Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
See 15 houses during the tour on Oct. 15-16
The 15 houses that can be toured between noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 15-16 include:. This is a Arcon Builders Ltd. home, sponsored by Minster Bank. This house is $269,900. Enjoy the convenience in this two bedroom, two bath, 1364-square-foot condo with two car garage. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, quartz tops, custom cabinetry and craftsman style finishes. Exterior features LP smart siding and stone veneer.
Veterans Benefit Workshop planned
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Veteran Service Commission will be holding a Veterans Benefit Workshop on Oct. 19, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the Palazzo in Botkins, 309 S. Main St. During the workshop dinner and drinks for veterans and their one guest of choice will be provided. LaTrisha...
Local photographer named bronze medalist
SIDNEY – Kelly Cook, of Sidney, was named a Bronze Medalist during the Professional Photographers of America’s 2022 International Photographic Competition. Cook’s work will be on display at the upcoming Imaging USA, held Jan. 22-24, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Imaging USA is one of the largest annual conventions and expos for professional photographers.
SCORES, Hits 105.5 to air unbeaten Marion Local at Anna
Riddled by injuries to seniors and hampered by big mistakes at key times in games, the Anna Rockets, now 2-5 on the year, have dropped four straight football contests. Head coach Nick Marino would be the first to tell you that his club has not yet put together more than a couple really good halves of football in seven weeks.
Football: Sidney rallies, beats Fairborn 28-21
FAIRBORN — Fairborn put together three long drives in a Miami Valley League game against Sidney on Friday. The Yellow Jackets stopped the Skyhawks from putting together a fourth. After scoring two consecutive touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Sidney forced a turnover on downs in the final seconds to...
Alzheimer’s and dementia programs for caregivers
DAYTON—The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will host several evening programs, both in-person and virtual, throughout the month of October focusing on various aspects of the Alzheimer’s disease journey. The following programs will be offered free to the community:. Effective Communication Strategies, 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct....
Hotel Versailles’ inaugural holiday season events
VERSAILLES — The Hotel Versailles will host a variety of festivities as well as holiday meals in the hotel’s onsite farm supplied restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails. To kick things off, the hotel’s “The Return of Fred” Halloween Party will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, from...
Wingers Sports Bar & Grill plans grand re-opening Oct. 29
SIDNEY — Wingers Sports Bar & Grill is now open under new ownership, and the 31-year-old local establishment is planning to celebrate its grand re-opening with a special Halloween costume party on Saturday, Oct. 29. “Wingers is iconic in Sidney,” one of the bar’s new owners, Tom Martin, said....
It’s time to get haunted
A Scarecrows and Skeletons Haunted House has found a home at S&H Products, 435 Stolle Ave., Sidney, as guests can go through the house Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. The family, disability and mobility friendly haunted house is free. Donations will be accepted.
Road to be closed
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department will begin a concrete culvert replacement project on Wise Road beginning Monday, Oct. 10. According to County Engineer Bob Geuy, Wise Road will be closed to all traffic between state Route 65 and Morris-Rose Road beginning Monday. The project will take approximately four to five days to complete.
County record
-8:24 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 4000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road. -3:17 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Dawson and Basinburg roads. Crashes. No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:32...
Sheriff’s office investigates suicide
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent suicide which took place Friday morning. According to Sheriff Jim Frye, a call regarding the incident came from the Suicide Hotline. The Sidney Police Department began searching for the subject’s vehicle. The police found what they believed to be the subject and when they started following the vehicle, the driver took off.
