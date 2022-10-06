ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WISH-TV

Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a senior data science major and a 2020 graduate of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

The Zone Extra: October 6, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”. In the coaches corner, her Millers are wrapping up a stellar regular season and preparing for sectionals next week. Noblesville volleyball coach Annie Poulson joins Charlie Clifford for an in-studio conversation.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Community Link: Alzheimer awareness, learning more

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by members of Eastern Star Church to talk about Alzheimer disease and how to help those dealing with it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

LIFT Academy creates 2 new programs with Indiana Wesleyan University

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy announced Thursday that they’ll be adding two new training programs with Indiana Wesleyan University for aspiring commercial airline pilots. Starting in Nov., students will be able to combine LIFT’s flight training with IWU’s curriculum to earn two and four...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
West Lafayette, IN
WISH-TV

Suspect in Purdue dorm slaying claims he was ‘blackmailed’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The man accused of killing his roommate in a Purdue University dorm room made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon. Ji Min Sha, 22, made statements to reporters while outside of the courtroom at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse. Cameras are not allowed inside of the courtroom in Indiana.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms talks upcoming holiday activities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday morning, Daybreak highlights a local company with partners at Indiana Grown. Josie and Amy Kelsay from “Kelsay Farms” joined Daybreak to talk about the farm’s history, and the activities they have to offer this fall season. The farm goes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tuskegee Airmen Memorial dedication ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There will be a special dedication of the Tuskegee Airmen Hero’s Memorial Expansion in Seymour. It’s happening at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Freeman Municipal Airport. Tim Molinari and Reginald Duvale joined Daybreak to discuss ceremony details and the meaning behind it. The...
SEYMOUR, IN
WISH-TV

Westfield Washington parents create special education advocacy council

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parents in the Westfield-Washington School District have created a Special Education Parent Advisory Council. It’s a district-level, parent group that provides input to the local school district on system-level challenges for special education related services. It’s being touted as one of the first at a central Indiana school.
WESTFIELD, IN
#Purdue University#The Sycamore School#Asian#Korean
WISH-TV

National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts mental awareness walk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness, also known as NAMI, hosted their “NAMIWalks Your Way” event Saturday morning. Julie Hayden, the executive director of the Indianapolis walk, joined Daybreak and discussed a few details about the walk and why they hosted it. “NAMI Greater...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

4 people shot in 3 overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least four people were shot in three separate shootings that happened overnight and early Saturday morning across Indianapolis. Just after 12 a.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on the 3200 block West 10th street near North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. After police searched the area they located a second person shot. Both are currently awake and breathing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Looking to rebuild, Ukrainian mayor visits Noblesville hospital

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Urkainian mayor with an eye toward rebuilding his city toured a Hamilton County hospital’s cancer unit Friday, the Noblesville city government says. Emily Gaylord, the communications director for the Noblesville mayor, said the visit to Riverview Hospital by Serihiy Sukhomlyn, the mayor of...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

11 dead in 10 shootings just 6 days into October in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just six days into October, 11 people have been killed in nine deadly shootings, including at least four in the last 24 hours, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The latest shooting happened Thursday afternoon in a near-west side neighborhood in Indianapolis. About 2 p.m. Thursday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Children’s Choir ‘Journey’ concert happens this weekend

They are one of the largest professional children’s choirs in the world, and tomorrow is the kickoff of the Indianapolis Children’s Choir’s 37th season. Their concert, “Journey,” will inspire the audience to create a brighter image of what our world can become. Joshua Pedde, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir artistic director, joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from the show.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indy man arrested for using malnourished dogs for dog fighting

MADISON, Miss. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested in Mississippi after police found 11 malnourished dogs in his van during a traffic stop. Police believe he used the animals for dog fighting. Edward Bronaugh, 56, of Indianapolis, was arrested for transporting dogs for the purpose of dog fighting,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

