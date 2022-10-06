DELANO — Several personnel matters were approved by trustees of the Delano Joint Union High School District at a meeting in September. Involuntary transfers were OK'd for Victor Duran from independent study teacher to ELD instructor at Delano High School, for Ilario Prieto moving from independent study teacher to intervention teacher at Cesar E. Chavez High School, and for Jim Beltran from independent study teacher at Robert F. Kennedy High School to opportunity teacher at Valley High School. The board also approved the involuntary transfer of Ernesto Marcial, agriculture teacher at Delano High School to the same post at Robert F. Kennedy High School.

DELANO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO