Inverness, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River City Council to vote on Christmas parade route closing U.S. 19

A new Christmas parade route, a debriefing on Hurricane Ian, and votes on a handful of ordinances about Hunter Springs Park hours, garage sale permits, and boat anchorings. Crystal River City Council has a lot on its plate after its members call to order at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19, Crystal River. For more information about the city council, and how to watch live meetings online, visit crystalriverfl.org/meetings.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Seven Mile Loop Trail given national designation; Bike the Loop Day on Oct. 29

A hike or bike ride down the Seven-Mile Loop Trail tucked within the Crystal River Preserve State Park is a journey one won’t soon forget. “I kind of get a sense of awe whenever I’m in nature,” Linda Arvia said before pedaling on her fourth trail trek from her home just down the road, “but this place is beautiful.”
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Schulman wants Inverness voters to take a chance on political unknown

Michael Nicholas “Max” Schulman doesn’t see himself running against the current Inverness mayor as much as he does himself “running against the system.”. Schulman told the Chronicle that the city’s charter is out of date and that the city’s mayor position needed to change.
INVERNESS, FL
City
Inverness, FL
Inverness, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Project To Fix Dangerous Median Opening Under Way

Sonny’s BBQ owner Jim Hoff has seen his fair share of accidents on Bruce B. Downs (BBD) Blvd. in front of his restaurant, mostly from cars trying to cut across the busy road to get through an opening in the BBD median (see map) so they can head south.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
hernandosun.com

Hernando County unscathed by Ian for the most part

Besides power outages, down trees and minor flooding, Hernando County did not receive significant effects from Hurricane Ian. However, the Withlacoochee River has risen to action stage (the level just below flood stage) which is something to be wary of- for those living and working near the river. Hurricane Irma was a much larger rainfall (and wind) event for our area and in the days following Irma, the river rose to 17.67 feet at Trilby, making it the fifth highest historic crest. Currently the river at Trilby is 10.85 feet (flood stage is 12 feet).
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Christmas Island sold; clean-up begins

Christmas Island has been sold to a local group who have big plans for the little island out in King’s Bay. The island, only about a half-acre big, is accessible only by boat. There is only one structure on it – a brick house built in 1960.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Big changes at the newly remodeled Lecanto Walmart

Walmart shoppers will notice something different when they visit their Lecanto store off County Road 491. It’s been newly remodeled and several departments have new looks and expanded navigation tools to save customers’ time.
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Thursday, Oct. 6

(Re Monday, Oct. 3’s front-page story, “Developers look to build affordable housing in Floral City”): I read with interest about the low-income housing they’re planning to build in Floral City. I thought it was a good idea until I read how much they’re going to rent the apartments for. I couldn’t believe it. They’re going to charge $1,500 a month? That is considered low-income housing? Who can afford that on a low income? They’ve got to be kidding.
FLORAL CITY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
Ocala Gazette

NTSB issues final accident report on Graham airplane crash

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include toxicology information. The National Transportation Safety Board issued its final Aviation Accident Report for the plane crash that took the life of Ocala’s police chief Greg Graham on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Prior reports indicate Graham took off around 10:34...
OCALA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

What’s In The Name Plant City

Most citizens of Plant City don’t realize that our town bears the name not of a crop, but that of a man, Henry B Plant. With the notoriety of our strawberry industry, and the long heritage in agriculture across several fronts, it is somewhat natural that people would assume our city’s moniker had something to do with crops rather than a man. But that assumption misses out on knowing of a pioneering gentleman whose influence and accomplishment dwarfed little ol’ Plant City.
PLANT CITY, FL
Bay News 9

Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l ‘If we suspect it, we will detect it’

As your Property Appraiser, protecting the properties of our residents and businesses from fraudulent activity is something I take very seriously. For more than 10 years, I served our county in many capacities as a sworn law enforcement officer for the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Fraud is a crime I investigated many times in my former occupation. This prior experience strengthens my aspirations to protect our Citrus County residents. Fraud now filters over into my current career as your property appraiser.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

