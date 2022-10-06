ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

New Mexico National Parks see partial closures during busiest time of year

By Alexa Skonieski
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17p4Ns_0iNw2tHM00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When Balloon Fiesta gets washed out, thousands of visitors flock to other attractions across the state, like New Mexico’s National Parks.

“It’s a busy time for us, October. The first two weeks in October and of course Spring Break which is oh gosh, March through April,” Joanie Budzileni, the Public Information Officer for Bandelier National Monument said.

Story continues below:

Bandelier in Los Alamos sees 170,000 visitors a year, many of them during Balloon Fiesta and the weeks after. But some parts of the popular tourist site will be under construction during their busy season. Bridge repairs and replacements will be done throughout the park, closing off certain trails and the famous Alcove House, a partial cave known for its beauty and history.

“Sometimes we have to juggle, one should be closed down, a trail or facility, and there’s really not a great time because Bandelier is so popular,” Budzileni said.

She says the timing may not be ideal, but the funding came in so it’s now or never. But it’s not just Bandelier. Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument near the Cochiti Pueblo is missing its second Balloon Fiesta in a row. They shut down more than two years ago because of COVID protocols and construction but still couldn’t reopen for their busiest time of year.

Down south, several wilderness areas and backcountry trails are still closed at Carlsbad Caverns National Park after flooding damaged the area in late August. There are still no words on when those will be reopened.

“It just means that we’re going to have to explain things to visitors and ask things for their patience,” Budzileni said.

The Bandelier projects and repairs are expected to last until June 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Showers end overnight, fog develops east

Unseasonably cool temperatures, overcast skies, and steady rain. That’s been the consistent weather story the past week! Highs today were more typical of early November with temps only reaching 62° for Albuquerque, 53° in Santa Fe, and only 50° in Las Vegas. The steady soaking rain hung around central NM most of the day, bringing some heavier totals for the Sandia/Manzano Mountains. Otherwise, Ruidoso and Las Vegas airports collected almost 3″ of rain for the week.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that you should definitely try if you love good food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list and where you can find them.
KRQE News 13

Rain continues across New Mexico this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An active and wet weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Saturday will be the wettest day with widespread chances for rain by the afternoon. More rain and storms moved into New Mexico Friday, bringing the heaviest rainfall accumulation to the southern and eastern parts of the state. Overnight, rain will continue for areas along and south of I-40 as upper-level moisture pumps more moisture into the state. Rain should stay just south of Albuquerque for Mass Ascension Saturday morning, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Winds will be light as an Albuquerque box should develop right before sunrise. By the afternoon though, we should see widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state as Saturday will be the wettest and coolest day this weekend. There will be a chance of rain for the balloon glow and other activities Saturday night, but breezy winds may be a bigger factor.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NASA captures ancient lava flow in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New photos from the International Space Station taken back in June highlight an ancient lava flow stretching across the desert in New Mexico. According to NASA, on June 30, a member of the Expedition 67 crew took photos of the Carrizozo Malpais, a large basaltic lava flow on the west side of […]
CARRIZOZO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Destinations#New Mexico National Parks#The Public Information#New Mexico Ballon Fiesta#Mcdonald#Alcove House
railfan.com

Santa Fe Semaphores Slated for Replacement in New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — If you want to see one of the last stretches of working semaphore signals in the United States, now is the time. More than two dozen former Santa Fe semaphore blades are expected to be replaced in northern New Mexico in the coming weeks on BNSF Railway’s Glorieta Subdivision and the State of New Mexico’s Albuquerque Subdivision.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Scattered showers continue around New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large, slow moving low pressure system continues to dominate the weather across the Desert Southwest, bringing much more active conditions than normal through this first week in October. Daily showers and storms are expected through the weekend. A bit of drier air is working across the northern part of the state, decreasing […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Travel
KRQE News 13

Hunters criticize New Mexico’s elk tag draw system

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Game and Fish Department is drawing criticism from local hunters over the way they hand out elk tags. They think New Mexicans should get preference over out-of-state hunters, but there are New Mexicans who benefit from the current system. Guston Woods, owns Pasamonte Hunts, a business that has been in his […]
POLITICS
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare moose sighting takes place in New Mexico, moose likely from Colorado

Video footage circulating online captures a moose spotted in Questa, New Mexico, with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish noting that only five confirmed sightings have taken place in the state over the last 10 years. The most likely scenario is that this moose wandered across the border into New Mexico from Colorado, as this species continues to increase its range around the state and beyond. Moose were...
QUESTA, NM
fox10phoenix.com

USPS worker in New Mexico helps missing Arizona man reunite with family

ANIMAS, N.M. - A USPS employee in New Mexico is being praised after she helped a missing Arizona man return home to his family back in September. Mary McCarty had just arrived to work at a post office in Animas, New Mexico on Sept. 3 when she found 68-year-old Glenn French wandering around the parking lot, according to USPS.
ANIMAS, NM
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'top spot to visit' during fall

According to US News and World Report, one town in Colorado is among the top 20 'fall vacation spots' in the United States and Canada. Ranking 12th on a list of 20 places was the tiny San Juan mountain range town of Telluride. To those familiar with Colorado, this nod should come as no surprise. Telluride has long been heralded as one of the best spots to see fall colors in the Centennial State. Coupled with the outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of fall...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Mexican wolf recovery plan sees revision

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has updated its recovery plan for the Mexican wolf. The revised plan highlights the need to address the threat of human-caused deaths – from illegal hunting to being hit by cars. They plan to do more community outreach educating people on the importance of the species, […]
ARIZONA STATE
Agriculture Online

More than 47 million birds lost to avian influenza

Bird flu was discovered in a backyard flock in the Albuquerque area, making New Mexico the 42nd state where the viral disease has been confirmed this year, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. More than 47 million birds in domestic flocks, mostly chickens and turkeys, have died or were culled in efforts to stop the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza since early February.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy