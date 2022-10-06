ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

94.5 PST

There’s A Battle Between The Holidays At The Nassau Park Pavilion Target

I know I’m not the only one who has seen this in stores lately! We haven’t even gotten to Halloween yet, and stores are already subtly moving in the Christmas decorations. I went to the West Windsor Target in Nassau Park Pavillion and in the last aisle of Halloween decorations, there were Christmas lights and wreaths! Am I the only person who thinks it’s a little too early?
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History

The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project.Image via Buckingham Friends School. Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

Where To Get The Best Noods In Mercer County, NJ

I was doing some research on what this national holiday actually means, and I found out very quickly that National Noodle Day is not to be confused with National Pasta Day. National Pasta Day is for celebrating your favorites like spaghetti, elbows, angel hair, and those sort of things. National Noodle Day is a completely different story.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
aroundambler.com

Three restaurants have opened recently in Ambler

As AroundAmbler.com reported, Harry’s Taproom opened on Thursday at 1 West Butler Avenue in Ambler. But that is not the only recent opening. Mandarin Express has opened at 9 North Main Street. This is the former home of Mokja. The Chinese restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can find the menu here.
AMBLER, PA
SoJO 104.9

This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey

Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
ASBURY PARK, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Artisan market returns to Washington Crossing Historic Park

Area residents looking for one-of-a-kind artisan gifts for themselves or others can check out McConkey’s Market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Washington Crossing Historic Park (Pa.). McConkey’s Market attracts thousands of attendees to its eclectic mix of vendors who sell artisan crafts, up-cycled items, handmade...
WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA
trentondaily.com

Shop, Eat and Move your Feet at Punk Rock Flea Market this Holiday Season

As the sunshine peeks through the clouds of a fading pandemic, we continue to see positive signs of a new normal here in New Jersey’s Capital City. Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market (TRPFM), the beloved DIY craft fair and cultural celebration will be back in a big way for its annual holiday market on December 10th and 11th (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day) at Cure Insurance Arena.
TRENTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Mercer County Drive Thru Document Shredding Event Saturday in Trenton, NJ

If you're anything like me, you have piles of papers laying around your home office waiting to be shredded. For some reason, it hasn't made it to your shredder yet, has it?. It takes forever to shred papers with my shredder. It only takes a few sheets at a time or it gets clogged. So, instead of keeping up with it I just pile the papers on the chair next to it. Then, I really can't keep up with it. Lol.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

