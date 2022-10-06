Read full article on original website
Related
Mets stave off elimination with four-run seventh, do-or-die Game 3 set
The panic meter exploded after Friday's embarrassing loss, but the New York Mets staved off elimination with a huge win over the Padres on Saturday.
KRQE News 13
Walker replaces injured Rodríguez on Mets’ wild-card roster
NEW YORK (AP)Taijuan Walker replaced injured reliever Joely Rodriguez on the New York Mets’ wild-card series roster ahead of Game 2 against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. With the Mets down 1-0 and facing elimination in the best-of-three playoff, Major League Baseball announced Saturday evening it approved...
KRQE News 13
Castillo sharp, Mariners blank Jays 4-0 in wild-card opener
TORONTO (AP)The Seattle Mariners gave Luis Castillo a three-run lead before he threw his first pitch in Friday’s wild-card opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was all the support he would need, and more. Castillo and Andres Munoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer...
Comments / 0