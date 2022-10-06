Read full article on original website
Bristol looks to levy to refurbish cemetery
Voters in Bristol will decide on an additional levy to help maintain and operate cemeteries in the township.
Why should North Catasauqua have to wait for Pa. to act on dangerous dogs? | Turkeys & Trophies
Should a local police chief have to wait weeks, if not months, to protect members of the community from being attacked by animals? It seems as if the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s response to this question is a resounding “yes.” This is the agency responsible for classifying dogs as “dangerous” in an official designation that authorizes authorities to place severe restrictions on the dogs. North Catasauqua Police Chief Christopher Wolfer says he needs that designation to control a borough resident’s dogs that in two separate incidents last month attacked a woman, fatally attacked a pet cat and charged at multiple others. Borough police captured the dogs but returned them to the owner. They couldn’t do anything else because a hearing on the “dangerous” designation is pending. We believe in due process, but not at the expense of putting others in harm’s way. The Department of Agriculture ought to figure out a way to speed things up. The first incident led to the borough’s reverse 911 system to be enacted with a message for all residents to shelter-in-place until law enforcement was able to contain the loose dogs. That’s a scary call for residents, especially those with children, to receive. After the second incident, the chief took to social media to alert residents of the issue and warn of the possibility of subsequent incidents until this is resolved. That’s also scary. And it would be unnecessary if the state had better mechanisms in place when urgency is required.
sanatogapost.com
Injury ‘Minor’ to Boyertown Woman in Accident
NORTH HEIDELBERG PA – An 18-year-old Boyertown woman sustained what Pennsylvania State Police stated was a “suspected minor injury” during a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Conrad Weiser Parkway and North Third Street, according to their report issued Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). However, he was not transported to a facility for medical treatment, they noted.
This Bucks County Assisted Living Complex Is Almost Complete After Ongoing Updates
An assisted living complex in Bucks County is almost complete, the most recent place for residents to move into this year. Damon C. Williams wrote about the updates for the Bucks County Courier Times. The former site of the Mill Run retirement center, located in Bristol Borough, is being converted...
Shooting outside of Bucks County bar leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in Upper Southampton late Friday night.
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
Montgomery County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to MONTCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
Story of Angel: Dog found 'clinging to life' in North Philly home now on road to recovery
Dog Rescued: "Angel was covered in live fleas and flea dirt. She was hypothermic, dehydrated, anemic, and had an increased respiratory rate and effort. The clock was ticking, and there was no time to waste," the PSCPA said.
sanatogapost.com
Crime Stoppers Post Reward in Collegeville Theft
COLLEGEVILLE PA – A reward is being offered by the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization for information on a suspect sought in the alleged theft from a Collegeville store of cosmetic makeup valued in the thousands of dollars, the group announced Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). The Upper Providence Township Police...
sauconsource.com
Daniel S. Dzienis, 38, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Daniel S. Dzienis (1984 – 2022) Daniel S. Dzienis, 38, of Bethlehem Township, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born in Bethlehem on March 1, 1984 to Stephen J. Dzienis Jr. and Jayne (Hricak) Dzienis, both of Bethlehem Township. Daniel was a 2006 graduate of Penn State University....
Two men shot, killed at Bucks County pub identified: Authorities
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub leaves two people dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said. The shooting happened Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Steam Pub on the 600 block of 2nd Street Pike in Southampton.Several officers spent hours on scene investigating. At one point, police had a big section roped off with caution tape and a mobile crime lab unit setup as well. The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said the shooter called 911 Friday night and remained on scene.The two deceased men, 28 and 30 years old, were pronounced dead on scene, authorities say. The 30-year-old man has been identified by the Bucks County Coroner's Office as Steven A. Panebianco from Bensalem. The office also identified the 28-year-old man as Raymond A. Farrell IV from Philadelphia.A third man, 24, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.While the shooter is identified and cooperative, police ask anyone with information to contact the Upper Southampton Township Police Department at (215) 364-5000, ext. 115.No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.
UPDATE: Body found in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in Monroe County. Stroud Area Regional Police officers identified the body as 26-year-old Anthony Counterman of Greenville, North Carolina. Officials say Counterman is originally from Stroudsburg. Police say Counterman's body was found by a fisherman...
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
Tractor-trailer hauling heavy equipment slams into Ridley Twp. dentist's office
Chopper 6 was over the scene where most of a tractor-trailer was at rest inside the building.
Two Dead In Upper Southampton Pub Parking Lot Shooting
Two people were killed a third hurt in a shooting outside of a Bucks County pub late Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said. Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said.
buckscountyherald.com
Barn Bash benefits Bucks SPCA
The Bucks County SPCA held its Barn Bash for Animals fundraising event at Barley Sheaf Farm in Buckingham Township Sept. 25. Animal lovers from across Bucks County came together to raise funds in support of the BCSPCA’s mission to prevent animal suffering through rescue, rehoming, cruelty investigation and community outreach.
sanatogapost.com
Casino Patron Cited for Threatening A Fight
VALLEY FORGE PA – A 36-year-old Philadelphia man, who Pennsylvania State Police said threatened to fight Monday (Oct. 3, 2022) at 6:37 p.m. with an employee in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, was charged with harassment by “threatening physical contact.”. The Philadelphia man was a...
Mercury
Ballot drop boxes dominate public comment of Montgomery County Commissioners meeting
NORRISTOWN — Elected officials responded to election-related concerns Thursday as the topic dominated public comment for yet another Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting. “I am not going to go down the rabbit hole to address conspiracy theories, disinformation and outright falsehoods promoted by the big lie, but as...
ustwp.org
A Message from the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority
Recent postings on social media have stated that the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority (USMA) is offering customers a rebate on their water and sewer bills. This is not only incorrect but blatantly false! Here is what the USMA offers our customers:. For those customers that use their garden hose to...
buckscountyherald.com
Road closures, detours in Doylestown planned for Travis Manion Run
There will be numerous road closures for the Travis Manion Run, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Doylestown, Central Bucks Regional Police Department said Thursday. Motorist should expect detours between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The entire length of Court Street will be closed; Main Street between Oakland Avenue and...
