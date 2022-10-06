Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River City Council to vote on Christmas parade route closing U.S. 19
A new Christmas parade route, a debriefing on Hurricane Ian, and votes on a handful of ordinances about Hunter Springs Park hours, garage sale permits, and boat anchorings. Crystal River City Council has a lot on its plate after its members call to order at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19, Crystal River. For more information about the city council, and how to watch live meetings online, visit crystalriverfl.org/meetings.
villages-news.com
Official urges Villagers to speak out on proposed cap on amenity fees
An official is urging Villagers to offer their opinion about a proposed cap on amenity fees in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Amenity Authority Committee will discuss a deferral rate cap at its meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Savannah Center. In 2010, the AAC established an...
Citrus County Chronicle
Seven Mile Loop Trail given national designation; Bike the Loop Day on Oct. 29
A hike or bike ride down the Seven-Mile Loop Trail tucked within the Crystal River Preserve State Park is a journey one won’t soon forget. “I kind of get a sense of awe whenever I’m in nature,” Linda Arvia said before pedaling on her fourth trail trek from her home just down the road, “but this place is beautiful.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Schulman wants Inverness voters to take a chance on political unknown
Michael Nicholas “Max” Schulman doesn’t see himself running against the current Inverness mayor as much as he does himself “running against the system.”. Schulman told the Chronicle that the city’s charter is out of date and that the city’s mayor position needed to change.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Project To Fix Dangerous Median Opening Under Way
Sonny’s BBQ owner Jim Hoff has seen his fair share of accidents on Bruce B. Downs (BBD) Blvd. in front of his restaurant, mostly from cars trying to cut across the busy road to get through an opening in the BBD median (see map) so they can head south.
hernandosun.com
Hernando County unscathed by Ian for the most part
Besides power outages, down trees and minor flooding, Hernando County did not receive significant effects from Hurricane Ian. However, the Withlacoochee River has risen to action stage (the level just below flood stage) which is something to be wary of- for those living and working near the river. Hurricane Irma was a much larger rainfall (and wind) event for our area and in the days following Irma, the river rose to 17.67 feet at Trilby, making it the fifth highest historic crest. Currently the river at Trilby is 10.85 feet (flood stage is 12 feet).
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
Citrus County Chronicle
Christmas Island sold; clean-up begins
Christmas Island has been sold to a local group who have big plans for the little island out in King’s Bay. The island, only about a half-acre big, is accessible only by boat. There is only one structure on it – a brick house built in 1960.
Citrus County Chronicle
Big changes at the newly remodeled Lecanto Walmart
Walmart shoppers will notice something different when they visit their Lecanto store off County Road 491. It’s been newly remodeled and several departments have new looks and expanded navigation tools to save customers’ time.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Thursday, Oct. 6
(Re Monday, Oct. 3’s front-page story, “Developers look to build affordable housing in Floral City”): I read with interest about the low-income housing they’re planning to build in Floral City. I thought it was a good idea until I read how much they’re going to rent the apartments for. I couldn’t believe it. They’re going to charge $1,500 a month? That is considered low-income housing? Who can afford that on a low income? They’ve got to be kidding.
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
NTSB issues final accident report on Graham airplane crash
Editor’s note: This article was updated to include toxicology information. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its final Aviation Accident Report for the plane crash that took the life of Ocala’s police chief Greg Graham on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Prior reports indicate Graham took off around 10:34...
FWC Waives 2022-2023 Commercial Stone Crab Trap Tag Requirements In Affected Florida Counties
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has filed an Executive Order to waive the commercial stone crab trap tag requirements in Northeast and Southwest Florida for the remainder of the 2022-2023 license year. This waiver is intended to help stone crabbers impacted by
Partial lanes of I-4 WB before SR-33 in Lakeland closed after car hauler catches fire
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two lanes of I-4 westbound before SR-33 are closed after a car hauler caught on fire in Lakeland, authorities say. At one point during the closure, all lanes were reportedly closed. Only one lane remains open, but cameras show there is still heavy traffic in the...
Pasco County Free Food Distribution Thursday, Oct 13
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution!
This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for an amazing deal too!
plantcityobserver.com
What’s In The Name Plant City
Most citizens of Plant City don’t realize that our town bears the name not of a crop, but that of a man, Henry B Plant. With the notoriety of our strawberry industry, and the long heritage in agriculture across several fronts, it is somewhat natural that people would assume our city’s moniker had something to do with crops rather than a man. But that assumption misses out on knowing of a pioneering gentleman whose influence and accomplishment dwarfed little ol’ Plant City.
Bay News 9
Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found
SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voices l ‘If we suspect it, we will detect it’
As your Property Appraiser, protecting the properties of our residents and businesses from fraudulent activity is something I take very seriously. For more than 10 years, I served our county in many capacities as a sworn law enforcement officer for the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Fraud is a crime I investigated many times in my former occupation. This prior experience strengthens my aspirations to protect our Citrus County residents. Fraud now filters over into my current career as your property appraiser.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office asking for public's help to track down beach vandals
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities want to know who vandalized Fort Island Gulf Beach. Along with spray painting several surfaces throughout the park the night of Tuesday, Oct. 4, the vandals also broke bathroom fixtures, causing extensive damage, according to the sheriff’s office.
