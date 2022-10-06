Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The San Francisco 49ers head to North Carolina for a showdown with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Panthers prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a significant 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on...
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
A marquee AFC North showdown is heading to Sunday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium as the Cincinnati Bengals come to town to do battle with the Baltimore Ravens. It is time to take an exclusive look at one of the biggest games of the weekend with our NFL odds series, where our Bengals-Ravens prediction and pick will be made.
The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts
The Denver Broncos’ slow start to the 2022 NFL season hit a new low with their 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett couldn’t do anything to get Denver’s offense going, and despite their defense’s best efforts, four field goals from the Colts ended up being enough […] The post The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report Thursday
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett may not have one of his top targets this Sunday when he makes his first career start. On Thursday, the Steelers added wide receiver Diontae Johnson to their injury report. He's dealing with a hip injury. Johnson was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's...
Mecole Hardman gets real on what’s held him back in Chiefs offense
It hasn’t been a great year so far for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. With high expectations for him after Tyreek Hill left for the Miami Dolphins, Hardman isn’t living up to them. But, the wideout insists a heel injury is holding him back and he’s...
Steelers Get Huge Injury Update On Defensive Star
Week 5 is an important one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is a big game for the team as they are 1-3 and their season could be hanging in the balance these next few weeks. It is also the first start of Kenny Pickett’s career after he was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL Analysis Network
Colts QB Matt Ryan Reveals Honest Thoughts About His Team
Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts are heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football with a 1-2-1 record. They are already going to be without two key players on defense as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Tyquan Lewis have both been announced out.
ESPN
NFL Week 5 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 5 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we have you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard injury updates could leave Cowboys in trouble for Week 5 vs. Rams
The Dallas Cowboys could face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 this Sunday without two of their main offensive weapons in CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard. Both players have been listed as questionable for the highly anticipated showdown. Lamb landed on the team’s injury report as he deals with a groin issue, while Pollard was reported to be suffering from an illness that forced him to miss Sunday’s practice.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s return timetable gets unfortunate update amid issues with thumb
Dallas Cowboys fans patiently awaiting a Dak Prescott return are going to have to wait a bit longer. After the quarterback sustained a right thumb injury in their very first game, a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s been on the sidelines since. The hope was that...
Expert NFL Picks for Week 5, Including Giants-Packers, Cowboys-Rams and Bengals-Ravens
This is NFL Best Bets, a recurring series in which professional sports handicappers lend us their insights and picks for the most intriguing matchups for each week of the professional football season. Here are our Week 5 NFL picks. You’ve got places to go, people to see and possibly some...
Lions, Jared Goff will be pleased with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds updates for Patriots game
The Detroit Lions are having an absolutely bonkers season for all the wrong reasons. After struggling on offense last year, this season is shaping up to be their best offensive output in years. However, their defense has not looked right at all, struggling to stop every team that they’ve faced. As a result, they sit […] The post Lions, Jared Goff will be pleased with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds updates for Patriots game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears’ David Montgomery injury update ahead of Vikings matchup
The Chicago Bears will be looking to bounce back from their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. Chicago has now received some good news on the David Montgomery front, with the 25-year-old running back looking set to return on Sunday against Minnesota.
Bengals, Joe Burrow will breathe sigh of relief with Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst updates for Ravens showdown
The AFC North is a complete and utter mess four weeks into the season. The Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns are all tied at 2-2 four weeks into the season. Because of that, the Week 5 matchup between Cincy and Baltimore holds a lot of weight. Winning here would give either team a […] The post Bengals, Joe Burrow will breathe sigh of relief with Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst updates for Ravens showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle given huge injury updates for Week 5 vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins head into Week 5 with some concern about their key offensive players. Tua Tagovailoa has already been ruled out but now Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle appear on the injury report. Fortunately for Miami, their two star wide receivers should not miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
Lamar Jackson will not be pleased with latest injury report ahead of clash with Bengals
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens may be without Rashod Bateman heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to head coach Jim Harbaugh, Bateman was listed as day-to-day earlier in the week. But the second-year pass catcher may not be ready to go for Sunday’s matchup. He is yet to practice […] The post Lamar Jackson will not be pleased with latest injury report ahead of clash with Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Week 5: NFL Best Bets
Bills -14 (-110) *Risky*. The Bills have the Steelers coming into Orchard Park on Sunday and they should, without a doubt, win this game. My only fear is that the Bills have to win by three scores and that’s a lot of points. The Steelers are starting a rookie QB in Kenny Pickett and the Bills have been very good against rookies with McDermott as coach (7-3). The Bills definitely have the fire power to cover this spread, the offense has been averaging 28.5 points per game. This bet is only risky because it’s a lot of points and the Steelers defense is still good.
The plan for Brian Robinson in his return from shooting wounds vs. Titans
Brian Robinson’s Week 5 return from injury is incredible in many ways. The Washington Commanders rookie was shot twice in the leg during the preseason in an attempted robbery incident. Robinson thankfully did not suffer life-threatening injuries. However, his recovery from being shot delayed his much-awaited debut. Now, in...
atozsports.com
Bills place veteran on IR, rule out multiple starters ahead of Steelers matchup
The Buffalo Bills’ injury-plagued season continues into Week 5 with the team gearing up for an AFC matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills received more bad news on Friday as head coach Sean McDermott announced that TE Dawson Knox, S Jordan Poyer, CB Christian Benford, WR Jake Kumerow, and WR Jamison Crowder will all miss Sunday’s contest.
TJ Watt undergoes new surgery that is bad news for injury return with Steelers
TJ Watt’s return to the Pittsburgh Steelers will be delayed for quite a bit after he underwent a crucial surgery recently. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year suffered a pectoral injury in their 2022 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. His recovery timeline is six weeks, which should put him on track to feature […] The post TJ Watt undergoes new surgery that is bad news for injury return with Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
