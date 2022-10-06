ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

cranberryeagle.com

BC3 students to sell Project Pink raffle tickets, ribbons beginning Monday

Butler County Community College students have organized an effort to place pink donation buckets on the college’s main campus, solicit gift cards for a raffle and sell pink ribbons as part of a BC3 Project Pink campaign. The effort has raised more than $20,000 during breast cancer awareness months since 2010.
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

North Hills School District discontinues chief logo

On Thursday night, the North Hills School District board voted to keep the name Indians, but to discontinue use of the Indian chief logo. Board members voted 7-2 on the resolution, which states that the district in Allegheny County will now work with a graphic artist to establish new district logos and images, along with guidelines for acceptable graphic identification. The resolution also stated that items currently within the district using the existing Indian chief logo will be replaced under the normal replacement cycle.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

UPMC Planning Addition To Cancer Center

A local medical provider is planning to build an addition at a busy facility. At their meeting earlier this week, the Butler Township Planning Commission recommended approval to a plan introduced by representatives of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. The company would like to construct a 2,000 square foot addition...
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Newpol officially sworn in to Cranberry supervisor role

CRANBERRY — Surrounded by “great, great people,” Karen Newpol was officially sworn in to fill the vacant position on the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors. Newpol, a longtime Cranberry Township volunteer and leader, was greeted by a chorus of cheers and applause at the Thursday night meeting. The township vacancy board chose her in September to fill the seat left open by the passing of former supervisor Richard “Dick” Hadley in August.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use

Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wdac.com

Organ Procurement Collection At PA Planned Parenthood Demands Investigation

PITTSBURGH – PA Family Institute is calling for an investigation by the state Attorney General and other elected officials after an organ procurement organization was seen carelessly removing small bags from the Pittsburgh Planned Parenthood despite reports that the abortion facility does not collect fetal tissue. On October 5, a representative with the Center for Organ Recovery & Education was witnessed by members of 40 Days for Life leaving the abortion facility with a cooler filled with small bags. At least one bag fell to the ground as the representative was walking to his vehicle. Earlier this year, the University of Pittsburgh released an investigative report finding that Planned Parenthood was not involved in any collection of fetal tissue for research. The report was initiated by Pitt and the firm who conducted the report is suspect due to its conflict of interest as one of the main firm members is a Pitt alumnus. The PA Abortion Control Act states that the person obtaining informed consent may not “employ the possibility of the use of aborted fetal tissue or organs as an inducement to a pregnant woman to undergo abortion.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local teacher reinstated after refusing to use preferred pronouns, district policy suspended

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — More than 400 people packed into the auditorium at South Side Area School District in Beaver County Wednesday evening. The majority were there in support of biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato. Cusato was suspended last week after refusing to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns, citing religious beliefs.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Mario Lemieux Foundation donates $5 million for new cancer research institute in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Mario Lemieux Foundation is teaming up with the UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation to bring a new cancer research institute to Pittsburgh. Named for Lemieux, the pediatric cancer research institute will be established at Children's Hospital. This is made possible by a $5 million gift from the Lemieux Foundation. UPMC and the Children's Hospital Foundation matched that donation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Renters seek ownership

When David Tompkins finished graduate school in December, he and his wife, Tori Tompkins, wanted to move out of their Butler Township apartment into a house that better fit their needs, seeing that the couple would be getting a financial bump. Tori said the couple started looking for a house...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Democratic leaders host rally in Beaver County ahead of election

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — With about a month to go until the election, Sens. Bob Casey and Sherrod Brown hosted a rally in Beaver County Thursday. Both lawmakers spoke in front of a crowded room full of union members as they campaigned for several Pennsylvania candidates, including Chris Deluzio and John Fetterman.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

City Magistrate Office And Coroner To Move Location

The Butler City Magistrate’s office and the county’s coroner office will be moving soon. The county commissioners approved a new lease agreement with the Community Development Corporation that will see both entities move to a facility on Woody Drive in the Pullman Plaza. County officials say design ideas...
BUTLER, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. wedding venue that receive noise complaints will have new requirements for 2023

Remember the popular Pennsylvania wedding venue that ended weddings earlier than planned because of noise complaints made by neighbors?. Well, according to WPXI, Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Harmony Museum aims to keep surviving pieces of colony intact

HARMONY — “We need pane relief,” joked Rodney Gasch. That’s what he and other leaders of the Harmony Museum would like everyone to know. The appeal refers to window panes — panes whose two centuries of existence are etched into their casements like cracked porcelain.
HARMONY, PA
upmc.com

Pittsburgh: Health Care Innovation’s Most Intriguing New Debutant

When one thinks of health care innovation hotspots, usually San Francisco, Boston, and New York are the first that come to mind. Historically, Pittsburgh hasn’t been at the top of the list. As a Pittsburgh native, and someone who has spent my career in health care innovation circles within Pittsburgh, I can confidently say that I am living through a change in tide.
PITTSBURGH, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Eat Like a Local: Southwest Washington County

Throughout Washington County, Pennsylvania there are an abundance of restaurants that the locals just can’t get enough of. When visiting Washington County one area in particular, Southwest Washington County, is known for its restaurants with a friendly atmosphere, affordable prices, and a delicious menu offering a diverse menu that is sure to please your palate.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

