Bucks County, PA

Why should North Catasauqua have to wait for Pa. to act on dangerous dogs? | Turkeys & Trophies

Should a local police chief have to wait weeks, if not months, to protect members of the community from being attacked by animals? It seems as if the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s response to this question is a resounding “yes.” This is the agency responsible for classifying dogs as “dangerous” in an official designation that authorizes authorities to place severe restrictions on the dogs. North Catasauqua Police Chief Christopher Wolfer says he needs that designation to control a borough resident’s dogs that in two separate incidents last month attacked a woman, fatally attacked a pet cat and charged at multiple others. Borough police captured the dogs but returned them to the owner. They couldn’t do anything else because a hearing on the “dangerous” designation is pending. We believe in due process, but not at the expense of putting others in harm’s way. The Department of Agriculture ought to figure out a way to speed things up. The first incident led to the borough’s reverse 911 system to be enacted with a message for all residents to shelter-in-place until law enforcement was able to contain the loose dogs. That’s a scary call for residents, especially those with children, to receive. After the second incident, the chief took to social media to alert residents of the issue and warn of the possibility of subsequent incidents until this is resolved. That’s also scary. And it would be unnecessary if the state had better mechanisms in place when urgency is required.
CATASAUQUA, PA
Injury ‘Minor’ to Boyertown Woman in Accident

NORTH HEIDELBERG PA – An 18-year-old Boyertown woman sustained what Pennsylvania State Police stated was a “suspected minor injury” during a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Conrad Weiser Parkway and North Third Street, according to their report issued Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). However, he was not transported to a facility for medical treatment, they noted.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Crime Stoppers Post Reward in Collegeville Theft

COLLEGEVILLE PA – A reward is being offered by the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization for information on a suspect sought in the alleged theft from a Collegeville store of cosmetic makeup valued in the thousands of dollars, the group announced Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). The Upper Providence Township Police...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Two men shot, killed at Bucks County pub identified: Authorities

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) – A shooting at a Bucks County pub leaves two people dead and one person injured, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said. The shooting happened Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Steam Pub on the 600 block of 2nd Street Pike in Southampton.Several officers spent hours on scene investigating. At one point, police had a big section roped off with caution tape and a mobile crime lab unit setup as well. The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said the shooter called 911 Friday night and remained on scene.The two deceased men, 28 and 30 years old, were pronounced dead on scene, authorities say. The 30-year-old man has been identified by the Bucks County Coroner's Office as Steven A. Panebianco from Bensalem. The office also identified the 28-year-old man as Raymond A. Farrell IV from Philadelphia.A third man, 24, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.While the shooter is identified and cooperative, police ask anyone with information to contact the Upper Southampton Township Police Department at (215) 364-5000, ext. 115.No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
UPDATE: Body found in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in Monroe County. Stroud Area Regional Police officers identified the body as 26-year-old Anthony Counterman of Greenville, North Carolina. Officials say Counterman is originally from Stroudsburg. Police say Counterman's body was found by a fisherman...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Politics
Society
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Barn Bash benefits Bucks SPCA

The Bucks County SPCA held its Barn Bash for Animals fundraising event at Barley Sheaf Farm in Buckingham Township Sept. 25. Animal lovers from across Bucks County came together to raise funds in support of the BCSPCA’s mission to prevent animal suffering through rescue, rehoming, cruelty investigation and community outreach.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Casino Patron Cited for Threatening A Fight

VALLEY FORGE PA – A 36-year-old Philadelphia man, who Pennsylvania State Police said threatened to fight Monday (Oct. 3, 2022) at 6:37 p.m. with an employee in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, was charged with harassment by “threatening physical contact.”. The Philadelphia man was a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
A Message from the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority

Recent postings on social media have stated that the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority (USMA) is offering customers a rebate on their water and sewer bills. This is not only incorrect but blatantly false! Here is what the USMA offers our customers:. For those customers that use their garden hose to...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
Road closures, detours in Doylestown planned for Travis Manion Run

There will be numerous road closures for the Travis Manion Run, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Doylestown, Central Bucks Regional Police Department said Thursday. Motorist should expect detours between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The entire length of Court Street will be closed; Main Street between Oakland Avenue and...
DOYLESTOWN, PA

