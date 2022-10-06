Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Popular In LA (That Aren't Starbucks)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Tehachapi rolls to 35-0 victory over East
There’s still plenty of football to be played this season, but following Tehachapi’s performance on Thursday night at East High, it’s safe to say "Mountain football" is back. The Warriors scored three early touchdowns, and made two defensive stands to keep the Blades out of the end...
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: High school board approves personnel moves
DELANO — Several personnel matters were approved by trustees of the Delano Joint Union High School District at a meeting in September. Involuntary transfers were OK'd for Victor Duran from independent study teacher to ELD instructor at Delano High School, for Ilario Prieto moving from independent study teacher to intervention teacher at Cesar E. Chavez High School, and for Jim Beltran from independent study teacher at Robert F. Kennedy High School to opportunity teacher at Valley High School. The board also approved the involuntary transfer of Ernesto Marcial, agriculture teacher at Delano High School to the same post at Robert F. Kennedy High School.
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Negative TV ads
Day after day, hour after hour, we are bombarded by negative TV campaign advertising. Rudy Salas? David Valadao? How about none of the above?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Californian
BPD announces arrest of homicide suspect
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect who was sought in connection with a murder investigation. Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was arrested at 10 a.m. Friday in Riverside County.
Bakersfield Californian
Man accused in shooting death of CDCR counselor bound for trial on all charges
A man accused of killing a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor was held to answer on all charges Thursday. Kern County Superior Court Judge John Brownlee bound murder suspect Robert Roberts, 29, for trial on first-degree murder, attempted second-degree robbery and possessing a firearm by a felon in the death of Benny Alcala, 43. Alcala was shot and killed Aug. 24 near the vehicle-charging stations at Target on Stockdale Highway.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD asks for help to ID vandalism suspect
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a pair of thefts that caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine. The suspect who damaged the machine at the Mister Car Wash at 2619 Mt Vernon Ave. is described as: white, male, 35 to 40 years old, with a shaved head and several tattoos on both arms.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD seeks suspect in Real Road murder investigation
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man they suspect was involved in a fatal shooting believed to be the result of a drug deal inside a home on Real Road, according to a BPD news release. At 1:48 a.m. Sept. 23, BPD officers investigated an incident in the 300...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
Coroner's Office ID's man killed in shooting
The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was killed in a shooting Aug. 30 in Lost Hills. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills, was shot around 11 p.m. in the 14800 block of Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills. He was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m. at Kern...
Bakersfield Californian
‘It’s never been the same’: Residents attend COVID-19 memorial unveiling to remember 88 new additions to wall
Social gatherings in close quarters have returned, and mask-wearing is almost a distant memory for many as life swings back into pre-pandemic norms. But there’s one place in Kern County to collectively remember and grieve how COVID-19 changed this community forever. On Saturday, around 100 people gathered at the Kern County COVID-19 Memorial Wall at American Fabrication & Powder Coating for an unveiling of 88 new names.
Comments / 0