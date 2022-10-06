Read full article on original website
cranberryeagle.com
BC3 students to sell Project Pink raffle tickets, ribbons beginning Monday
Butler County Community College students have organized an effort to place pink donation buckets on the college’s main campus, solicit gift cards for a raffle and sell pink ribbons as part of a BC3 Project Pink campaign. The effort has raised more than $20,000 during breast cancer awareness months since 2010.
cranberryeagle.com
North Hills School District discontinues chief logo
On Thursday night, the North Hills School District board voted to keep the name Indians, but to discontinue use of the Indian chief logo. Board members voted 7-2 on the resolution, which states that the district in Allegheny County will now work with a graphic artist to establish new district logos and images, along with guidelines for acceptable graphic identification. The resolution also stated that items currently within the district using the existing Indian chief logo will be replaced under the normal replacement cycle.
butlerradio.com
UPMC Planning Addition To Cancer Center
A local medical provider is planning to build an addition at a busy facility. At their meeting earlier this week, the Butler Township Planning Commission recommended approval to a plan introduced by representatives of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. The company would like to construct a 2,000 square foot addition...
cranberryeagle.com
Newpol officially sworn in to Cranberry supervisor role
CRANBERRY — Surrounded by “great, great people,” Karen Newpol was officially sworn in to fill the vacant position on the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors. Newpol, a longtime Cranberry Township volunteer and leader, was greeted by a chorus of cheers and applause at the Thursday night meeting. The township vacancy board chose her in September to fill the seat left open by the passing of former supervisor Richard “Dick” Hadley in August.
cranberryeagle.com
Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use
Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
wdac.com
Organ Procurement Collection At PA Planned Parenthood Demands Investigation
PITTSBURGH – PA Family Institute is calling for an investigation by the state Attorney General and other elected officials after an organ procurement organization was seen carelessly removing small bags from the Pittsburgh Planned Parenthood despite reports that the abortion facility does not collect fetal tissue. On October 5, a representative with the Center for Organ Recovery & Education was witnessed by members of 40 Days for Life leaving the abortion facility with a cooler filled with small bags. At least one bag fell to the ground as the representative was walking to his vehicle. Earlier this year, the University of Pittsburgh released an investigative report finding that Planned Parenthood was not involved in any collection of fetal tissue for research. The report was initiated by Pitt and the firm who conducted the report is suspect due to its conflict of interest as one of the main firm members is a Pitt alumnus. The PA Abortion Control Act states that the person obtaining informed consent may not “employ the possibility of the use of aborted fetal tissue or organs as an inducement to a pregnant woman to undergo abortion.”
Local teacher reinstated after refusing to use preferred pronouns, district policy suspended
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — More than 400 people packed into the auditorium at South Side Area School District in Beaver County Wednesday evening. The majority were there in support of biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato. Cusato was suspended last week after refusing to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns, citing religious beliefs.
wtae.com
Mario Lemieux Foundation donates $5 million for new cancer research institute in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The Mario Lemieux Foundation is teaming up with the UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation to bring a new cancer research institute to Pittsburgh. Named for Lemieux, the pediatric cancer research institute will be established at Children's Hospital. This is made possible by a $5 million gift from the Lemieux Foundation. UPMC and the Children's Hospital Foundation matched that donation.
cranberryeagle.com
Renters seek ownership
When David Tompkins finished graduate school in December, he and his wife, Tori Tompkins, wanted to move out of their Butler Township apartment into a house that better fit their needs, seeing that the couple would be getting a financial bump. Tori said the couple started looking for a house...
nextpittsburgh.com
Fracking decision proves constituent turnout matters to Allegheny County Council
It’s a muggy August evening Downtown. Commuters hop in their cars, prepping for a bout of rush hour traffic from the Golden Triangle. But in the Pittsburgh City-County Building, things are just getting started. The Allegheny County Council is ready to kick off its first session of the month.
wtae.com
Democratic leaders host rally in Beaver County ahead of election
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — With about a month to go until the election, Sens. Bob Casey and Sherrod Brown hosted a rally in Beaver County Thursday. Both lawmakers spoke in front of a crowded room full of union members as they campaigned for several Pennsylvania candidates, including Chris Deluzio and John Fetterman.
explore venango
Venango County Imprisons Its Residents at More Than Twice the Rate of the Rest of the State
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Venango County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than any other county in the Commonwealth. With a rate of 452 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Venango County’s imprisonment rate...
butlerradio.com
City Magistrate Office And Coroner To Move Location
The Butler City Magistrate’s office and the county’s coroner office will be moving soon. The county commissioners approved a new lease agreement with the Community Development Corporation that will see both entities move to a facility on Woody Drive in the Pullman Plaza. County officials say design ideas...
Pa. wedding venue that receive noise complaints will have new requirements for 2023
Remember the popular Pennsylvania wedding venue that ended weddings earlier than planned because of noise complaints made by neighbors?. Well, according to WPXI, Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue.
Too many Americans are pitched for battle over something as simple as pronouns | PennLive Editorial
Beaver County‘s South Side Area School District is grappling with an issue that represents another division in American society – how to deal with the demands of people who do not fit into the box many dub “normal.”. Pronouns have become one of the weapons in this...
cranberryeagle.com
Harmony Museum aims to keep surviving pieces of colony intact
HARMONY — “We need pane relief,” joked Rodney Gasch. That’s what he and other leaders of the Harmony Museum would like everyone to know. The appeal refers to window panes — panes whose two centuries of existence are etched into their casements like cracked porcelain.
upmc.com
Pittsburgh: Health Care Innovation’s Most Intriguing New Debutant
When one thinks of health care innovation hotspots, usually San Francisco, Boston, and New York are the first that come to mind. Historically, Pittsburgh hasn’t been at the top of the list. As a Pittsburgh native, and someone who has spent my career in health care innovation circles within Pittsburgh, I can confidently say that I am living through a change in tide.
Josh Shapiro secures support from Boilermakers union that has scalded Democrats before
Usually, a Democrat getting an endorsement from a labor union is a “dog-bites-man story.” But when gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro scooped up the backing of Boilermakers Local 154 Thursday in Pittsburgh, it was a sign of how he has avoided political landmines that have derailed other Democrats. “Josh...
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
Eat Like a Local: Southwest Washington County
Throughout Washington County, Pennsylvania there are an abundance of restaurants that the locals just can’t get enough of. When visiting Washington County one area in particular, Southwest Washington County, is known for its restaurants with a friendly atmosphere, affordable prices, and a delicious menu offering a diverse menu that is sure to please your palate.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
