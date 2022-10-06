Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a senior data science major and a 2020 graduate of Park Tudor School in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
The Zone Extra: October 6, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”. In the coaches corner, her Millers are wrapping up a stellar regular season and preparing for sectionals next week. Noblesville volleyball coach Annie Poulson joins Charlie Clifford for an in-studio conversation.
WISH-TV
Community Link: Alzheimer awareness, learning more
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by members of Eastern Star Church to talk about Alzheimer disease and how to help those dealing with it.
WISH-TV
LIFT Academy creates 2 new programs with Indiana Wesleyan University
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy announced Thursday that they’ll be adding two new training programs with Indiana Wesleyan University for aspiring commercial airline pilots. Starting in Nov., students will be able to combine LIFT’s flight training with IWU’s curriculum to earn two and four...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Suspect in Purdue dorm slaying claims he was ‘blackmailed’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The man accused of killing his roommate in a Purdue University dorm room made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon. Ji Min Sha, 22, made statements to reporters while outside of the courtroom at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse. Cameras are not allowed inside of the courtroom in Indiana.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms talks upcoming holiday activities
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday morning, Daybreak highlights a local company with partners at Indiana Grown. Josie and Amy Kelsay from “Kelsay Farms” joined Daybreak to talk about the farm’s history, and the activities they have to offer this fall season. The farm goes...
WISH-TV
Tuskegee Airmen Memorial dedication ceremony
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There will be a special dedication of the Tuskegee Airmen Hero’s Memorial Expansion in Seymour. It’s happening at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Freeman Municipal Airport. Tim Molinari and Reginald Duvale joined Daybreak to discuss ceremony details and the meaning behind it. The...
WISH-TV
Westfield Washington parents create special education advocacy council
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parents in the Westfield-Washington School District have created a Special Education Parent Advisory Council. It’s a district-level, parent group that provides input to the local school district on system-level challenges for special education related services. It’s being touted as one of the first at a central Indiana school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
‘Daybreak’ says goodbye to Drew Blair and hello to Lena Pringle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Changes are coming to WISH-TV’s “Daybreak” as one person says goodbye and another says hello. “Daybreak” anchor Drew Blair is leaving the morning news show, but staying with News 8. Drew starts Monday as the official daytime breaking news anchor. She will...
WISH-TV
National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts mental awareness walk
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness, also known as NAMI, hosted their “NAMIWalks Your Way” event Saturday morning. Julie Hayden, the executive director of the Indianapolis walk, joined Daybreak and discussed a few details about the walk and why they hosted it. “NAMI Greater...
WISH-TV
Fall Festival hopes to raise money for IMPD Mounted Patrol to build new barn
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit was formed in 1983, and now they are in need of a new barn. “The horses help bring the community together,” Sergeant Tyneka Sperry said. Currently, the stables are by the IMPD K9 Facility. The Central Indiana Police...
WISH-TV
4 people shot in 3 overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least four people were shot in three separate shootings that happened overnight and early Saturday morning across Indianapolis. Just after 12 a.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on the 3200 block West 10th street near North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. After police searched the area they located a second person shot. Both are currently awake and breathing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Looking to rebuild, Ukrainian mayor visits Noblesville hospital
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Urkainian mayor with an eye toward rebuilding his city toured a Hamilton County hospital’s cancer unit Friday, the Noblesville city government says. Emily Gaylord, the communications director for the Noblesville mayor, said the visit to Riverview Hospital by Serihiy Sukhomlyn, the mayor of...
WISH-TV
11 dead in 10 shootings just 6 days into October in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just six days into October, 11 people have been killed in nine deadly shootings, including at least four in the last 24 hours, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The latest shooting happened Thursday afternoon in a near-west side neighborhood in Indianapolis. About 2 p.m. Thursday...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Children’s Choir ‘Journey’ concert happens this weekend
They are one of the largest professional children’s choirs in the world, and tomorrow is the kickoff of the Indianapolis Children’s Choir’s 37th season. Their concert, “Journey,” will inspire the audience to create a brighter image of what our world can become. Joshua Pedde, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir artistic director, joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from the show.
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall bans 3 people for a year after carrying guns inside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say three people are banned for a year from the Greenwood Park Mall for bringing guns inside. Investigators say they were lawfully carrying the guns and didn’t make any threats, but Simon Property Group doesn’t allow weapons on its properties. This comes after...
WISH-TV
Franciscan Health offering drive-thru vaccine clinics all month long
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health wants you to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at one of their drive-thru clinics this month. Misty Marcum, a licensed practical nurse with Franciscan, says flu season is September through April and the time to get vaccinated is now. “I think more people...
WISH-TV
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site announces new Haunted States of America show
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s almost time for Halloween and the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site has a new spooky show for the season. The site’s president Charlie Hyde and actor David Surina joined Daybreak to discuss all the show details!. Watch the video above for more!
WISH-TV
Indy man arrested for using malnourished dogs for dog fighting
MADISON, Miss. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested in Mississippi after police found 11 malnourished dogs in his van during a traffic stop. Police believe he used the animals for dog fighting. Edward Bronaugh, 56, of Indianapolis, was arrested for transporting dogs for the purpose of dog fighting,...
WISH-TV
INside Story: ‘Firefighter Tim’ Griffin opens up about disease he’s battled over a decade
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Whether he’s killing it in the kitchen whipping up red chicken chili and apple salad, or taking you through a killer workout, it’s always a blast when Firefighter Tim pays News 8 a visit. On the outside, Tim Griffin is the picture of health...
Comments / 0