoke on the significance of the donation, “This is a transformational gift to the university and it is the largest personal gift that we have ever received and it is going to make us soar into the next century and will affect every student’s life here at Robert Morris in a positive way.”
cranberryeagle.com
Rossi 100th birthday
Rose Y. Rossi of Newhaven Court, Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople, celebrated her 100th birthday at Shakespeare’s Restaurant in Ellwood City with 90 family members, relatives and friends from Texas, Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The former Rose Giacobbi was born Oct. 3, 1922, in McComas, W.Va., the daughter of...
Local teacher reinstated after refusing to use preferred pronouns, district policy suspended
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — More than 400 people packed into the auditorium at South Side Area School District in Beaver County Wednesday evening. The majority were there in support of biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato. Cusato was suspended last week after refusing to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns, citing religious beliefs.
10 hospitalized, including 3 firefighters, in 6-alarm blaze at apartment complex in Ross
Ten people, including three firefighters, were hospitalized Thursday night from injuries they suffered in a fire that damaged a four-story apartment building in Ross and forced the evacuation of the entire 80-unit building, a Ross-West View fire official said. The seven residents of the building in the 5900 block of...
pghcitypaper.com
New national study predicts lower life expectancy for Black Pittsburghers
A new study of life expectancy for Black populations across America found those living in Pittsburgh are likely to live about three years less than the national average. Released last week, the Black Progress Index assessed a series of quality-of-life metrics that the authors say best predict an individual’s life expectancy. The study, co-authored by the NAACP and Brookings Metro, found that Black Pittsburgh residents live for 71.3 years on average, compared to the national mean of 74.4 years for Black Americans.
Lincoln High School announces 2022 Homecoming Court
ELLWOOD CITY – Lincoln High School has announced its Homecoming Court for 2022. The king will be crowned at a schoolwide pep rally on Oct. 14, and the queen will be crowned that evening at halftime of the football game versus the Beaver Falls Tigers. The Homecoming game will...
cranberryeagle.com
Renters seek ownership
When David Tompkins finished graduate school in December, he and his wife, Tori Tompkins, wanted to move out of their Butler Township apartment into a house that better fit their needs, seeing that the couple would be getting a financial bump. Tori said the couple started looking for a house...
cranberryeagle.com
Harmony Museum aims to keep surviving pieces of colony intact
HARMONY — “We need pane relief,” joked Rodney Gasch. That’s what he and other leaders of the Harmony Museum would like everyone to know. The appeal refers to window panes — panes whose two centuries of existence are etched into their casements like cracked porcelain.
While Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh wait, other communities set to vote on merger
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Although voters will not get to vote on a merger between Wilkinsburg and Pittsburgh this November, voters in two other municipalities are considering a merger.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano explains, this may become more common as many more communities lose population and their tax base.Voters in the Borough of Wheatland and the City of Hermitage are set to vote on a proposed merger next month, and Mayor Ron Viglio says it's time.Delano: "You will be the last mayor of Wheatland if this is approved."Viglio: "Yes, that's true, and I'm definitely OK with that."With a population of...
Sherwood Nursery in Washington County feeling the impact of inflation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Fall is one of the busiest times of the year for Sherwood Nursery, which has been family-owned and operated in Washington County for more than half a century. Even though they have the most loyal customers, who have been coming for decades, a lot of...
Concerned resident in Hazelwood to Mayor Gainey: ‘Stand up for our kids’
PITTSBURGH — It was a packed house Wednesday as the Pittsburgh mayor’s office and Department of Mobility and Infrastructure discussed traffic and roadway safety in the city’s Hazelwood neighborhood. “I don’t want none of these babies to be hurt, injured or anything else,” Mayor Ed Gainey told...
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
